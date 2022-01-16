A particle system library for the PixiJS library. Also, we created an interactive particle editor to design and preview custom particle emitters which utilitze PixiJS Particle Emitter.
Please see the examples for various pre-made particle configurations.
// Create a new emitter
// note: if importing library like "import * as particles from '@pixi/particle-emitter'"
// or "const particles = require('@pixi/particle-emitter')", the PIXI namespace will
// not be modified, and may not exist - use "new particles.Emitter()", or whatever
// your imported namespace is
var emitter = new PIXI.particles.Emitter(
// The PIXI.Container to put the emitter in
// if using blend modes, it's important to put this
// on top of a bitmap, and not use the root stage Container
container,
// Emitter configuration, edit this to change the look
// of the emitter
{
lifetime: {
min: 0.5,
max: 0.5
},
frequency: 0.008,
spawnChance: 1,
particlesPerWave: 1,
emitterLifetime: 0.31,
maxParticles: 1000,
pos: {
x: 0,
y: 0
},
addAtBack: false,
behaviors: [
{
type: 'alpha',
config: {
alpha: {
list: [
{
value: 0.8,
time: 0
},
{
value: 0.1,
time: 1
}
],
},
}
},
{
type: 'scale',
config: {
scale: {
list: [
{
value: 1,
time: 0
},
{
value: 0.3,
time: 1
}
],
},
}
},
{
type: 'color',
config: {
color: {
list: [
{
value: "fb1010",
time: 0
},
{
value: "f5b830",
time: 1
}
],
},
}
},
{
type: 'moveSpeed',
config: {
speed: {
list: [
{
value: 200,
time: 0
},
{
value: 100,
time: 1
}
],
isStepped: false
},
}
},
{
type: 'rotationStatic',
config: {
min: 0,
max: 360
}
},
{
type: 'spawnShape',
config: {
type: 'torus',
data: {
x: 0,
y: 0,
r: 10
}
}
},
{
type: 'textureSingle',
config: {
texture: PIXI.Texture.from('image.jpg')
}
}
],
}
);
// Calculate the current time
var elapsed = Date.now();
// Update function every frame
var update = function(){
// Update the next frame
requestAnimationFrame(update);
var now = Date.now();
// The emitter requires the elapsed
// number of seconds since the last update
emitter.update((now - elapsed) * 0.001);
elapsed = now;
};
// Start emitting
emitter.emit = true;
// Start the update
update();
PixiJS Particle Emitter can be installed with NPM or other package managers.
npm install @pixi/particle-emitter
This project uses
yarn rather than
npm to take advantage of the workspaces feature for the tests, making it easier to have standalone tests that share dependencies where possible.
