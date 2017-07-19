openbase logo
pixi-extra-filters

by pixijs
1.1.4

[deprecated] Please see https://github.com/pixijs/pixi-filters

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

3

3

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

IMPORTANT: This project is no longer maintained. All community filters have been combined with the core pixi-filters and are not longer maintained here. Pull requests should be made to pixi-filters.

pixi-extra-filters

Some extra filters for pixi that aren't in the core plugin.

Usage

Browserify

If you use browserify you can use pixi-extra-filters like this:

var PIXI = require('pixi.js'),
    extraFilters = require('pixi-extra-filters');

var sprite = new PIXI.Sprite(someTexture);
sprite.filters = [new extraFilters.GlowFilter(15, 2, 1, 0xFF0000, 0.5)];

Prebuilt Files

If you are just including the built files, pixi-extra-filters extends the PIXI.filters namespace with its filters:

var sprite = new PIXI.Sprite(someTexture);
sprite.filters = [new PIXI.filters.GlowFilter(15, 2, 1, 0xFF0000, 0.5)];

Building

You will need to have node setup on your machine.

Then you can install dependencies and build:

npm i && npm run build

That will output the built distributables to ./dist.

