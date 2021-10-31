This package provides an extension to scene tree - layers. These layers allows you to change the rendering order of items in your scene without moving them around in your scene. It's like {@link PIXI.DisplayObject#zIndex zIndex}, but supercharged.
It has been ported to PixiJS 6 since @pixi/layers 1.0.0 (formerly pixi-layers).
Nothing will work if you dont create Stage and set it as root. Please do it or read full explanation.
npm install --save @pixi/layers
See usage with canvas and particles part of this doc.
If you still work with PixiJS
v5 and prior - see README
pixi-v5 branch, or just use npm package
pixi-layers
{@link Layer} extends {@link PIXI.Container}:
import { Layer } from '@pixi/layers'
let layer = new Layer();
A DisplayObject/Container can be rendered inside its layer instead of direct parent
bunnySprite.parentLayer = layer;
Layer can order elements inside of it, by zOrder increase
bunnySprite.zOrder = 2;
cloudSprite.zOrder = 1;
badCloudSprite.zOrder = 1.01;
layer.group.enableSort = true;
You can check which objects were picked up into layer
stage.updateStage();
console.log(layer._sortedChildren);
// Order of rendering:
// bunnySprite (index=1)
// badCloudSprite (index=2, order=1)
// cloudSprite (index=2, order=0)
{@link Group} sorts its items after emitting the {@link Group#sort} event for each item. You can intercept it and set the z-order on each item.
layer.group.on('sort', function onWillSort(sprite) {
sprite.zOrder = sprite.y
});
@pixi/layer applies a mixin on {@link PIXI.Renderer} so it calls "updateStage" automatically if you use a {@link Stage} for your scene's root, so you can check it after render too:
renderer.render(stage);
console.log(layer._sortedChildren);
When you move a character with attached sprites from different layers to a new stage, you have to change their layers.
Instead, you can create a new display Group:
let lightGroup = new Group();
bunnySprite.parentGroup = lightGroup;
let lightLayer = new Layer(lightGroup); // only one layer per stage can be bound to same group
Groups are working between different stages, so when you move bunny it will be rendered in its light layer.
Layer is representation of global Group in this particular stage.
All pixiJS v6 plugins has special
umd build suited for vanilla.
Navigate
pixi-layers npm package, take
dist/pixi-layers.umd.js file.
<script src='lib/pixi.js'></script>
<script src='lib/pixi-layers.umd.js'></script>
let layer = new PIXI.display.Layer();
Due to changes in PixiJS architecture that allowed to build custom bundles, certain operations has to be called from your bundle or from your app.
The important thing is to call it when you know that corresponding module is loaded. You can call it multiple times if you are not sure :) Welcome to es6 imports!
If you use
@pixi/canvas-renderer
import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js-legacy';
import { applyCanvasMixin } from '@pixi/layers';
applyCanvasMixin(PIXI.CanvasRenderer);
If you use
@pixi/particles
import * as PIXI from 'pixi.js';
import { applyCanvasMixin } from '@pixi/layers';
applyParticleMixin(PIXI.ParticleContainer);
If you want sorting to affect children that have different parentLayer than their direct parent,
please set the group
sortPriority. For now, it has two values - 0 by default and 1 for special cases.
Look at Normals with sorting
If you add filters to layer, or use layer itself as a mask - it might not work!
The reason is that layer
getBounds() does not take into account its active children.
If you use filters on layer, there are three ways:
layer.filterArea = renderer.screen.
calculateBounds that way it takes
_activeChildren into account.
If you use layer as a stencil mask (render all graphics inside it, only ways 2 and 3 can work.
Stage is the city. Containers are buildings, simple sprites are people.
Layers are office buildings. Office for googlers, office for bakers, office for account workers.
Groups are occupation. If there's a googler, he's looking for google office in the same town.
In render stage, some people are going to their offices and arrange by z-order/z-index/their rank in corporation.
People who dont have occupation or office are working from home. And some people are actually living in offices, that happens ;)
We can combine multiple Stage's into each other, like downtown, and child suburbs.
In that case, people will look for offices in the same suburb, and if they dont find it, they'll go search one in the downtown.
The only problem with this legend is that "people" and "buildings" are actually the same ;) Whole building can be "home for googlers", but one person in it has its own occupation, he's from Yandex. It happens.
@pixi/events package yet.
npm install
npm run build