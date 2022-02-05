A library to visibly cull objects designed to work with pixi.js (but not dependent on pixi.js).
Includes two types of culling algorithms: simple and spatial hash. The spatial hash may be also be used for collision detection, AI, etc.
Features include:
pixi-cull has been reworked and ported to typescript. The following functionality was removed:
Since I maintain pixi-viewport, I was asked a number of times for a culling library. Well here it is. Choose from two drop-in algorithms to cull your objects.
import * as PIXI from "pixi.js"
import { Viewport } from "pixi-viewport"
import { Simple, SpatialHash } from "pixi-cull"
const app = new PIXI.Application()
document.body.appendChild(app.view)
// create viewport
const viewport = new Viewport({
screenWidth: app.view.offsetWidth,
screenHeight: app.view.offsetHeight,
worldWidth: 10000,
worldHeight: 10000,
})
app.stage.addChild(viewport)
viewport.drag().pinch().wheel().decelerate().moveCenter(5000, 5000)
// add red boxes
for (let i = 0; i < 500; i++) {
const sprite = viewport.addChild(new PIXI.Sprite(PIXI.Texture.WHITE))
sprite.tint = 0xff0000
sprite.width = sprite.height = 100
sprite.position.set(Math.random() * 10000, Math.random() * 10000)
}
const cull = new Simple() // new SpatialHash()
cull.addList(viewport.children)
cull.cull(viewport.getVisibleBounds())
// cull whenever the viewport moves
PIXI.Ticker.shared.add(() => {
if (viewport.dirty) {
cull.cull(viewport.getVisibleBounds())
viewport.dirty = false
}
})
https://davidfig.github.io/pixi-cull/
https://davidfig.github.io/pixi-cull/jsdoc/
npm i pixi-cull
or grab the latest release and use it:
<script src="/directory-to-file/pixi.js"></script>
<script src="/directory-to-file/pixi-cull.min.js"></script>
<script>
const SimpleCull = new Cull.Simple()
</script>
MIT License (c) 2021 YOPEY YOPEY LLC by David Figatner