openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pjs

pjs

by Jeanine Adkisson
5.1.2 (see all)

Classes for javascript that don't suck.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

194

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

P.js

P.js is a lightweight layer over javascript's built-in inheritance system that keeps all the good stuff and hides all the crap.

just show me some code already

Okay.

// adapted from coffeescript.org
// P.js exposes the `P` variable
var Animal = P(function(animal) {
  animal.init = function(name) { this.name = name; };

  animal.move = function(meters) {
    console.log(this.name+" moved "+meters+"m.");
  }
});

var Snake = P(Animal, function(snake, animal) {
  snake.move = function() {
    console.log("Slithering...");
    animal.move.call(this, 5);
  };
});

var Horse = P(Animal, function(horse, animal) {
  horse.move = function() {
    console.log("Galloping...");
    animal.move.call(this, 45);
  };
});

var sam = Snake("Sammy the Python")
  , tom = Horse("Tommy the Palomino")
;

sam.move()
tom.move()

how is pjs different from X

Most class systems for JS let you define classes by passing an object. P.js lets you pass a function instead, which allows you to closure private methods and macros. It's also <0.4kb minified (make report: 467).

why doesn't pjs suck?

Unlike some other frameworks out there, Pjs doesn't do any of this:

  • interfaces, abstract static factory factories, and other bloat
  • use Object.create (it even works in IE < 8!)
  • break instanceof
  • hack functions onto this at runtime
  • rely on magical object keys which don't minify (the only special name is init)

what can i do with pjs?

  • inheritable constructors (via the optional init method)
  • closure-based "private" methods (see below)
  • easily call super on public methods without any dirty hacks
  • instantiate your objects without calling the constructor (absolutely necessary for inheritance)
  • construct objects with variable arguments

how do i use pjs?

You can call P in a few different ways:

// this defines a class that inherits directly from Object.
P(function(proto, super, class, superclass) {
  // define private methods as regular functions that take
  // `self` (or `me`, or `it`, or anything you really want)
  function myPrivateMethod(self, arg1, arg2) {
    // ...
  }

  proto.init = function() {
    myPrivateMethod(this, 1, 2)
  };

  // you can also return an object from this function, which will
  // be merged into the prototype.
  return { thing: 3 };
});

// this defines a class that inherits from MySuperclass
P(MySuperclass, function(proto, super, class, superclass) {
  proto.init = function() {
    // call superclass methods with super.method.call(this, ...)
    //                           or super.method.apply(this, arguments)
    super.init.call(this);
  };
});

// for shorthand, you can pass an object in lieu of the function argument,
// but you lose the niceness of super and private methods.
P({ init: function(a) { this.thing = a } });

MyClass = P(function(p) { p.init = function(a, b) { console.log("init!", a, b) }; });
// instantiate objects by calling the class as a function
MyClass(1, 2) // => init!, 1, 2

// to initialize with varargs, use `apply` like any other function.
var argsList = [1, 2];
MyClass.apply(null, argsList) // init!, 1, 2

// you can use it like an idiomatic class:
// `new` is optional, not really recommended.
new MyClass(1, 2) // => init!, 1, 2
// non-pjs idiomatic subclass
function Subclass(a) { MyClass.call(this, a, a); }
new Subclass(3) // => init!, 3, 3
new Subclass(3) instanceof MyClass // => true

// `new` may be used to "force" instantiation when ambiguous,
// for example in a factory method that creates new instances
MyClass.prototype.clone = function(a, b) {
  return new this.constructor(a, b);
};
// because without `new`, `this.constructor(a, b)` is equivalent to
// `MyClass.call(this, a, b)` which as we saw in the previous example
// mutates `this` rather than creating new instances

// allocate uninitialized objects with .Bare
// (much like Ruby's Class#allocate)
new MyClass.Bare // nothing logged
new MyClass.Bare instanceof MyClass // => true

// you can use `.open` to reopen a class.  This has the same behavior
// as the regular definitions.
// note that _super will still be set to the class's prototype
MyClass = P({ a: 1 });
var myInst = MyClass();
MyClass.open(function(proto) { proto.a = 2 });
myInst.a // => 2
MyClass.open(function(proto, _super) { /* _super is Object.prototype here */ });

// you can also use `.extend(definition)` to create new subclasses.  This is equivalent
// to calling P with two arguments.
var Subclass = MyClass.extend({ a: 3 });

how do i use pjs in node.js?

Assuming you have it installed (via npm install pjs), you can import it with

var P = require('pjs').P;

and go about your business.

what is all this Makefile stuff about

It's super useful! In addition to make, Pjs uses some build tools written on Node. With the Node Package Manager that comes with recent versions of it, just run

npm install

from the root directory of the repo and make will start working.

Here are the things you can build:

  • make minify generates build/p.min.js

  • make commonjs generates build/p.commonjs.js, which is the same but has exports.P = P at the end

  • make amd generates build/p.amd.js, which is the same but has define(P) at the end

  • make test runs the test suite using the commonjs version. Requires mocha.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial