openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pixo

by c8r
1.1.2 (see all)

Convert SVG icons into React components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

369

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pixo

Convert SVG icons into React components

npm i pixo

Pass a directory or SVG file path as the first argument.

$ pixo src --out-dir dist

Each SVG icon will be automatically optimized and renamed to a pascal case filename for the component. Icon components can then be imported into a React application.

import React from 'react'
import CheckIcon from './CheckIcon'

const App = props => (
  <div>
    <CheckIcon />
  </div>
)

The default component template includes props for:

  • size (number) pixel width and height (default 24)
  • color (string) color value passed to the SVG fill attribute (default 'currentcolor')

SVG Requirements

Each SVG icon must conform to the following:

  • Use a square viewBox attribute, preferably 0 0 24 24
  • Only use a single color (e.g. black)
  • For best results, only use <path> elements
  • Do not use transforms

Pixo includes experimental support for <circle>, <polygon>, and <rect> elements.

The following elements will be ignored:

  • Elements within a <defs> or <clipPath>
  • Elements with the fill="none" attribute
  • <ellipse> elements
  • <line> elements
  • <polyline> elements

Converting SVG shapes into <path> elements

Most graphics applications can convert shapes into SVG paths.

  • Adobe Illustrator: use the Compound Path command
  • Figma: TK
  • Sketch: TK

Templates

Pixo uses a default template for rendering, but includes some built-in options.

Custom Templates

To use a custom template, pass a path to your template to the --template flag.

pixo icons --template custom-template.js

A template should be a function that returns a string for the component source code, written as a Node.js module.

// default template
module.exports = ({
  name,
  viewBox,
  pathData
}) => `import React from 'react'

const ${name}Icon = ({
  size,
  color,
  ...props
}) => (
  <svg
    {...props}
    viewBox='${viewBox}'
    width={size}
    height={size}
    fill={color}
  >
    <path d='${pathData}' />
  </svg>
)

${name}Icon.displayName = '${name}Icon'

${name}Icon.defaultProps = {
  size: 24,
  color: 'currentcolor'
}

export default ${name}`

Template function arguments

  • name camel cased name that can be used for the component name
  • viewBox the original viewBox value from the SVG
  • pathData extracted path data for the <path> element's d attribute

Options

Options can be passed as flags to the CLI or added to a pixo field in your package.json

Run pixo --help to see the list of options.

  • outDir (string) output directory (default dist)
  • template (string) name of built-in template or path to custom template
  • index (boolean) create an index.js barrel module
  • iconComponent (boolean) create an Icon.js wrapper component
  • recursive (boolean) recursively read all SVGs in subdirectories

CLI flags

-d --out-dir          Output directory
-t --template         Name of built-in template or path to custom template
-i --index            Include index.js barrel module
-c --icon-component   Include wrapper Icon.js component
-r --recursive        Recursively read all SVGs in subdirectories

Example package.json

{
  "pixo": {
    "outDir": "dist",
    "template": "./custom-template.js",
    "index": true,
    "iconComponent": true,
    "recursive": true
  }
}

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial