This a node.js module to access a Piwik API.

Installation

npm install piwik-client

Usage

var PiwikClient = require ( 'piwik-client' ); var myClient = new PiwikClient( 'https://example.tld/index.php' , 'abcd1234' ) myClient.api({ method : 'Actions.getPageUrls' , idSite : 1 , period : 'day' , date : 'today' }, function ( err, responseObject ) { });

new PiwikClient(baseUrl, [token]) - Returns a new PiwikClient

baseURL - required - The URL to your Piwik installation. Both HTTP and HTTPS are supported.

- required - The URL to your Piwik installation. Both HTTP and HTTPS are supported. token - optional - Your API access token. Either set token or include token_auth in the baseURL.

PiwikClient#api({options}, callback) - Gets or sets data. Check out the Piwik API Reference for methods.