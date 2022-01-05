openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pixi-sound

by pixijs
3.0.5 (see all)

WebAudio API playback library, with filters. Modern audio playback for modern browsers.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PixiJS Sound

WebAudio API playback library, with filters. Modern audio playback for modern browsers.

Node.js CI npm version

Features

  • Pausing and resuming
  • Independent volume control
  • Support blocking or layered sounds (multiple instances)
  • Support for PIXI.Loader system
  • Dynamic filters:
    • ReverbFilter
    • DistortionFilter
    • EqualizerFilter
    • StereoFilter
    • TelephoneFilter

Known Compatibility

  • Chrome 58+
  • Firefox 49+
  • Safari 10+
  • iOS 9+
  • IE 9+

Usage

Installation is available by NPM:

npm i @pixi/sound --save

To import into your project, for instance, when using Webpack, Parcel, Rollup, or another bundler:

import { sound } from '@pixi/sound';

sound.add('my-sound', 'path/to/file.mp3');
sound.play('my-sound');

Browser Usage

If you're using a <script> element to import @pixi/sound into your project, then the SoundLibrary object is PIXI.sound global.

<!-- PixiJS must be imported before @pixi/sound -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/pixi.js/dist/browser/pixi.min.js"></script>

<!-- found here, if not using CDN "./node_modules/@pixi/sound/dist/pixi-sound.js" -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@pixi/sound/dist/pixi-sound.js"></script>

<script>
    PIXI.sound.add('my-sound', 'path/to/file.mp3');
    PIXI.sound.play('my-sound');
</script>

Resources

License

MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial