Promise based pixiv API client

Inspired by upbit/pixivpy: Pixiv API for Python.

Features

Promise based

Converts the output json keys to camelCase

Converts the parameters to snakeCase

Supports API without login

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import PixivAppApi from 'pixiv-app-api' import pixivImg from 'pixiv-img' const pixiv = new PixivAppApi(process.env.NAME, process.env.PASSWORD, { camelcaseKeys : true , }) ; ( async ( ) => { await pixiv.login() const json = await pixiv.searchIllust( '艦これ10000users入り' ) await pixivImg(json.illusts[ 0 ].imageUrls.large) console .log( 'finish' ) })()

Typescript

All functions will return either a camelCaseType or a snake_case_type depending on the value of camelcaseKeys . For example:

interface PixivClient = { accessToken: string expiresIn: number tokenType: string scope: string refreshToken: string user: PixivClientUser deviceToken: string } interface Pixiv_Client = { access_token: string expires_in: number token_type: string scope: string refresh_token: string user: Pixiv_Client_User device_token: string }

API

Creates a new PixivAppApi object. camelcaseKeys defaults to true if it is omitted.

Logs into the API.

{ "accessToken" : "abcdefgabcdefgabcdefgabcdefg" , "expiresIn" : 3600 , "tokenType" : "bearer" , "scope" : "unlimited" , "refreshToken" : "abcdefgabcdefgabcdefgabcdefg" , "user" : { "profileImageUrls" : { "px16x16" : "https://i.pximg.net/user-profile/img/2016/12/07/18/45/34/11842543_d51209fed2b2566336b1296e07f49b81_16.png" , "px50x50" : "https://i.pximg.net/user-profile/img/2016/12/07/18/45/34/11842543_d51209fed2b2566336b1296e07f49b81_50.png" , "px170x170" : "https://i.pximg.net/user-profile/img/2016/12/07/18/45/34/11842543_d51209fed2b2566336b1296e07f49b81_170.png" }, "id" : "19785907" , "name" : "akameco" , "account" : "akameco" , "mailAddress" : "abcdefgabcdefgabcdefgabcdefg" , "isPremium" : true , "xRestrict" : 2 , "isMailAuthorized" : true } }

authInfo(): PixivClient

Gets your authInfo.

interface PixivClient { accessToken: string expiresIn: number tokenType: string scope: string refreshToken: string user: PixivClientUser deviceToken: string }

const json = await pixiv.searchIllust( '艦これ10000users入り' ) let ar = [] for await ( const r of pixiv.makeIterable(json)) { ar = ar.concat(r.illusts) await sleep( 1000 ) } console .log(ar.length)

Get a user's profile.

export interface PixivUserDetail { user: PixivUser profile: { webpage: string gender: string birth: string birthDay: string birthYear: number region: string addressId: number countryCode: string job: string jobId: number totalFollowUsers: number totalMypixivUsers: number totalIllusts: number totalManga: number totalNovels: number totalIllustBookmarksPublic: number totalIllustSeries: number backgroundImageUrl: string twitterAccount: string twitterUrl: string pawooUrl: string isPremium: boolean isUsingCustomProfileImage: boolean } profilePublicity: { gender: string region: string birthDay: string birthYear: string job: string pawoo: boolean } workspace: { pc: string monitor: string tool: string scanner: string tablet: string mouse: string printer: string desktop: string music: string desk: string chair: string comment: string workspaceImageUrl: string | null } }

The type PixivParams is defined as follows:

export interface PixivParams { userId?: number type ?: string filter?: string restrict?: 'public' | 'private' illustId?: number contentType?: string includeTotalComments?: boolean includeRankingLabel?: boolean includeRankingIllusts?: boolean includeRankingNovels?: boolean mode?: | 'day' | 'week' | 'month' | 'day_male' | 'day_female' | 'week_original' | 'week_rookie' | 'day_r18' | 'day_male_r18' | 'day_female_r18' | 'week_r18' | 'week_r18g' | 'day_manga' | 'week_manga' | 'month_manga' | 'week_rookie_manga' | 'day_r18_manga' | 'week_r18_manga' | 'week_r18g_manga' word?: string searchTarget?: | 'partial_match_for_tags' | 'exact_match_for_tags' | 'title_and_caption' sort?: 'date_desc' | 'date_asc' | 'popular_desc' startDate?: string endDate?: string offset?: number }

