Piwik analytics component for react-router
npm install piwik-react-router --save
or
yarn add piwik-react-router
piwik.push()
Simply create your instance with the same
url and
siteId as described in the piwik documentation and connect it to your
history object.
Starting with v2.0 react-router won't provide a default history. Why?.
const PiwikReactRouter = require('piwik-react-router');
const piwik = PiwikReactRouter({
url: 'your-piwik-installation.com',
siteId: 1
});
/**
* Create your history in advance. Please head over to the react-router FAQ for more infos:
* @see https://github.com/ReactTraining/react-router/blob/master/FAQ.md#how-do-i-access-the-history-object-outside-of-components
*/
<Router history={piwik.connectToHistory(history)}>
<Route path="/" component={MyComponent} />
</Router>
If you're using react-router prior to v1.0 please head over to the react-router0.13.x branch.
For the url-option you can also include
http:// or
https:// in the beginning of the url, if you piwik installation is on ssl, but your react-site is not, or visa versa.
true
Link tracking to track outgoing and download links is enabled by default.
undefined
User ID to associate every request with a username or email. More information here: User ID
true
Updates the document title before adding a new page view as the title may changed during the route rendering. Make sure you call
piwik.track after React has rendered the
<Handler /> to make this work correctly.
If you don't know how to update the title, check out the great react-document-title or react-helmet module.
false
By enabling this option occurring javascript errors will be tracked as a
JavaScript Error piwik event.
see http://davidwalsh.name/track-errors-google-analytics for further details
Set a custom error handler for javascript errors, allowing custom formatting of events published when an error occurs.
see Tracking Events for further details
false
By enabling
ignoreInitialVisit it connects to the history without tracking the initial visit.
true
By disabling
injectScript the
piwik.js script will not be injected automatically to allow a separate loading.
Starting with version
0.12.0 the usually required options
siteId and
url are now optional if a running instance of the piwik tracking script is detected by validating the following cases:
<script> src matches the url defined via
opts.url and
opts.clientTrackerName
siteId and
setTrackerUrl calls are already present in
window._paq
'piwik.js'
The name of the
piwik.js static resource on the Piwik server. Set this option if the Piwik instance uses a different name.
'piwik.php'
The name of the
piwik.php script on the Piwik server. Set this option if the Piwik instance uses a different name.
Adds a page view from a history Location if the
path changed.
path = location.pathname + location.search
Pushes the specified args to the Piwik tracker the same way as you're using the
_paq.push(args); directly. You can use this method as the low-level api to call methods from the Piwik API, track events or call custom functions.
Sets the specified user id to the Piwik tracker after
PiwikReactRouter has been initialized. It wraps around the
'setUserId' method of Piwik User ID
Tracks the given error as a new Piwik Event for the given event name. If you don't specify any name here it will fallback to
JavaScript Error.
The handler is overriden if the
trackErrorHandler option is set.
Adds a listener to the passed in
history to trigger
track(location) whenever the history changes. The optional modifier function (added in version
0.9.0) acts as a proxy to allow the modification of the given location before the
track(location) function is called.
const modifier = function (location) {
location.search = 'campain=ID';
return location;
}
<Router history={piwik.connectToHistory(history, modifier)}>
Connecting to the history also tracks the location of the initial visit since release
0.7.0 if not manually disabled via
ignoreInitialVisit
Disconnects Piwik from a previous connected history. Returns whether it could successfully disconnect.
Piwik tracking is disabled for serverside rendering and all API methods are replaced with noop-functions so you don't have to worry about it.