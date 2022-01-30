openbase logo
pjax-api

by falsandtru
3.33.3

The second generation PJAX for advanced web frameworks.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

299

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(Apache-2.0 AND MPL-2.0)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PJAX

CI

The second generation PJAX for advanced web frameworks.

Features

FeaturedefunktfalsandtruTurbolinks
Concurrency integrationXOX
Shadow DOM supportXOX
Multiple area updateXOO
Fallback area matchingXOX
Content type validationXOO
HEAD contents markless auto syncXOX
CSS markless auto syncXOX
Script markless auto loadXOX
External script loadOOO
Inline script executionXOO
Execution sequence keepingXOX
Non-blocking script loadOOO
Subresource integrity checkingXO*1X
Lightweight source rewriteXOO
ETag supportXOX
CacheOOO
URL scopeXOX
URL scope-based override settingsXOX
Browser history fixXOX
Scroll position restorationXOX
NOSCRIPT tag restorationXOX
History API support*2?O?
No jQuery dependencyXO?

*1 Excludes ES modules.\ *2 You can use pjax APIs and history APIs in combination.

Documents, APIs, and Demos

https://falsandtru.github.io/pjax-api

Get

CDN

https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/pjax-api

npm

$ npm i pjax-api

Usage

Note that this example specifies the latest version. You have to replace it with any specific version to preserve APIs from breaking changes.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pjax-api@latest"></script>
<script src="/assets/js/config.js"></script>

// config.js
import Pjax from 'pjax-api';
// or
const { Pjax } = require('pjax-api');

new Pjax({
  areas: [
    // Try the first query.
    '#header, #primary',
    // Retry with the second query when the first query doesn't match.
    '#container',
    // Retry.
    'body'
  ]
});

Browsers

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Edge (Chromium edition only)

