A lightweight image comparison tool
Pixel-Diff was initially created to compare screenshots and continue the work of BlinkDiff.
There are three types of image comparisons:
Install this module locally with the following command:
npm install pixel-diff
Save to dependencies or dev-dependencies:
npm install --save pixel-diff
npm install --save-dev pixel-diff
let diff = new PixelDiff({
imageAPath: 'path/to/first/image',
imageBPath: 'path/to/second/image',
thresholdType: PixelDiff.THRESHOLD_PERCENT,
threshold: 0.01, // 1% threshold
imageOutputPath: 'path/to/output/image'
});
diff.run((error, result) => {
if (error) {
throw error;
} else {
console.log(diff.hasPassed(result.code) ? 'Passed' : 'Failed');
console.log('Found ' + result.differences + ' differences.');
}
});
Refer to docs for more examples.
Run the tests with the following commands:
npm test or
npm test -- unit
The code-coverage will be written to the coverage folder in the module root.
See the contributing guide for more information.
In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Add tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using
npm test
Licensed under the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2019