Retrieves all of a users illusts.

export interface PixivIllustSearch { illusts: PixivIllust[] nextUrl: string | null searchSpanLimit?: number }

{ "illusts" : [ { "id" : 64124918 , "title" : "Noise Pollution Vol.3" , "type" : "illust" , "imageUrls" : { "squareMedium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/360x360_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p0_square1200.jpg" , "medium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/540x540_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p0_master1200.jpg" , "large" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/600x1200_90/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p0_master1200.jpg" }, "caption" : "夏コミ新刊の②<br /><br />東レ54b-CREAYUS<br />Noise Pollution Vol.3には会場限定A5サイズのクリアファイルがつきます。１冊につき１枚（先着）、なくなり次第終了です。<br /><br />とらのあな予約(フルカラー全年齢)<br /><a href=\"http://www.toranoana.jp/mailorder/article/04/0030/54/88/040030548805.html?rec=circle\" target=\"_blank\">http://www.toranoana.jp/mailorder/article/04/0030/54/88/040030548805.html?rec=circle</a>" , "restrict" : 0 , "user" : { "id" : 471355 , "name" : "嵐月" , "account" : "creayus" , "profileImageUrls" : { "medium" : "https://i3.pixiv.net/user-profile/img/2014/02/02/00/05/39/7393018_f1ce44676a8c0d902cc49aad2828e510_170.jpg" }, "isFollowed" : true }, "tags" : [ { "name" : "C.C." }, { "name" : "ルルーシュ" }, { "name" : "ルルC" }, { "name" : "コードギアス" }, { "name" : "コードギアス1000users入り" }, { "name" : "ルルーシュ・ランペルージ" } ], "tools" : [ "Photoshop" , "SAI" ], "createDate" : "2017-07-30T12:20:55+09:00" , "pageCount" : 5 , "width" : 900 , "height" : 633 , "sanityLevel" : 4 , "metaSinglePage" : {}, "metaPages" : [ { "imageUrls" : { "squareMedium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/360x360_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p0_square1200.jpg" , "medium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/540x540_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p0_master1200.jpg" , "large" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/600x1200_90/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p0_master1200.jpg" , "original" : "https://i.pximg.net/img-original/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p0.png" } }, { "imageUrls" : { "squareMedium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/360x360_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p1_square1200.jpg" , "medium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/540x540_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p1_master1200.jpg" , "large" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/600x1200_90/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p1_master1200.jpg" , "original" : "https://i.pximg.net/img-original/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p1.png" } }, { "imageUrls" : { "squareMedium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/360x360_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p2_square1200.jpg" , "medium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/540x540_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p2_master1200.jpg" , "large" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/600x1200_90/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p2_master1200.jpg" , "original" : "https://i.pximg.net/img-original/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p2.png" } }, { "imageUrls" : { "squareMedium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/360x360_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p3_square1200.jpg" , "medium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/540x540_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p3_master1200.jpg" , "large" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/600x1200_90/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p3_master1200.jpg" , "original" : "https://i.pximg.net/img-original/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p3.png" } }, { "imageUrls" : { "squareMedium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/360x360_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p4_square1200.jpg" , "medium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/540x540_70/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p4_master1200.jpg" , "large" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/600x1200_90/img-master/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p4_master1200.jpg" , "original" : "https://i.pximg.net/img-original/img/2017/07/30/12/20/55/64124918_p4.png" } } ], "totalView" : 45180 , "totalBookmarks" : 2358 , "isBookmarked" : false , "visible" : true , "isMuted" : false , "totalComments" : 33 } ], "nextUrl" : "https://app-api.pixiv.net/v1/user/illusts?user_id=471355&type=illust&filter=for_ios&offset=40" }

Follows a user.

Unfollows a user.

Gets a user's bookmarked illusts.

