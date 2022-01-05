PixiJS Sound

WebAudio API playback library, with filters. Modern audio playback for modern browsers.

Features

Pausing and resuming

Independent volume control

Support blocking or layered sounds (multiple instances)

Support for PIXI.Loader system

system Dynamic filters: ReverbFilter DistortionFilter EqualizerFilter StereoFilter TelephoneFilter



Known Compatibility

Chrome 58+

Firefox 49+

Safari 10+

iOS 9+

IE 9+

Usage

Installation is available by NPM:

npm i @pixi/sound --save

To import into your project, for instance, when using Webpack, Parcel, Rollup, or another bundler:

import { sound } from '@pixi/sound' ; sound.add( 'my-sound' , 'path/to/file.mp3' ); sound.play( 'my-sound' );

Browser Usage

If you're using a <script> element to import @pixi/sound into your project, then the SoundLibrary object is PIXI.sound global.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/pixi.js/dist/browser/pixi.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@pixi/sound/dist/pixi-sound.js" > </ script > < script > PIXI.sound.add( 'my-sound' , 'path/to/file.mp3' ); PIXI.sound.play( 'my-sound' ); </ script >

Resources

License

MIT License.