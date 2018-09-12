P.js is a lightweight layer over javascript's built-in inheritance system that keeps all the good stuff and hides all the crap.

just show me some code already

Okay.

var Animal = P( function ( animal ) { animal.init = function ( name ) { this .name = name; }; animal.move = function ( meters ) { console .log( this .name+ " moved " +meters+ "m." ); } }); var Snake = P(Animal, function ( snake, animal ) { snake.move = function ( ) { console .log( "Slithering..." ); animal.move.call( this , 5 ); }; }); var Horse = P(Animal, function ( horse, animal ) { horse.move = function ( ) { console .log( "Galloping..." ); animal.move.call( this , 45 ); }; }); var sam = Snake( "Sammy the Python" ) , tom = Horse( "Tommy the Palomino" ) ; sam.move() tom.move()

how is pjs different from X

Most class systems for JS let you define classes by passing an object. P.js lets you pass a function instead, which allows you to closure private methods and macros. It's also <0.4kb minified ( make report : 467).

why doesn't pjs suck?

Unlike some other frameworks out there, Pjs doesn't do any of this:

interfaces, abstract static factory factories, and other bloat

use Object.create (it even works in IE < 8!)

break instanceof

hack functions onto this at runtime

at runtime rely on magical object keys which don't minify (the only special name is init )

what can i do with pjs?

inheritable constructors (via the optional init method)

method) closure-based "private" methods (see below)

easily call super on public methods without any dirty hacks

on public methods without any dirty hacks instantiate your objects without calling the constructor (absolutely necessary for inheritance)

construct objects with variable arguments

how do i use pjs?

You can call P in a few different ways:

P( function ( proto, super, class, superclass ) { function myPrivateMethod ( self, arg1, arg2 ) { } proto.init = function ( ) { myPrivateMethod( this , 1 , 2 ) }; return { thing : 3 }; }); P(MySuperclass, function ( proto, super, class, superclass ) { proto.init = function ( ) { super .init.call( this ); }; }); P({ init : function ( a ) { this .thing = a } }); MyClass = P( function ( p ) { p.init = function ( a, b ) { console .log( "init!" , a, b) }; }); MyClass( 1 , 2 ) var argsList = [ 1 , 2 ]; MyClass.apply( null , argsList) new MyClass( 1 , 2 ) function Subclass ( a ) { MyClass.call( this , a, a); } new Subclass( 3 ) new Subclass( 3 ) instanceof MyClass MyClass.prototype.clone = function ( a, b ) { return new this .constructor(a, b); }; new MyClass.Bare new MyClass.Bare instanceof MyClass MyClass = P({ a : 1 }); var myInst = MyClass(); MyClass.open( function ( proto ) { proto.a = 2 }); myInst.a MyClass.open( function ( proto, _super ) { }); var Subclass = MyClass.extend({ a : 3 });

how do i use pjs in node.js?

Assuming you have it installed (via npm install pjs ), you can import it with

var P = require ( 'pjs' ).P;

and go about your business.

what is all this Makefile stuff about

It's super useful! In addition to make , Pjs uses some build tools written on Node. With the Node Package Manager that comes with recent versions of it, just run

npm install

from the root directory of the repo and make will start working.

Here are the things you can build: