The second generation PJAX for advanced web frameworks.
|Feature
|defunkt
|falsandtru
|Turbolinks
|Concurrency integration
|X
|O
|X
|Shadow DOM support
|X
|O
|X
|Multiple area update
|X
|O
|O
|Fallback area matching
|X
|O
|X
|Content type validation
|X
|O
|O
|HEAD contents markless auto sync
|X
|O
|X
|CSS markless auto sync
|X
|O
|X
|Script markless auto load
|X
|O
|X
|External script load
|O
|O
|O
|Inline script execution
|X
|O
|O
|Execution sequence keeping
|X
|O
|X
|Non-blocking script load
|O
|O
|O
|Subresource integrity checking
|X
|O*1
|X
|Lightweight source rewrite
|X
|O
|O
|ETag support
|X
|O
|X
|Cache
|O
|O
|O
|URL scope
|X
|O
|X
|URL scope-based override settings
|X
|O
|X
|Browser history fix
|X
|O
|X
|Scroll position restoration
|X
|O
|X
|NOSCRIPT tag restoration
|X
|O
|X
|History API support*2
|?
|O
|?
|No jQuery dependency
|X
|O
|?
*1 Excludes ES modules.\ *2 You can use pjax APIs and history APIs in combination.
https://falsandtru.github.io/pjax-api
https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/pjax-api
$ npm i pjax-api
Note that this example specifies the latest version. You have to replace it with any specific version to preserve APIs from breaking changes.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pjax-api@latest"></script>
<script src="/assets/js/config.js"></script>
// config.js
import Pjax from 'pjax-api';
// or
const { Pjax } = require('pjax-api');
new Pjax({
areas: [
// Try the first query.
'#header, #primary',
// Retry with the second query when the first query doesn't match.
'#container',
// Retry.
'body'
]
});