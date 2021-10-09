PizZip

PizZip is a fork of JSZip version 2.x, because we want a synchronous Zip library.

A library for creating, reading and editing .zip files with Javascript, with a lovely and simple API.

var zip = new PizZip(); zip.file( "Hello.txt" , "Hello World

" ); var img = zip.folder( "images" ); img.file( "smile.gif" , imgData, { base64 : true }); var content = zip.generate({ type : "blob" }); saveAs(content, "example.zip" );

License

PizZip is dual-licensed. You may use it under the MIT license or the GPLv3 license. See LICENSE.markdown.