Gets the users that a user is following.

export interface PixivUserSearch { userPreviews: { user: PixivUser illusts: PixivIllust[] novels: PixivNovel[] isMuted: boolean }[] nextUrl: string | null }

Gets the users who follow a user.

Gets your friends on Mypixiv.

Gets a user list.

Returns detailed info for a pixiv illust.

export interface PixivIllustDetail { illust: PixivIllust } export interface PixivIllust { id: number title: string interface : string imageUrls: { squareMedium: string medium: string large?: string } caption: string restrict: number user: PixivUser tags: PixivTag[] tools: string [] createDate: string pageCount: number width: number height: number sanityLevel: number metaSinglePage: { originalImageUrl?: string } metaPages: PixivMetaPage[] totalView: number totalBookmarks: number isBookmarked: boolean visible: boolean isMuted: boolean totalComments: number }

{ "illust" : { "id" : 57907953 , "title" : "ロングヘアレムりん" , "type" : "illust" , "imageUrls" : { "squareMedium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/360x360_70/img-master/img/2016/07/15/00/08/24/57907953_p0_square1200.jpg" , "medium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/540x540_70/img-master/img/2016/07/15/00/08/24/57907953_p0_master1200.jpg" , "large" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/600x1200_90/img-master/img/2016/07/15/00/08/24/57907953_p0_master1200.jpg" }, "caption" : "デイリー32→5 ありがとうございます！" , "restrict" : 0 , "user" : { "id" : 3424578 , "name" : "こーやふ@三日目東に26b" , "account" : "burittohiroba" , "profileImageUrls" : { "medium" : "https://i2.pixiv.net/user-profile/img/2017/02/07/16/03/00/12115481_03cc0ec0f2580ac4a12a3682929b485a_170.jpg" }, "isFollowed" : false }, "tags" : [ { "name" : "Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活" }, { "name" : "レム" }, { "name" : "リゼロ" }, { "name" : "レム(リゼロ)" }, { "name" : "ナツキ・レム" }, { "name" : "リゼロ10000users入り" }, { "name" : "スバレム" }, { "name" : "メイド" }, { "name" : "ロング化" } ], "tools" : [], "createDate" : "2016-07-15T00:08:24+09:00" , "pageCount" : 1 , "width" : 1000 , "height" : 1412 , "sanityLevel" : 2 , "metaSinglePage" : { "originalImageUrl" : "https://i.pximg.net/img-original/img/2016/07/15/00/08/24/57907953_p0.jpg" }, "metaPages" : [], "totalView" : 191059 , "totalBookmarks" : 28918 , "isBookmarked" : false , "visible" : true , "isMuted" : false , "totalComments" : 181 } }

Searches new illusts.

Searches new illusts from users you follow.

{ "illusts" : [ { "id" : 64419500 , "title" : "【PFRD】Chapter.6" , "type" : "illust" , "imageUrls" : { "squareMedium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/360x360_70/img-master/img/2017/08/15/00/16/32/64419500_p0_square1200.jpg" , "medium" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/540x540_70/img-master/img/2017/08/15/00/16/32/64419500_p0_master1200.jpg" , "large" : "https://i.pximg.net/c/600x1200_90/img-master/img/2017/08/15/00/16/32/64419500_p0_master1200.jpg" }, "caption" : "法尔卡岛.缇拉密林带 <br />挡在阿尔卡娜面前的数个复活者每个个体都带着伤，从摆起的架势来看也似乎毫无章法，但天生的直觉依然如同警铃般急促的敲打着阿尔卡娜的心。<br />“我这是在...害怕么？“感受到握剑的右手微微颤抖，阿尔卡娜自嘲的轻笑”呵..我还以为我已经忘了害怕是什么了呢”。<br /><br />来吧，不管【你们】是什么，堂堂正正的一决胜负吧！" , "restrict" : 0 , "user" : { "id" : 22124330 , "name" : "超凶の狄璐卡" , "account" : "swd3e22" , "profileImageUrls" : { "medium" : "https://i4.pixiv.net/user-profile/img/2017/01/10/13/28/42/11988991_bae951a38d31d217fa1eceedc0aafdbe_170.jpg" }, "isFollowed" : true }, "tags" : [ { "name" : "女の子" }, { "name" : "落書" }, { "name" : "オリジナル" }, { "name" : "グランメイル" }, { "name" : "pixivファンタジアRD" }, { "name" : "不敗王の復活" }, { "name" : "復活者討伐戦【青】" } ], "tools" : [], "createDate" : "2017-08-15T00:16:32+09:00" , "pageCount" : 1 , "width" : 2126 , "height" : 1150 , "sanityLevel" : 4 , "metaSinglePage" : { "originalImageUrl" : "https://i.pximg.net/img-original/img/2017/08/15/00/16/32/64419500_p0.jpg" }, "metaPages" : [], "totalView" : 228 , "totalBookmarks" : 63 , "isBookmarked" : false , "visible" : true , "isMuted" : false } ], "nextUrl" : "https://app-api.pixiv.net/v2/illust/follow?restrict=public&offset=30" }

Returns the comments on an illust.

export interface PixivCommentSearch { totalComments: number comments: PixivComment[] nextUrl: string | null }

Searches for illusts related to the one provided.

Returns recommended illusts.

Returns recommended illusts (logged out).

Returns top daily illusts by default.

Returns an array of trending tags.

export interface PixivTrendTags { trend_tags: PixivTag[] }

Searches for illusts with the provided query.

Searches for novels with the provided query.

export interface PixivNovelSearch { novels: PixivNovel[] nextUrl: string | null privacyPolicy?: {} searchSpanLimit?: number }

Searches for users with the provided query.

Returns an array of auto-completed words from the input.

export interface PixivAutoComplete { searchAutoCompleteKeywords: string [] }

Returns detailed info on a bookmark.

export interface PixivBookmarkDetail { isBookmarked: boolean tags: PixivTag[] restrict: string }

{ "bookmarkDetail" : { "isBookmarked" : false , "tags" : [ { "name" : "Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活" , "isRegistered" : false }, { "name" : "レム" , "isRegistered" : false }, { "name" : "リゼロ" , "isRegistered" : false }, { "name" : "レム(リゼロ)" , "isRegistered" : false }, { "name" : "ナツキ・レム" , "isRegistered" : false }, { "name" : "リゼロ10000users入り" , "isRegistered" : false }, { "name" : "スバレム" , "isRegistered" : false }, { "name" : "メイド" , "isRegistered" : false }, { "name" : "ロング化" , "isRegistered" : false } ], "restrict" : "public" } }

Adds a new bookmark.

Deletes a bookmark.

Searches your bookmark tags.

export interface PixivBookmarkSearch { bookmarkTags: PixivTag[] nextUrl: string | null }

{ "bookmarkTags" : [], "nextUrl" : null }

Searches recommended novels.

Searches new manga.

Searches recommended manga.

export interface PixivMangaSearch { illusts: PixivManga[] rankingIllusts: PixivManga[] | [] privacyPolicy: {} nextUrl: string | null }

Searches recommended novels (logged out).

Searches new novels.

Retrieves the zip url and frames for a Pixiv Ugoira.

export interface UgoiraMetaData { ugoiraMetadata: { zipUrls: { medium: string } frames: { file: string delay: number }[] } }

Fetches a route in the Pixiv API and returns the result.

See Sniffer for iOS 6.x Common API · upbit/pixivpy Wiki

Return next request result.

usage

pixiv .searchIllust(word) .then( () => pixiv.next()) .then( () => pixiv.next()) .then( ( json ) => { console .log(json) })

pixiv.hasNext(): boolean

Return true if pixiv.next() is able to run.

usage

if (pixiv.hasNext()) { pixiv.next().then() }

Return next params parameter.

Tests

Export your pixiv username and password before running Tests.

export USERNAME=your pixiv username... export PASSWORD=your pixiv password...

npm test

Related

PixivDeck - pixiv client for Desktop like TweetDeck

pixiv-img - save the image of pixiv

pixiv-dl - pixiv image downloader

pixiv-dl-preview - electron pixiv downloader

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © akameco