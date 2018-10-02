Convert SVG icons into React components
npm i pixo
Pass a directory or SVG file path as the first argument.
$ pixo src --out-dir dist
Each SVG icon will be automatically optimized and renamed to a pascal case filename for the component. Icon components can then be imported into a React application.
import React from 'react'
import CheckIcon from './CheckIcon'
const App = props => (
<div>
<CheckIcon />
</div>
)
The default component template includes props for:
size (number) pixel width and height (default
24)
color (string) color value passed to the SVG
fill attribute (default
'currentcolor')
Each SVG icon must conform to the following:
viewBox attribute, preferably
0 0 24 24
<path> elements
Pixo includes experimental support for
<circle>,
<polygon>, and
<rect> elements.
The following elements will be ignored:
<defs> or
<clipPath>
fill="none" attribute
<ellipse> elements
<line> elements
<polyline> elements
<path> elements
Most graphics applications can convert shapes into SVG paths.
Compound Path command
Pixo uses a default template for rendering, but includes some built-in options.
default: plain SVG with no styling
styledSystem: styled-component with margin, padding, and color props from styled-system
To use a custom template, pass a path to your template to the
--template flag.
pixo icons --template custom-template.js
A template should be a function that returns a string for the component source code, written as a Node.js module.
// default template
module.exports = ({
name,
viewBox,
pathData
}) => `import React from 'react'
const ${name}Icon = ({
size,
color,
...props
}) => (
<svg
{...props}
viewBox='${viewBox}'
width={size}
height={size}
fill={color}
>
<path d='${pathData}' />
</svg>
)
${name}Icon.displayName = '${name}Icon'
${name}Icon.defaultProps = {
size: 24,
color: 'currentcolor'
}
export default ${name}`
Template function arguments
name camel cased name that can be used for the component name
viewBox the original viewBox value from the SVG
pathData extracted path data for the
<path> element's
d attribute
Options can be passed as flags to the CLI or added to a
pixo field in your
package.json
Run
pixo --help to see the list of options.
outDir (string) output directory (default dist)
template (string) name of built-in template or path to custom template
index (boolean) create an
index.js barrel module
iconComponent (boolean) create an
Icon.js wrapper component
recursive (boolean) recursively read all SVGs in subdirectories
CLI flags
-d --out-dir Output directory
-t --template Name of built-in template or path to custom template
-i --index Include index.js barrel module
-c --icon-component Include wrapper Icon.js component
-r --recursive Recursively read all SVGs in subdirectories
Example
package.json
{
"pixo": {
"outDir": "dist",
"template": "./custom-template.js",
"index": true,
"iconComponent": true,
"recursive": true
}
}