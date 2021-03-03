A sandbox framework to fast-prototype tile-based games

Pixelbox takes inspiration from fantasy consoles like PICO8 and game creation frameworks like Unity3D.

Install

From version 2, the Pixelbox package no longer includes the editor. Instead, the editor is now a standalone application that can be downloaded on Itch.io.

Use

A Pixelbox project has the following structure:

assets/ ├── tilesheet .png ├── palette .png └── maps .json audio/ build/ src/ └── main .js tools/ node_modules/ project .pixelbox package .json index .html

is where game assets go (images, text files, JSON) audio/ is where sounds and music go

is where sounds and music go src/ is the source code folder, and main.js is the entry file of the game

Programming with pixelbox

Program structure

The game entry point is the src/main.js file. If you provide an exports.update function, Pixelbox will call it every frame.

Building is done using browserify which gives you access to require (or import ) and exports to easily modularize your project.

Assets

Pixelbox automatically loads all assets at startup, before executing the game code. All supported files added inside the assets/ directory will be available in the assets global object. The structure follows the structure of the directory. For instance, the file located in assets/sprites/player.png will be accessible with assets.sprites.player .

Supported files include:

images ( .png , .jpg )

, ) JSON formatted data ( .json )

) plain text files ( .txt , .css , .vert , .frag )

You have direct access to the content of JSON files.

Because files are loaded inside the assets object and refered wthout their extension, you cannot have a file and a directory with the same name inside the same directory.

Pixelbox API

Pixelbox exposes the following methods directly on the global scope:

Drawing graphics

cls() clear screen with paper color

clear screen with paper color sprite(n, x, y [,flipH [,flipV [, flipR]]]) draw sprite number n on screen at pixel position (x, y) flipH and flipV can be used to flip sprites horizontally or vertically, flipR adds a 90 degree clockwise rotation

draw sprite number on screen at pixel position and can be used to flip sprites horizontally or vertically, adds a 90 degree clockwise rotation draw(image, x, y [,flipH [,flipV [, flipR]]]) draw an Image, Texture or TileMap on screen at pixel position (x, y)

draw an Image, Texture or TileMap on screen at pixel position tilesheet(image) change image used as default tilesheet

change image used as default tilesheet rect(x, y, w, h) stroke a rectangle with pen color

stroke a rectangle with pen color rectf(x, y, w, h) fill a rectangle with paper color

fill a rectangle with paper color camera(x, y) scroll add further drawing by provided position

Printing text

Pixelbox has a predefined "minitext" bitmap font that you can use to print text on screen or in textures. Minitext is available by default, but can be disabled in the project settings.

print(text, [x, y]) if x, y is provided, print text at pixel position ( x , y ); else print text at cursor current position

if x, y is provided, print at pixel position ( , ); else print text at cursor current position println(text) print text and feed new line; when the cursor reaches the bottom of the screen, vertical scroll is applied (just like it would happen in a terminal)

print and feed new line; when the cursor reaches the bottom of the screen, vertical scroll is applied (just like it would happen in a terminal) locate(i, j) set cursor position at column i line j

set cursor position at column line pen(colorId) set text color to colorId in color palette

set text color to in color palette paper(colorId) set paper color to colorId in color palette

User controls

btn state of the buttons — by default, available buttons are: up , down , left , right , A , B (buttons names and binding can be configured in the project settings)

state of the buttons — by default, available buttons are: , , , , , (buttons names and binding can be configured in the project settings) btnp whether button has been pressed during current frame

whether button has been pressed during current frame btnr whether button has been released during current frame

Playing sound

sfx('sound'); play the sound.mp3 file in audio/ folder

music('bgm'); play the bgm.mp3 file in loop; if another music is already playing, it will cross fade to the new music; if no soundId is provided, music stops AudioManager is the module that handles audio loading and playback. You have access to its instance on audioManager .

Other utility functions

clamp(value, min, max) clip a value between min and max

clip a value between min and max chr$(n) return a character from code n

return a character from code random(n) return a random integer between 0 and n

return a random between 0 and n inherits(Child, Parent) make class Child inherit from class Parent

Pixelbox components

Texture

Texture is a canvas that can be drawn, and inside which things can be drawn. In Canvas2D mode, it is implemented with a HTML canvas. In WebGL mode, it is implemented with a GLTexture2D.

The main screen (accessible by the global variable $screen ) is an instance of Texture and most of its methods are accessible from the global scope.

To create new texture, you need to require the Texture module:

var Texture = require ( 'pixelbox/Texture' ); var texture = new Texture( 128 , 128 );

Texture settings

texture.resize(width, height); texture.setPalette(palette); texture.pen(colorIndex); texture.paper(colorIndex); texture.setTilesheet(tilesheet);

A tilesheet is an Image containing 256 sprites organized in a 16 x 16 grid (the size of the tilesheet depend of the sprite size you set for your game).

Rendering

texture.clear(); texture.cls(); texture.sprite(sprite, x, y, flipH, flipV, flipR); texture.draw((img, x, y, flipH, flipV, flipR); texture.rect(x, y, width, height); texture.rectf(x, y, width, height);

Printing text

texture.locate(i, j); texture.print(text, x, y); texture.println(text);

Tile Maps

Pixelbox has a built-in TileMap component. A TileMap consist of:

A name

A tilesheet — when the tilesheet is changed, the whole map will be redrawn with the new tilesheet

A grid of sprites from the tilesheet plus few flags to flip or rotate sprites

Once created, a tile map is rendered in one draw call only.

TileMap can be used to render a level made of sprites, or just to store game data.

You can create tile maps from your game code; But usually, you will be using Pixelbox's tools (see the Tools section below) to create and manage your maps as game assets. A map can then be retrieved by its name with Pixelbox's getMap function. The tile map can then be drawn on screen (or in another Texture), modified, copied, pasted, resized, etc.

When stored in assets, the map is compressed to Pixelbox format to reduce file size.

Get tile map

var map = getMap( 'mapName' );

To create new maps, you need to require the Map module:

var TileMap = require ( 'pixelbox/TileMap' ); var map = new TileMap( 16 , 16 );

Draw map

map.draw(x, y); draw(map, x, y); texture.draw(map, x, y); map.setTilesheet(tilesheet);

Access map content

map.get(x, y); map.set(x, y, tile, flipH, flipV, flipR, flagA, flagB); map.remove(x, y); map.find(tile, flagA, flagB);

Modifying maps programatically

map.resize(width, height); map.clear(); var mapCopy = map.copy(x, y, width, height); map.paste(mapCopy, x, y, merge);

Gamepad

The gamepad module allows for easy access to gamepads if the browser supports it. When the gamepad feature is enabled in the project settings, you get access to these objects on the global scope:

gamepads[id]; gamepad;

Gamepad state works like keyboard controls: You get the state of each button, button presses and button releases, plus the values of analog controls.

var state = gamepads[ 0 ]; state.btn.A; state.btn.B; state.btn.X; state.btn.Y; state.btn.start; state.btn.back; state.btn.up; state.btn.down; state.btn.left; state.btn.right; state.btn.lb; state.btn.rb; state.btn.lt; state.btn.rt; state.btnp; state.btnr; state.x state.y state.z state.w state.lt state.rt

PataTracker

Pixelbox editor is bundled with a music tracker called PataTracker. The tracker player must be enabled in the project settings. Player allows to directly plays the songs in the json formatted tracker files.

PataTracker player is exposed as a patatracker global variable.

patatracker.playSong(songNumber); patatracker.stop();

PataTracker automatically loads the project's album data ( assets/patatracker.json ). If you need to load a different album, you can do it with the following API:

patatracker.loadData(data);

Bleeper

Bleeper is the sound effect editor of Pixelbox. Like for PataTracker, it must be enabled in the project settings. Note that Bleeper depends on the AudioManager component.

There are several ways to play Bleeper sounds:

Named sounds

If the sound is named, it is accessible on the assets global, and automatically added to AudioManager.

assets.bleeper.mySound.play(volume, panoramic, pitch); sfx( 'mySound' , volume, panoramic, pitch); audioManager.playSound( 'sfx' , 'mySound' , volume, panoramic, pitch);

Using bleeper module

The Bleeper module exposes an array of all sounds defined in the program.