Compressed textures and retina support for pixi v5. Loader can choose textures depends on platform and rendering mode.

You can use previous version with PixiJS v4 - v4.x branch npm version 1.1.8

Supports DDS (S3TC DXT1-3-5, ATC, ATCA/ATC explicit, ATCI/ATC interpolated), PVR (PVRTC, ETC1, S3TC DXT1-3-5, PVRTC 2-4bpp RGB-RGBA), ASTC (all blocks size) 2D LDR preset

Supports advanced DXT compression crunch

Minimum demo

Pretty easy to hack parser into your loader.

let loader = new PIXI.Loader(); loader.add( 'building' , 'building.dds' ); loader.load( function ( loader, resources ) { let sprite = new PIXI.Sprite(resources[ 'building' ].texture); });

However if somehow pixi-compressed-textures was initialized after creation of loader, add a ImageParser to it:

loader.use(PIXI.compressedTextures.ImageParser.use);

Full example

If your app has no detection of supported formats it is not ready for production.

This example shows how to handle multiple resolutions and multiple image formats for single images and for atlases.

const app = new PIXI.Application({ resolution : window .devicePixelRatio || 1 }); document .body.appendChild(app.view); const extensions = PIXI.compressedTextures.detectExtensions(app.renderer); const loader = app.loader; loader.pre(PIXI.compressedTextures.extensionChooser(extensions)); const textureOptions1 = { metadata : { choice : [ '@2x.png' , '.dds' , '@2x.dds' ] } }; const textureOptions2 = { metadata : { choice : [ '.dds' ] } }; const atlasOptions = { metadata : { choice : [ '@2x.json' , '@1x.json' ], imageMetadata : { choice : [ '.dds' ] } } }; loader.add( 'building1' , 'examples/assets/pixi-compressed-textures/building1.png' , textureOptions1) .add( 'building2' , 'examples/assets/pixi-compressed-textures/building2.png' , textureOptions2) .add( 'atlas1' , 'examples/assets/pixi-compressed-textures/buildings.json' , atlasOptions) .load( ( loaderInstance, resources ) => { const spr1 = new PIXI.Sprite(resources.building1.texture); const spr2 = new PIXI.Sprite(resources.building2.texture); const spr3 = PIXI.Sprite.from( 'goldmine_10_5.png' ); const spr4 = PIXI.Sprite.from( 'wind_extractor_10.png' ); spr1.y = spr3.y = 150 ; spr2.y = spr4.y = 350 ; spr1.x = spr2.x = 250 ; spr3.x = spr4.x = 450 ; app.stage.addChild(spr1, spr2, spr3, spr4); });

Fixing it in cache

To fix url names in cache your have to add one extra loader plugin: extensionFixer.

It should be added after all other image-related plugins.

That way in the example above, image will appear under name examples/assets/pixi-compressed-textures/building1.png and not examples/assets/pixi-compressed-textures/building1.dds .

loader.use(PIXI.compressedTextures.ExtensionFixer.use);

Using crunch

To use crunch you have to manually add lib/crn_decomp.js to your build.

We cant help you with adding it in webpack or browserify or angular, its your job.

Using BASIS

Basis format disabled by default and require transcoder. Transcoder may be got from: https://github.com/BinomialLLC/basis_universal/tree/master/webgl/transcoder

This lib can't include transcoder because transcoder use wasm and is heavy (greater then 300kb) at the moment.

For using BASIS, you can bind transcoder to load, it register .basis to loader automatically.

Simple way:

BASIS().then( Module => { const { BasisFile, initializeBasis } = Module; initializeBasis(); app.renderer.texture.initCompressed(); const supp = app.renderer.texture.compressedExtensions; PIXI.compressedTextures.BASISLoader.bindTranscoder(BasisFile, supp); });

Because BASIS is synchronous then it transcode a RGB texture of 1024x1024 pixels ~30ms in main thread. Using it in Worker is the rightest way.

WorkedBASISLoader uses workers for transcoding. There are few API for it:

WorkedBASISLoader.loadAndRunTranscoder(options: { path : string, ext : any, threads : number }) : Promise < void >

WorkedBASISLoader.runTranscoder(options: { jsSource : string, wasmSource : ArrayBuffer , threads : number, ext : any }): Promise < void > `

Note: wasmSource is transferred to workers for faster initialisation.

You must call 1 or 2 before loading of .basis files .

Ex:

app.renderer.texture.initCompressed(); const ext = app.renderer.texture.compressedExtensions; const WBL = PIXI.compressedTextures.WorkedBASISLoader; const pathToTranscoder = "/path/to/trancoder" ; WBL.loadAndRunTranscoder({ path : pathToTranscoder, ext : ext, threads : 2 }) .then( () => { });

Note about atlases

PIXI recognizes resolution of atlas by suffix (@1x, @2x, ... )

If you dont specify that, resolution of the atlas will be taken from "meta.scale" which in our example is 1 and 0.5 instead of 2 and 1. It will shrink everything!

Browserify / WebPack / Angular

If you use browserify or Webpack you can use pixi-textures like this:

import * as PIXI from "pixi.js'; window.PIXI = PIXI; import " pixi-compressed-textures "; //or require(" pixi-compressed-textures ") // textureParser will form list of allowed extensions based on renderer. loader.pre(PIXI.compressedTextures.extensionChooser(PIXI.compressedTextures.detectExtensions(renderer)));

Building

You will need to have node

Then you can install dependencies and build:

npm i npm run build