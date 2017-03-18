This a node.js module to access a Piwik API.
npm install piwik-client
var PiwikClient = require('piwik-client');
var myClient = new PiwikClient('https://example.tld/index.php', 'abcd1234' )
myClient.api({
method: 'Actions.getPageUrls',
idSite: 1,
period: 'day',
date: 'today'
}, function (err, responseObject) {
//Code etc etc
});
new PiwikClient(baseUrl, [token]) - Returns a new PiwikClient
baseURL - required - The URL to your Piwik installation. Both HTTP and HTTPS are supported.
token - optional - Your API access token. Either set token or include token_auth in the baseURL.
PiwikClient#api({options}, callback) - Gets or sets data. Check out the Piwik API Reference for methods.
options.method - required - The method you want to call.
options.everything-else - optional - Dependent on the method your calling
callback - required - Will be called upon error or successful call, first arg is null unless there was an error, second contains parsed JSON response from piwik.