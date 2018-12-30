openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pix

pixrem

by Rob Wierzbowski
5.0.0 (see all)

CSS post-processor that generates pixel fallbacks for rem units.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

245K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pixrem

Build Status

PostCSS plugin that generates pixel fallbacks for rem units.

Installation

npm install --save pixrem

Usage

Pixrem is a CSS post-processor that, given CSS and a root em value, returns CSS with pixel unit fallbacks or replacements. It's based on browser data so only needed fallbacks will be added. Basically, it's for IE8 or less, and for IE9 & IE10 in the font shorthand property and in pseudo-elements.

Example

'use strict';
var fs      = require('fs');
var pixrem  = require('pixrem');
var postcss = require('postcss');

var css = fs.readFileSync('main.css', 'utf8');
var processedCss = postcss([pixrem]).process(css).css;

fs.writeFile('main.with-fallbacks.css', processedCss, function (err) {
  if (err) {
    throw err;
  }
  console.log('IE8, you\'re welcome.');
});

Pixrem takes this:

.sky {
  margin: 2.5rem 2px 3em 100%;
  color: blue;
}

@media screen and (min-width: 20rem) {
  .leaf {
    margin-bottom: 1.333rem;
    font-size: 1.5rem;
  }
}

And returns this:

.sky {
  margin: 80px 2px 3em 100%;
  margin: 2.5rem 2px 3em 100%;
  color: blue;
}

@media screen and (min-width: 20rem) {
  .leaf {
    margin-bottom: 1.333rem;
    font-size: 1.5rem;
  }
}

Options

Type: Object | Null Default: {rootValue: 16, replace: false, atrules: false, html: true, browsers: 'ie <= 8', unitPrecision: 3}

  • rootValue the root element font size. Can be px, rem, em, %, or unitless pixel value. Pixrem also tries to get the root font-size from CSS (html or :root) and overrides this option. Use html option to disable this behaviour.
  • replace replaces rules containing rems instead of adding fallbacks.
  • atrules generates fallback in at-rules too (media-queries)
  • html overrides root font-size from CSS html {} or :root {}
  • browsers sets browser's range you want to target, based on browserslist
  • unitPrecision control the significant digits after the decimal point

Contribute

Report bugs and feature proposals in the Github issue tracker. Run tests with npm test. In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

License

MIT

Bitdeli Badge

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial