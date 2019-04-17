A lightweight image comparison tool

What can it do?

Pixel-Diff was initially created to compare screenshots and continue the work of BlinkDiff.

There are three types of image comparisons:

Pixel-by-pixel - Used to compare low-frequency images like screenshots from web-sites, making sure that small styling differences trigger.

Perceptual - Used to compare image creation applications, for example rendering engines and photo manipulation applications that are taking the human perception into account, ignoring differences a human probably would not see.

Context - Used to see if parts of images are missing or are severely distorted, but accepts smaller and/or perceptual differences.

Installation

Install this module locally with the following command:

npm install pixel-diff

Save to dependencies or dev-dependencies:

npm install --save pixel-diff npm install --save-dev pixel-diff

Usage

let diff = new PixelDiff({ imageAPath : 'path/to/first/image' , imageBPath : 'path/to/second/image' , thresholdType : PixelDiff.THRESHOLD_PERCENT, threshold : 0.01 , imageOutputPath : 'path/to/output/image' }); diff.run( ( error, result ) => { if (error) { throw error; } else { console .log(diff.hasPassed(result.code) ? 'Passed' : 'Failed' ); console .log( 'Found ' + result.differences + ' differences.' ); } });

Refer to docs for more examples.

Tests

Run the tests with the following commands:

npm test or npm test -- unit

The code-coverage will be written to the coverage folder in the module root.

Contributing

See the contributing guide for more information. In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using npm test

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2019