A configurable scrollbox designed for pixi.js.
Features:
davidfig.github.io/pixi-scrollbox/
I needed a scrollbox for the UI of my game and since I had this nifty pixi-viewport, I figured it wouldn't be much work to create it. Five hours later and I realized I was a bit off on my estimates. Hopefully others will find it useful.
Scrollbox no longer exports a default object. Instead you need to use:
const Scrollbox = require('pixi-scrollbox').Scrollbox
or
import { Scrollbox } from 'pixi-scrollbox'
There were some minor name changes to the fade options. See documentation.
const PIXI = require('pixi.js')
const Scrollbox = require('pixi-scrollbox').Scrollbox
// create the scrollbox
const scrollbox = new Scrollbox({ boxWidth: 200, boxHeight: 200})
// add a sprite to the scrollbox's content
const sprite = scrollbox.content.addChild(new PIXI.Sprite(PIXI.Texture.WHITE))
sprite.width = sprite.height = 500
sprite.tint = 0xff0000
// force an update of the scrollbox's calculations after updating the children
scrollbox.update()
// add the viewport to the stage
const app = new PIXI.Application()
document.body.appendChild(app.view)
app.stage.addChild(scrollbox)
npm i pixi-scrollbox pixi-viewport pixi.js
or
yarn add pixi-scrollbox pixi-viewport pixi.js
Note: pixi-viewport and pixi.js are listed as peerDependency, which means you will need to manually install them if they're not already installed (this is to ensure you don't have two versions of these libraries).
or download the latest build from github
<script src="/external-directory/pixi.js"></script>
<script src="/external-directory/pixi-viewport.js"></script>
<script src="/external-directory/scrollbox.js"></script>
<script>
const Scrollbox = new Scrollbox(options)
</script>
https://davidfig.github.io/pixi-scrollbox/jsdoc/
MIT License
(c) 2019 YOPEY YOPEY LLC by David Figatner