A library to visibly cull objects designed to work with pixi.js (but not dependent on pixi.js).

Includes two types of culling algorithms: simple and spatial hash. The spatial hash may be also be used for collision detection, AI, etc.

Features include:

automatic calculate bounding boxes for pixi.js objects

also allow manual calculation for objects

bounds calculated from any viewport including pixi-viewport (pixi-viewport.getVisibleBounds())

Moving from v1 to v2

pixi-cull has been reworked and ported to typescript. The following functionality was removed:

removed the options to change the object's parameter names for AABB, dirty, spatial, and visible (this greatly simplified) the code

removed calculatePIXI as an option, since this library is now solely designed for pixi.js

Rationale

Since I maintain pixi-viewport, I was asked a number of times for a culling library. Well here it is. Choose from two drop-in algorithms to cull your objects.

Simple Example

import * as PIXI from "pixi.js" import { Viewport } from "pixi-viewport" import { Simple, SpatialHash } from "pixi-cull" const app = new PIXI.Application() document .body.appendChild(app.view) const viewport = new Viewport({ screenWidth : app.view.offsetWidth, screenHeight : app.view.offsetHeight, worldWidth : 10000 , worldHeight : 10000 , }) app.stage.addChild(viewport) viewport.drag().pinch().wheel().decelerate().moveCenter( 5000 , 5000 ) for ( let i = 0 ; i < 500 ; i++) { const sprite = viewport.addChild( new PIXI.Sprite(PIXI.Texture.WHITE)) sprite.tint = 0xff0000 sprite.width = sprite.height = 100 sprite.position.set( Math .random() * 10000 , Math .random() * 10000 ) } const cull = new Simple() cull.addList(viewport.children) cull.cull(viewport.getVisibleBounds()) PIXI.Ticker.shared.add( () => { if (viewport.dirty) { cull.cull(viewport.getVisibleBounds()) viewport.dirty = false } })

Live Example

https://davidfig.github.io/pixi-cull/

API Documentation

https://davidfig.github.io/pixi-cull/jsdoc/

Installation

npm i pixi-cull

or grab the latest release and use it:

< script src = "/directory-to-file/pixi.js" > </ script > < script src = "/directory-to-file/pixi-cull.min.js" > </ script > < script > const SimpleCull = new Cull.Simple() </ script >

license

MIT License (c) 2021 YOPEY YOPEY LLC by David Figatner