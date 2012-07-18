A simple pixel-tracker for node.js

Example

Collect some data with parameters, along with the defaults

var tracker = require ( 'pixel-tracker' ) tracker.use( function ( error, result ) { console .log(result) }) app.all( '/pixel' , tracker.middleware) app.listen()

Methods

var tracker = require ( 'pixel-tracker' )

The callback function is called with error , result . Multiple callbacks can be used.

pixel-tracker has a few configurable options.

disable_cookies defaults to false maxAge defaults to 2 days, which may not be desirable based on your use case

A function to be called for each http request which calls response.end with a 1x1 pixel for every request and then calls all the functions provided with tracker.use . This works out of the box with express and would also work with any vanilla http server as long as a cookies implementation is provided for the response object (or cookies are disabled)

var tracker = require ( 'pixel-tracker' ) tracker .use( function ( error, result ) { }) .configure({ disable_cookies : true }) require ( 'http' ).createServer(tracker.middleware).listen( 3000 )

Install

npm install pixel-tracker

Tests

npm install -g tap && npm test

License

MIT