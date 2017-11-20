PIXI GL Core

A set of tidy little pixi objects that make working with WebGL simpler.

They are used under the hood in Pixi v4. They should also give more users the ability to do more advanced stuff with WebGL in v4 too.

See the components in action here.

Installing

Installing using NPM:

npm install pixi-gl-core --save

Usage

Including using Node:

var gl = require ( 'pixi-gl-core' );

Including in the Browser:

< canvas id = "stage" > </ canvas > < script src = "node_modules/pixi-gl-core/bin/pixi-gl-core.min.js" > </ script > < script > try { var context = pixi.gl.createContext( document .getElementById( 'stage' )); } catch (e) { console .error( "Unable to create WebGL context" ); } </ script >

Rebuilding

After install NPM module with npm install , build using:

npm run build

To run a watch, development command.

npm run watch

To generate the documention.

npm run doc

To deploy the documention to the gh-pages branch:

npm run deploy

Documentation

The API documentation can be found here.

License

This content is released under the MIT License.