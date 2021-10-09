PizZip is a fork of JSZip version 2.x, because we want a synchronous Zip library.
A library for creating, reading and editing .zip files with Javascript, with a lovely and simple API.
var zip = new PizZip();
zip.file("Hello.txt", "Hello World\n");
var img = zip.folder("images");
img.file("smile.gif", imgData, { base64: true });
var content = zip.generate({ type: "blob" });
// see FileSaver.js
saveAs(content, "example.zip");
/*
Results in a zip containing
Hello.txt
images/
smile.gif
*/
PizZip is dual-licensed. You may use it under the MIT license or the GPLv3 license. See LICENSE.markdown.