Domino's Pizza API

This is a node.js API for integrating with the Domino's pizza APIs. See the pretty Domino's Pizza API documentation

npm dominos info : See npm trends and stats for dominos





GitHub info :

Build Info :

Mac & Linux & Windows :

This work is licenced via the MIT Licence. It is a derivative work from Dominos API.

Install the Dominos pizza api

npm i dominos

Contributing

Pull or Fork code. From the cloned directory run npm i (this will install required dependancies, depending on your system may require) Be awesome!

Examples

See the examples directory for simple apps and demonstrations on using the basic functionality.

Testing

For testing we have started using the extremely light vanilla-test testing suite. It is a pretty bare bones testing framework, but it works really well and simply with native ES6 and ESM. vanilla-test on npm

Simply run npm test

This will setup everything that is needed to run the tests, install the modules required and run the tests for you.

Remember, the Dominos API is rate limited, so if you make too many requests, like running tests back to back too many times, you may need to wait a short while before making new requests.

Code Coverage

For coverage we are using the amazing c8 coverage suite. It produces awesom instanbul style reports as well as lcov and much mmore. It allows testing of pure ES6 code without transpiling, and does not modify the code at all for coverage. It uses the built in node coverage tools to test the execution directly inside v8 c8 on npm

Simply run npm test and the coverage files will be added to the ./coverage directory automatically. You can start a local coverage server to view your results by running npm run coverage . This will start a simple node-http-server for your local coverage directory.

TLDR; Order & Track a Pizza

import {Order,Customer,Item,Payment,NearbyStores,Tracking} from 'dominos' ; const pizza= new Item( { code : '16SCREEN' , options :{ X : { '1/1' : '1' }, C : { '1/1' : '2' }, P : { '1/2' : '2' } } } ); const customer = new Customer( { address : '2 Portola Plaza, Monterey, Ca, 93940' , firstName : 'Brandon' , lastName : 'Miller' , phone : '941-555-2368' , email : 'brandon@diginow.it' } ); let storeID= 0 ; let distance= 100 ; const nearbyStores= await new NearbyStores(customer.address); for ( const store of nearbyStores.stores){ if ( store.IsOnlineCapable && store.IsDeliveryStore && store.IsOpen && store.ServiceIsOpen.Delivery && store.MinDistance<distance ){ distance=store.MinDistance; storeID=store.StoreID; } } if (storeID== 0 ){ throw ReferenceError ( 'No Open Stores' ); } const order= new Order(customer); order.storeID=storeID; order.addItem(pizza); await order.validate(); await order.price(); const myCard= new Payment( { amount :order.amountsBreakdown.customer, number : '4100-1234-2234-3234' , expiration : '01/35' , securityCode : '867' , postalCode : '93940' , tipAmount : 4 } ); order.payments.push(myCard); try { await order.place(); console .log( '



Placed Order



' ); console .dir(order,{ depth : 3 }); const tracking= new Tracking(); const trackingResult= await tracking.byPhone(customer.phone); console .dir(trackingResult,{ depth : 1 }); } catch (err){ console .trace(err); console .log( '



Failed Order Probably Bad Card, here is order.priceResponse the raw response from Dominos



' ); console .dir( order.placeResponse, { depth : 5 } ); }

Legacy CommonJS support

This is for those who wish to use the domnios api in older code bases still using require . While node v12+ is still required, see the detailed info and order example in CommonJS.md for how to include and use the module in your code.

( async () => { const dominos= await import ( 'dominos' ); Object .assign(global,dominos); start(); })() function start ( ) { const n= '

' ; console .log( n, Address,n, NearbyStores,n, Store,n, Menu,n, Customer,n, Item,n, Image,n, Order,n, Payment,n, Tracking,n, urls,n, IsDominos,n ); }

International Support

The module now supports using multiple sets of endpoints that we have in ./utils/urls.js or even custom endpoints. However, if you get hyour country working with custom endpoints, PLEASE CONTRIBUTE THEM BACK! You will get credit as soon as your endpoints are merged back in.

See detailed information on how to use the international endpoints or custom endpoints here : International Dominos Endpoints and how to use them

USA

USA is default so you really dont need to do anything other than import {urls} from 'dominos'; if you want access to the usa endpoints.

import {urls} from 'dominos' ; console .dir(urls); import {urls} from 'dominos' ; import {useInternational,canada,usa} from 'dominos/utils/urls.js' ; useInternational(canada); console .dir(urls); useInternational(usa); console .dir(urls);

Canada

import {urls} from 'dominos' ; import {useInternational,canada} from 'dominos/utils/urls.js' ; useInternational(canada); console .dir(urls);

Custom

import {urls} from 'dominos' ; import {useInternational,canada} from 'dominos/utils/urls.js' ; const myCountriesURLs={ referer : "https://order.dominos.nz/en/pages/order/" , sourceUri : "order.dominos.nz" , location :{ find :urls.location.find }, store : { find : "https://order.dominos.nz/power/store-locator?s=${line1}&c=${line2}&type=${type}" , info : "https://order.dominos.nz/power/store/${storeID}/profile" , menu : "https://order.dominos.nz/power/store/${storeID}/menu?lang=${lang}&structured=true" }, order : { validate : "https://order.dominos.nz/power/validate-order" , price : "https://order.dominos.nz/power/price-order" , place : "https://order.dominos.nz/power/place-order" }, track : "https://order.dominos.nz/orderstorage/GetTrackerData?" } useInternational(myCountriesURLs); console .log( 'MY COUSTOM FAKE NZ ENDPOINTS' ); console .dir(urls);

Address

See the detailed docs on addresses here : Address.md

import {Address} from 'dominos' ; const address = new Address( { street : '900 Clark Ave' , city : 'St. Louis' , region : 'MO' , postalCode : '63102' } ); const address= new Address( '900 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO, 63102' ); const address = new Address( { street : '900 Clark Ave' , city : 'St. Louis' , postalCode : '63102' } ); const address= new Address( '900 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 63102' ); const fullAddressObject = new Address( { street : '900 Clark Ave' , postalCode : '63102' } ); const address= new Address( '900 Clark Ave, 63102' ); const fullAddressObject = new Address( { postalCode : '63102' } ); const onlyZip = new Address( '63102' );

NearbyStores

This provides a list of basic info on stores that are nearby an address.

See the detailed docs on finding nearby stores here : NearbyStores.md

import {NearbyStores, Store} from 'dominos' ; const nearbyStores= await new NearbyStores( '88 Colin P Kelly Jr St, 94107' ); console .dir(nearbyStores,{ depth : 1 }); console .log( '



First nearby store' ); console .dir(nearbyStores.stores[ 0 ],{ depth : 1 }); const store= await new Store(nearbyStores.stores[ 0 ].StoreID); console .log( '



Full Store info called from the first nearby stores ID' ); console .dir(store,{ depth : 1 });

Menu

This provides a detailed menu for a given store.

See the detailed docs on menus here : Menu.md

import {Menu} from 'dominos' ; const menu= await new Menu( 4337 ); console .dir(menu,{ depth : 1 });

Store

This provides detailed store information.

See the detailed docs on stores here : Store.md

import {Store} from 'dominos' ; const store= await new Store( 4337 ); console .dir(store,{ depth : 1 });

Item

Items are used to place orders.

See the detailed docs on items here : Item.md

import {Item} from 'dominos' ; const pepperoniPizza= new Item( { code : 'P_14SCREEN' } ) console .dir(pepperoniPizza);

Customer

This creates a customer object for use when making an order.

See the detailed docs on customers here : Customer.md

import {Customer} from 'dominos' ; const customer = new Customer( { address : '900 Clark Ave, 63102' , firstName : 'Barack' , lastName : 'Obama' , phone : '1-800-555-2368' , email : 'chief@us.gov' } ); console .dir(customer);

Image

The Image class will grab the image for a product code and base 64 encode it. It extends the js-base64-file class.

See the detailed docs on image here : Image.md

import {Image} from 'dominos' ; const productCode= 'S_PIZPX' ; const savePath= './' ; const pepperoniPizza= await new Image(productCode); console .log(pepperoniPizza.base64Image); pepperoniPizza.saveSync(pepperoniPizza.base64Image,savePath,productCode+ '.jpg' );

Payment

This class will initialize a creditcard payment object for an order.

See the detailed docs on payment here : Payment.md

import {Payment} from 'dominos' ; const myCard= new Payment( { amount : 10.77 , number : '4444-4444-4444-4444' , expiration : '01/12' , securityCode : '867' , postalCode : '93940' } )

Order

Finally... This class will order you pizza, and other things from the menu.

See the detailed docs on order here : Order.md

import {Order,Customer,Item,Payment} from 'dominos' ; const pizza= new Item( { code : '14THIN' , options :{ X : { '1/1' : '1' }, C : { '1/1' : '2' } } } ); const customer = new Customer( { address : '110 S Fairfax Ave, 90036' , firstName : 'Barack' , lastName : 'Obama' , phone : '1-800-555-2368' , email : 'chief@us.gov' } ); const order= new Order(customer); order.storeID= 8244 ; order.addItem(pizza); await order.validate(); await order.price(); const myCard= new Payment( { amount :order.amountsBreakdown.customer, number : '4100-1234-2234-3234' , expiration : '01/35' , securityCode : '867' , postalCode : '93940' } ); order.payments.push(myCard); await order.place(); console .dir(order,{ depth : 5 });

Tracking

This is how you track Pizzas! (and other things)

You can track its progress, who is working on it, who your delivery person is, and how many stops they have before you using this Class.

If there are no orders for a given phone number, it will throw a DominosTrackingError .

import {Tracking} from 'dominos' ; const tracking= new Tracking(); const trackingResult= await tracking.byPhone( '3108675309' ); console .dir(trackingResult,{ depth : 1 });

Dominos Custom Type Checking

This class extends strong-type to allow strong and weak type checking of dominos specific types, errors and classes. It is used a lot in the dominos module to ensure correct types of arguments and errors. The strong-type module is really cool.

See the DominosTypes.md for more information.

import {IsDominos,Address} from 'dominos' isDominos= new IsDominos; let address= 'bob' ; try { isDominos.address(address); } catch (err){ console .trace(err); } address= new Address( '1 alvarado st, 93940' ); isDominos.address(address);

Global DominosErrors

These custom errors are added to the global object for use in your code and the dominos api. You can use them to validate errors or even throw your own if you are making a module ontop of this one.

See the detailed docs on DominosErrors here : DominosErrors.md

error parameters description DominosValidationError .validationResponse this error is thrown when a dominos validation request fails DominosPriceError .priceResponse this error is thrown when a dominos price request fails DominosPlaceOrderError .placeOrderResponse this error is thrown when a dominos place request fails DominosTrackingError message string this error is thrown when no trackable orders are found for a phone number DominosAddressError message string this error is thrown when an issue is detected with a dominos address DominosDateError message string this error is thrown when an issue is detected with a date being used for a dominos order DominosStoreError message string this error is thrown when an issue is detected with a store being used for a dominos order DominosProductsError message string this error is thrown when an issue is detected with an orders product list

Code, Order, Eat, Be Happy!