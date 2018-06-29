openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pjs

pjson

by Serkan Yerşen
1.0.9 (see all)

Let's you read package.json from any directory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PJSON

FOSSA Status

PJSON is a simple npm package that lets you read the package.json file.

Usage

Install it

npm install pjson --save

and use it in your code like this

var pjson = require('pjson');

// simply access values package.json
console.log(pjson.version);

Why?

In Node.js you can already import json files by simple giving their names in the require statements but this approach doesn't always work well.

First of all it's path dependent. So if your project has a nested structure you might end up with code that looks like this

var pjson = require('../../../package.json');

TypeScript

In typescript you cannot create module definitions for relatively imported things. PJSON resolves this issue for you because you can import it just by name

Old versions of Node

Importing JSON files using require is only enabled in later versions of node. For old versions, PJSON might be useful

Because I need it

It's simple, I needed it for my own project and I though it might be useful for others as well :)

License

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial