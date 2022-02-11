A plugin for PixiJS which provides a runtime for content export using PixiAnimate Extension.
To run content exported with Pixi Animate, you must load the JavaScript library within your project. You can install using NPM or your package manager of choice:
npm install @pixi/animate
extend() and
e() methods no longer exist on the display object classes.
c() is no longer the shorthand for
closePath(); instead, use
cp().
drawHole() and
h() no longer exist. Instead of making the previous shape a hole, use
beginHole() (
bh()) before drawing a hole and
endHole() (
eh()) when it is complete.
Using the legacy bundle file
dist/animate-legacy.js (requires
PIXI namespace to be set up) will restore the removed functionality so that assets published for the previous version of PixiAnimate will work correctly.
Changes that the legacy build doesn't account for:
load() no longer has so many variants allowed. Instead, the first argument is always the scene that you want to load, followed by either a callback or an options object. If using the legacy build, pass in the constructor for the main scene MovieClip, as you did in v1.
createInstance now defaults to false, instead of true, when calling
load().
The expected asset format is now a module based asset that uses ES6 classes, for use with
require() (publish for CommonJS) or
import() (publish for ES6). A script has been provided to update v1 assets to the new format -
animate-upgrade (see
bin/assetConversion.js for the source).
npx animate-upgrade path/to/myFile.js path/to/my2ndFile.js
const asset = require('./myAsset');
npx animate-upgrade -e path/to/myFile.js path/to/my2ndFile.js
import asset from './myAsset' or
const asset = await import('./myAsset');
npx animate-upgrade -a path/to/myFile.js path/to/my2ndFile.js
'@pixi/animate' and runs
setup(). Individual library items are exported by name in addition to the default export.
import asset, {MyScene} from './myAsset'
Note that this script will do its best to update graphics paths (
*.shapes.json files), but you should confirm that they were properly updated (closePath & hole changes).
If you want to have a Typescript declaration specific to an individual asset file, use the
animate-type-assets script to generate a .d.ts file. This script will work on any of the 3 variants of the current asset format.
Example:
npx animate-type-assets path/to/myFile.js path/to/my2ndFile.js
While we now support publishing tweens from Animate, there are some things to take into account to ensure that you get the smallest, most efficient asset size possible.
In order to maintain an accurate export, Animate creates a unique Graphic (MovieClip in the runtime) instance for each usage in your library of anything that is a Graphic on the timeline. This has a few effects:
In order to minimize your asset size, there are a few things that you can do:
Copyright (c) 2016 Jibo, Inc.
Released under the MIT License.