IMPORTANT: This project is no longer maintained. All community filters have been combined with the core pixi-filters and are not longer maintained here. Pull requests should be made to pixi-filters.

Some extra filters for pixi that aren't in the core plugin.

Usage

Browserify

If you use browserify you can use pixi-extra-filters like this:

var PIXI = require ( 'pixi.js' ), extraFilters = require ( 'pixi-extra-filters' ); var sprite = new PIXI.Sprite(someTexture); sprite.filters = [ new extraFilters.GlowFilter( 15 , 2 , 1 , 0xFF0000 , 0.5 )];

Prebuilt Files

If you are just including the built files, pixi-extra-filters extends the PIXI.filters namespace with its filters:

var sprite = new PIXI.Sprite(someTexture); sprite.filters = [ new PIXI.filters.GlowFilter( 15 , 2 , 1 , 0xFF0000 , 0.5 )];

Building

You will need to have node setup on your machine.

Then you can install dependencies and build:

npm i && npm run build