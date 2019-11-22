A lightweight protractor plugin for image comparison

What can it do?

Pix-Diff is a lightweight Protractor plugin for image comparisons on (mobile/desktop) browsers and hybrid app screens or screen regions.

You can:

Compare screens / regions against a baseline

Pass-through any non-default Pixel-diff options

Seamlessly compare desktop and mobile screens

Comparisons are based on Pixel-Diff

Installation

Install this module locally with the following command:

npm install pix-diff

Save to dependencies or dev-dependencies:

npm install --save pix-diff npm install --save-dev pix-diff

Usage

Pix-Diff can be used for:

Desktop browsers (Chrome / Firefox / Safari / Internet Explorer 11 / Microsoft Edge)

Mobile browsers (Chrome / Safari on simulators / real devices) via Appium

Refer to docs for conventions and examples.

Tests

npm test : Execute jshint, unit and local tests.

Local

npm test -- local : Run all tests on a local machine with Chrome and Firefox.

Be sure to first run npm run wd-update to update the webdriver at least once after install.

Sauce Labs

npm test -- saucelabs : This command is used to test the build on Travis-ci. It runs a variety of desktop and mobile browser Continuous Integration tests.

Contributing

See the contributing guide for more information. In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using npm test -- build

TODO

Enable FF after #4253 is fixed

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2019 koola.