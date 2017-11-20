A set of tidy little pixi objects that make working with WebGL simpler.
They are used under the hood in Pixi v4. They should also give more users the ability to do more advanced stuff with WebGL in v4 too.
See the components in action here.
Installing using NPM:
npm install pixi-gl-core --save
Including using Node:
var gl = require('pixi-gl-core');
Including in the Browser:
<canvas id="stage"></canvas>
<script src="node_modules/pixi-gl-core/bin/pixi-gl-core.min.js"></script>
<script>
try
{
var context = pixi.gl.createContext(document.getElementById('stage'));
}
catch(e)
{
console.error("Unable to create WebGL context");
}
</script>
After install NPM module with
npm install, build using:
npm run build
To run a watch, development command.
npm run watch
To generate the documention.
npm run doc
To deploy the documention to the gh-pages branch:
npm run deploy
The API documentation can be found here.
This content is released under the MIT License.