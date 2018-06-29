PJSON

PJSON is a simple npm package that lets you read the package.json file.

Usage

Install it

npm install pjson --save

and use it in your code like this

var pjson = require ( 'pjson' ); console .log(pjson.version);

In Node.js you can already import json files by simple giving their names in the require statements but this approach doesn't always work well.

First of all it's path dependent. So if your project has a nested structure you might end up with code that looks like this

var pjson = require ( '../../../package.json' );

TypeScript

In typescript you cannot create module definitions for relatively imported things. PJSON resolves this issue for you because you can import it just by name

Old versions of Node

Importing JSON files using require is only enabled in later versions of node. For old versions, PJSON might be useful

Because I need it

It's simple, I needed it for my own project and I though it might be useful for others as well :)

License