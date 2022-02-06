A highly configurable viewport/2D camera designed to work with pixi.js.
Features include dragging, pinch-to-zoom, mouse wheel zooming, decelerated dragging, follow target, animate, snap to point, snap to zoom, clamping, bouncing on edges, and move on mouse edges. See the live examples below to try out all of these features.
All features are configurable and removable, so set up the viewport to be exactly what you need.
https://davidfig.github.io/pixi-viewport/jsdoc/
import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js'
import { Viewport } from 'pixi-viewport'
// or with require
// const PIXI = require('pixi.js')
// const Viewport = require('pixi-viewport').Viewport
const app = new PIXI.Application()
document.body.appendChild(app.view)
// create viewport
const viewport = new Viewport({
screenWidth: window.innerWidth,
screenHeight: window.innerHeight,
worldWidth: 1000,
worldHeight: 1000,
interaction: app.renderer.plugins.interaction // the interaction module is important for wheel to work properly when renderer.view is placed or scaled
})
// add the viewport to the stage
app.stage.addChild(viewport)
// activate plugins
viewport
.drag()
.pinch()
.wheel()
.decelerate()
// add a red box
const sprite = viewport.addChild(new PIXI.Sprite(PIXI.Texture.WHITE))
sprite.tint = 0xff0000
sprite.width = sprite.height = 100
sprite.position.set(100, 100)
yarn add pixi-viewport
or
npm i pixi-viewport
or grab the latest release and use it:
<script src="/directory-to-file/pixi.js"></script>
<script src="/directory-to-file/viewport.min.js"></script>
<!-- or <script type="module" src="/directory-to-file/esm/viewport.es.js"></script> -->
<script>
const Viewport = new pixi_viewport.Viewport(options)
</script>
I've included the following build examples in the docs/ directory:
You can see the live demos at https://davidfig.github.io/pixi-viewport/builds/.
Viewport needs to be imported or required as follows:
import { Viewport } from 'pixi-viewport'
// or
const Viewport = require('pixi-viewport').Viewport
Plugins have been moved to their own object:
// viewport.pausePlugin('drag')
viewport.plugins.pause('drag')
// viewport.resumePlugin('drag')
viewport.plugins.resume('drag')
// viewport.removePlugin('drag')
viewport.plugins.remove('drag')
// viewport.userPlugin('name', plugin, index)
viewport.plugins.add('name', plugin, index)
PRs are more than welcome!
This project was migrated to Typescript (thanks @sukantpal!). All functionality should be the same. The live Example has been updated.
MIT License (c) 2021 YOPEY YOPEY LLC by David Figatner (david@yopeyopey.com)