A lightweight protractor plugin for image comparison
Pix-Diff is a lightweight Protractor plugin for image comparisons on (mobile/desktop) browsers and hybrid app screens or screen regions.
You can:
Comparisons are based on Pixel-Diff
Install this module locally with the following command:
npm install pix-diff
Save to dependencies or dev-dependencies:
npm install --save pix-diff
npm install --save-dev pix-diff
Pix-Diff can be used for:
Refer to docs for conventions and examples.
npm test: Execute jshint, unit and local tests.
npm test -- local: Run all tests on a local machine with
Chrome and Firefox.
Be sure to first run
npm run wd-update to update the webdriver at least once
after install.
npm test -- saucelabs: This command is used to test the build on Travis-ci. It runs a variety of desktop
and mobile browser Continuous Integration tests.
See the contributing guide for more information.
In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Add tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using
npm test -- build
Licensed under the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2019 koola.