openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pizzip

by open-xml-templating
3.1.1 (see all)

A synchronous zip module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

1

License

(MIT OR GPL-3.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PizZip

PizZip is a fork of JSZip version 2.x, because we want a synchronous Zip library.

A library for creating, reading and editing .zip files with Javascript, with a lovely and simple API.

var zip = new PizZip();

zip.file("Hello.txt", "Hello World\n");

var img = zip.folder("images");
img.file("smile.gif", imgData, { base64: true });

var content = zip.generate({ type: "blob" });

// see FileSaver.js
saveAs(content, "example.zip");

/*
Results in a zip containing
Hello.txt
images/
    smile.gif
*/

License

PizZip is dual-licensed. You may use it under the MIT license or the GPLv3 license. See LICENSE.markdown.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial