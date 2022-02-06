openbase logo
Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.1K

GitHub Stars

669

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

pixi-viewport

A highly configurable viewport/2D camera designed to work with pixi.js.

Features include dragging, pinch-to-zoom, mouse wheel zooming, decelerated dragging, follow target, animate, snap to point, snap to zoom, clamping, bouncing on edges, and move on mouse edges. See the live examples below to try out all of these features.

All features are configurable and removable, so set up the viewport to be exactly what you need.

Support pixi-viewport!

With your support, I can make pixi-viewport even better! Please consider making a donation:

Live Examples

API Documentation

https://davidfig.github.io/pixi-viewport/jsdoc/

Simple Example

import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js'
import { Viewport } from 'pixi-viewport'

// or with require
// const PIXI = require('pixi.js')
// const Viewport = require('pixi-viewport').Viewport

const app = new PIXI.Application()
document.body.appendChild(app.view)

// create viewport
const viewport = new Viewport({
    screenWidth: window.innerWidth,
    screenHeight: window.innerHeight,
    worldWidth: 1000,
    worldHeight: 1000,

    interaction: app.renderer.plugins.interaction // the interaction module is important for wheel to work properly when renderer.view is placed or scaled
})

// add the viewport to the stage
app.stage.addChild(viewport)

// activate plugins
viewport
    .drag()
    .pinch()
    .wheel()
    .decelerate()

// add a red box
const sprite = viewport.addChild(new PIXI.Sprite(PIXI.Texture.WHITE))
sprite.tint = 0xff0000
sprite.width = sprite.height = 100
sprite.position.set(100, 100)

Installation

yarn add pixi-viewport

or

npm i pixi-viewport

or grab the latest release and use it:

<script src="/directory-to-file/pixi.js"></script>
<script src="/directory-to-file/viewport.min.js"></script>
<!-- or <script type="module" src="/directory-to-file/esm/viewport.es.js"></script> -->
<script>
    const Viewport = new pixi_viewport.Viewport(options)
</script>

Build Examples

I've included the following build examples in the docs/ directory:

You can see the live demos at https://davidfig.github.io/pixi-viewport/builds/.

Migration from pixi-viewport v3 to v4

Viewport needs to be imported or required as follows:

import { Viewport } from 'pixi-viewport'

// or

const Viewport = require('pixi-viewport').Viewport

Plugins have been moved to their own object:

// viewport.pausePlugin('drag')
viewport.plugins.pause('drag')

// viewport.resumePlugin('drag')
viewport.plugins.resume('drag')

// viewport.removePlugin('drag')
viewport.plugins.remove('drag')

// viewport.userPlugin('name', plugin, index)
viewport.plugins.add('name', plugin, index)

Tests

  1. Clone repository
  2. yarn install
  3. yarn test (for Mocha test code)
  4. yarn coverage (for Instanbul coverage)

Development Recipe

  1. clone repository
  2. yarn install
  3. yarn dev
  4. open browser to http://localhost:10001

PRs are more than welcome!

v4.30.0+

This project was migrated to Typescript (thanks @sukantpal!). All functionality should be the same. The live Example has been updated.

Other Libraries

If you liked pixi-viewport, please try my other open source libraries:

  • pixi-scrollbox - pixi.js scrollbox: a masked box that can scroll vertically or horizontally with scrollbars (uses pixi-viewport)
  • pixi-ease - pixi.js animation library using easing functions
  • intersects - a simple collection of 2d collision/intersects functions. Supports points, circles, lines, axis-aligned boxes, and polygons

license

MIT License (c) 2021 YOPEY YOPEY LLC by David Figatner (david@yopeyopey.com)

