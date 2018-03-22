Matomo Tracker

A wrapper for the Matomo Tracking HTTP API

Usage

First, install matomo-tracker as a dependency:

npm install --save matomo-tracker

Then, use it in your project:

var MatomoTracker = require ( 'matomo-tracker' ); var matomo = new MatomoTracker( 1 , 'http://mywebsite.com/matomo.php' ); matomo.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'error tracking request: ' , err); }); matomo.track( 'http://example.com/track/this/url' ); matomo.track({ url : 'http://example.com/track/this/url' , action_name : 'This will be shown in your dashboard' , ua : 'Node.js v0.10.24' , cvar : JSON .stringify({ '1' : [ 'custom variable name' , 'custom variable value' ] }) }); var events = [{ '_id' : 'AA814767-7B1F-5C81-8F1D-8E47AD7D2982' , 'cdt' : '2018-03-22T02:32:22.867Z' , 'e_c' : 'Buy' , 'e_a' : 'rightButton' , 'e_v' : '2' },{ '_id' : 'AA814767-7B1F-5C81-8F1D-8E47AD7D2982' , 'cdt' : '2018-03-22T02:33:52.962Z' , 'e_c' : 'Buy' , 'e_a' : 'leftButton' , 'e_v' : '4' }]; matomo.trackBulk(events, (resData) => { })

That's it. For a complete list of options, see Matomo's Tracking HTTP API Reference.

Advanced usage

If you renamed the tracking file piwik.php or matomo.php of your matomo instance, the following error will be thrown:

new MatomoTracker( 1 , 'http://matomo.my-site.com/my-file.php' ))

To skip this check, simply pass true as third argument to the constructor:

new MatomoTracker( 1 , 'http://matomo.my-site.com/my-file.php' , true ))

License

MIT License