IMPORTANT: This project is no longer maintained. All community filters have been combined with the core pixi-filters and are not longer maintained here. Pull requests should be made to pixi-filters.
Some extra filters for pixi that aren't in the core plugin.
If you use browserify you can use pixi-extra-filters like this:
var PIXI = require('pixi.js'),
extraFilters = require('pixi-extra-filters');
var sprite = new PIXI.Sprite(someTexture);
sprite.filters = [new extraFilters.GlowFilter(15, 2, 1, 0xFF0000, 0.5)];
If you are just including the built files, pixi-extra-filters extends the
PIXI.filters namespace with its filters:
var sprite = new PIXI.Sprite(someTexture);
sprite.filters = [new PIXI.filters.GlowFilter(15, 2, 1, 0xFF0000, 0.5)];
You will need to have node setup on your machine.
Then you can install dependencies and build:
npm i && npm run build
That will output the built distributables to
./dist.