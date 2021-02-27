PIXI.TextInput - Plugin for pixi.js

About

This plugin for pixi.js provides a convenient way of adding text inputs to the pixijs-stage. The input itself is a HTML <input> element, which is positioned above the stage according to the transformation given by the PIXI-DisplayObject. The box is drawn on the PIXI-stage. Additionally, you can choose whether the plugin should substitute the <input> with a native pixi-Text when the textfield has no focus.

Demos

Demo with default box generator

Demo with custom box generator

Installing

Include the dist/PIXI.TextInput.min.js in your html document after pixi.js or install the npm package via: npm install pixi-text-input

Documentation

The TextInput behaves just like any other PIXI-DisplayObject. It inherits from PIXI.Container and has all the associated properties like width , height , rotation , scale , alpha , etc.

Creating an instance

new PIXI .TextInput ( { input : {...}, box : {...} } )

input : object

The css style attributes for the HTML input tag.

box : object | function

Either an object describing the style of the box using the default box generator, or a function which returns your own custom generated box.

Styling the input

You can apply any CSS styles. You have to use the camcelCase property names, though.

new PIXI .TextInput ({ input : { fontSize : '25pt' , padding : '14px' , width : '500px' , color : '#26272E' }, box : {...} })

If you plan to use more advanced properties like text-shadow , you will have to disable substituteText , as their translation to the pixi-Text style is not supported, yet.

Box styling using the default box generator

The input can have 3 different states: DEFAULT , FOCUSED and DISABLED .

For each state you can apply a different style to the input-box. When passing the following object to the second parameter of the constructor...

new PIXI.TextInput({ input: {...}, box: { default: {fill: 0xE8E9F3 , rounded: 16 , stroke: {color: 0xCBCEE0 , width: 4 }}, focused: {fill: 0xE1E3EE , rounded: 16 , stroke: {color: 0xABAFC6 , width: 4 }}, disabled: {fill: 0xDBDBDB , rounded: 16 } } })

...you will get a box-style as shown in this demo.

If you don't want a different style for each state, you can just pass:

new PIXI .TextInput ({ input : {...}, box : { fill : 0 xE8E9F3, rounded: 16 , stroke: {color: 0 xCBCEE0, width: 4 }} })

and have the same style for all 3 states.

Possible attributes fill The fill color of the box rounded The border-radius stroke.color the color of the stroke stroke.width the width of the stroke stroke.alpha the alpha of the stroke

Box styling using a custom generator

Write your own function to generate the box.

function generateCustomBox ( width, height, state ) { var box = new PIXI.Graphics() return box }

then use it as follows

new PIXI .TextInput ({ input : {...}, box : generateCustomBox })

See this demo.

Reference

All described members & methods are accessible through an instance of the TextInput.

var input = new PIXI.TextInput({ input : {fontSize: '25px' }, box: {fill: 0 xEEEEEE} }) input .x = 100 input .y = 100 input .placeholder = 'Enter your Text...' stage.addChild(input) input .focus()

Members

substituteText : boolean

Whether the plugin should substitute the html input tag with a pixi-Text DisplayObject when there's no focus. The plugin tries its best to mimic the exact look of the html input element, however with certain fonts/styles there might be some discrepancies. Set this to false in order to have the html input element visible at all times. Drawback: You cannot have overlays over the input field.

placeholder : string

The placeholder text applied to the html input element or the substituted pixi-Text.

placeholderColor : int

The color of the placeholder (has no effect when substituteText is set to false; Use CSS to set the placeholder color).

text : string

The text (value) of the html input element.

maxLength : int

The maximum length of the text.

restrict : RegExp | string

Restricts the text input to a specified character set. Either pass a string containing all possible characters or a regular expression, which will be matched against the whole input string.

htmlInput : HTMLInputElement

Direct access to the native HTML input. Who knows what you're planning to do.

disabled : boolean

Set to true to disable the input.

Methods

focus() : void

Focus the input.

select() : void

Focus the input and have the text in selection.

blur() : void

Remove the focus of the input.

setInputStyle( key : string, value : string ) : void

Change a css style attribute of the input element. For example, to change the font size, use:

input.setInputStyle('fontSize', '21px')

Events

All events are dispatched via the default pixi EventEmitter.

input . on ( 'keydown' , keycode => { console.log( 'key pressed:' , keycode) })

keydown -> keycode : int

Dispatched when a key is pressed along with its keycode.

keyup -> keycode : int

Dispatched when a key is released along with its keycode.

input -> text : string

Dispatched when the input's text has been changed along with the current text of the input.

focus

Dispatched when the input has been focused.

blur

Dispatched when the focus to the input has been lost.

Contribute

Feel free to add features or suggest improvements.