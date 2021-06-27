Note: this repository has fallen out of active development. While it still works great for many purposes, you may want to take a look at these other packages as well:

mimshwright/pixi-tagged-text - Similar in features and syntax to this library. Adds ability to include nested images in the text. Renders and lays out text as several PIXI.Text objects while pixi-multistyle-text renders text into a single canvas.

pixijs/html-text - Generates a PIXI component by rendering HTML content in the browser and outputting to canvas. Created by the pixijs team.

Add a MultiStyleText object inside pixi.js to easily create text using different styles.

Example

In the example below, we are defining 4 text styles. default is the default style for the text, and the others matches the tags inside the text.

let text = new MultiStyleText( "Let's make some <ml>multiline</ml>

and <ms>multistyle</ms> text for

<pixi>Pixi.js!</pixi>" , { "default" : { fontFamily : "Arial" , fontSize : "24px" , fill : "#cccccc" , align : "center" }, "ml" : { fontStyle : "italic" , fill : "#ff8888" }, "ms" : { fontStyle : "italic" , fill : "#4488ff" }, "pixi" : { fontSize : "64px" , fill : "#efefef" } });

Build instructions

yarn install yarn build

Usage

text = new MultiStyleText(text, textStyles)

Creates a new MultiStyleText with the given text and styles.

textStyles

Type: { [key: string]: ExtendedTextStyle }

Each key of this dictionary should match with a tag in the text. Use the key default for the default style.

Each ExtendedTextStyle object can have any of the properties of a standard PIXI text style, in addition to a valign property that allows you to specify where text is rendered relative to larger text on the same line ( "top" , "middle" , or "bottom" ).

The align , wordWrap , wordWrapWidth , and breakWord properties are ignored on all styles except for the default style, which controls those properties for the entire text object.

If text is rendered without any value assigned to a given parameter, Pixi's defaults are used.

Demo

yarn demo

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.