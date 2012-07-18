openbase logo
pixel-tracker

by Tom Blobaum
0.0.5 (see all)

a simple pixel tracker for node.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

233

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

pixel-tracker

A simple pixel-tracker for node.js

Build Status

Example

Collect some data with parameters, along with the defaults


var tracker = require('pixel-tracker')

tracker.use(function (error, result) {
  console.log(result)
  
  /*
  {
    "cookies": { "_tracker": "58f911166e6d31041eba8d06e11e3f77" },
    "host": "localhost:3000",
    "cache": { "max-age": "0" },
    "referer": "direct",
    "params": [],
    "decay": 1342597993859,
    "useragent": { "browser": "Chrome", "version": "20.0" },
    "language": [ "en-US", "en", { "q": "0.8" } ],
    "geo": { "ip": "127.0.0.1" },
    "domain": "localhost"
  }
  */

})

// ..

app.all('/pixel', tracker.middleware)

app.listen()

Methods

var tracker = require('pixel-tracker')

tracker.use(callback)

The callback function is called with error, result. Multiple callbacks can be used.

tracker.configure(options)

pixel-tracker has a few configurable options.

disable_cookies defaults to false maxAge defaults to 2 days, which may not be desirable based on your use case

tracker.middleware(request, response)

A function to be called for each http request which calls response.end with a 1x1 pixel for every request and then calls all the functions provided with tracker.use. This works out of the box with express and would also work with any vanilla http server as long as a cookies implementation is provided for the response object (or cookies are disabled)


var tracker = require('pixel-tracker')

tracker
  .use(function (error, result) {
    // do something with result
    // ...

  })
  .configure({ disable_cookies : true })

require('http').createServer(tracker.middleware).listen(3000)

Install

npm install pixel-tracker

Tests

npm install -g tap && npm test

License

MIT

