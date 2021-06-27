Note: this repository has fallen out of active development. While it still works great for many purposes, you may want to take a look at these other packages as well:
Add a
MultiStyleText object inside pixi.js to easily create text using different styles.
In the example below, we are defining 4 text styles.
default is the default style for the text, and the others matches the tags inside the text.
let text = new MultiStyleText("Let's make some <ml>multiline</ml>\nand <ms>multistyle</ms> text for\n<pixi>Pixi.js!</pixi>",
{
"default": {
fontFamily: "Arial",
fontSize: "24px",
fill: "#cccccc",
align: "center"
},
"ml": {
fontStyle: "italic",
fill: "#ff8888"
},
"ms": {
fontStyle: "italic",
fill: "#4488ff"
},
"pixi": {
fontSize: "64px",
fill: "#efefef"
}
});
$ yarn install
$ yarn build
text = new MultiStyleText(text, textStyles)
Creates a new
MultiStyleText with the given text and styles.
textStyles
Type:
{ [key: string]: ExtendedTextStyle }
Each key of this dictionary should match with a tag in the text. Use the key
default for the default style.
Each
ExtendedTextStyle object can have any of the properties of a standard PIXI text style, in addition to a
valign property that allows you to specify where text is rendered relative to larger text on the same line (
"top",
"middle", or
"bottom").
The
align,
wordWrap,
wordWrapWidth, and
breakWord properties are ignored on all styles except for the
default style, which controls those properties for the entire text object.
If text is rendered without any value assigned to a given parameter, Pixi's defaults are used.
$ yarn demo
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.