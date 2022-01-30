PJAX

The second generation PJAX for advanced web frameworks.

Features

Feature defunkt falsandtru Turbolinks Concurrency integration X O X Shadow DOM support X O X Multiple area update X O O Fallback area matching X O X Content type validation X O O HEAD contents markless auto sync X O X CSS markless auto sync X O X Script markless auto load X O X External script load O O O Inline script execution X O O Execution sequence keeping X O X Non-blocking script load O O O Subresource integrity checking X O*1 X Lightweight source rewrite X O O ETag support X O X Cache O O O URL scope X O X URL scope-based override settings X O X Browser history fix X O X Scroll position restoration X O X NOSCRIPT tag restoration X O X History API support*2 ? O ? No jQuery dependency X O ?

*1 Excludes ES modules.\ *2 You can use pjax APIs and history APIs in combination.

Documents, APIs, and Demos

https://falsandtru.github.io/pjax-api

Get

CDN

https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/pjax-api

npm

npm i pjax-api

Usage

Note that this example specifies the latest version. You have to replace it with any specific version to preserve APIs from breaking changes.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pjax-api@latest" > </ script > < script src = "/assets/js/config.js" > </ script >

import Pjax from 'pjax-api' ; const { Pjax } = require ( 'pjax-api' ); new Pjax({ areas: [ '#header, #primary' , '#container' , 'body' ] });

Browsers