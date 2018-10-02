pixo

Convert SVG icons into React components

npm i pixo

Pass a directory or SVG file path as the first argument.

$ pixo src --out-dir dist

Each SVG icon will be automatically optimized and renamed to a pascal case filename for the component. Icon components can then be imported into a React application.

import React from 'react' import CheckIcon from './CheckIcon' const App = props => ( < div > < CheckIcon /> </ div > )

The default component template includes props for:

size (number) pixel width and height (default 24 )

(number) pixel width and height (default ) color (string) color value passed to the SVG fill attribute (default 'currentcolor' )

SVG Requirements

Each SVG icon must conform to the following:

Use a square viewBox attribute, preferably 0 0 24 24

attribute, preferably Only use a single color (e.g. black)

For best results, only use <path> elements

elements Do not use transforms

Pixo includes experimental support for <circle> , <polygon> , and <rect> elements.

The following elements will be ignored:

Elements within a <defs> or <clipPath>

or Elements with the fill="none" attribute

attribute <ellipse> elements

elements <line> elements

elements <polyline> elements

Converting SVG shapes into <path> elements

Most graphics applications can convert shapes into SVG paths.

Adobe Illustrator: use the Compound Path command

command Figma: TK

Sketch: TK

Templates

Pixo uses a default template for rendering, but includes some built-in options.

default : plain SVG with no styling

: plain SVG with no styling styledSystem : styled-component with margin, padding, and color props from styled-system

Custom Templates

To use a custom template, pass a path to your template to the --template flag.

pixo icons --template custom-template.js

A template should be a function that returns a string for the component source code, written as a Node.js module.

module .exports = ({ name, viewBox, pathData }) => `import React from 'react' const ${name} Icon = ({ size, color, ...props }) => ( <svg {...props} viewBox=' ${viewBox} ' width={size} height={size} fill={color} > <path d=' ${pathData} ' /> </svg> ) ${name} Icon.displayName = ' ${name} Icon' ${name} Icon.defaultProps = { size: 24, color: 'currentcolor' } export default ${name} `

Template function arguments

name camel cased name that can be used for the component name

camel cased name that can be used for the component name viewBox the original viewBox value from the SVG

the original viewBox value from the SVG pathData extracted path data for the <path> element's d attribute

Options

Options can be passed as flags to the CLI or added to a pixo field in your package.json

Run pixo --help to see the list of options.

outDir (string) output directory (default dist)

(string) output directory (default dist) template (string) name of built-in template or path to custom template

(string) name of built-in template or path to custom template index (boolean) create an index.js barrel module

(boolean) create an barrel module iconComponent (boolean) create an Icon.js wrapper component

(boolean) create an wrapper component recursive (boolean) recursively read all SVGs in subdirectories

CLI flags

-d --out-dir Output directory -t --template Name of built-in template or path to custom template -i --index Include index.js barrel module -c --icon-component Include wrapper Icon.js component -r --recursive Recursively read all SVGs in subdirectories

Example package.json

{ "pixo" : { "outDir" : "dist" , "template" : "./custom-template.js" , "index" : true , "iconComponent" : true , "recursive" : true } }

Related

MIT License