piw

piwik

by Franklin
1.0.9 (see all)

Access a Matomo (Piwik) API from node.js

Overview

Readme

piwik (Matomo)

Track hits and access a Matomo API with Node.js

The package is named after the previous name of Matomo. I don't feel like changing the package name, because people are using it in their apps.

Example

const matomo = require ('piwik').setup ('https://example.tld/matomo/', 'abc123');

// track a pageview
matomo.track (
  {
    idsite:      1,
    url:         'http://mysite.tld/some/page',
    action_name: 'Page Title',
    _cvar:       { '1': ['group', 'customer'] }
  },
  console.log
);

Installation

npm install piwik

.setup

( baseURL, [token], [timeout] )

In order to use this module you need to start with setup().

argumenttyperequireddescription
baseURLstringyesThe URL to your Matomo installation. Both HTTP and HTTPS are supported.
tokenstringnoYour API access token. Either set token or include token_auth in the baseURL.
timeoutintegernoRequest wait time out in ms, default 5000 (5 seconds).
const matomo = require ('piwik') .setup ('https://example.tld/matomo/', 'abc123');

.api

( vars, callback )

Call an API method.

argumenttyperequireddescription
varsobjectyessee documentation
callbackfunctionyesfunction (err, data)

Reporting API docs

// page urls for today
matomo.api (
  {
    method:   'Actions.getPageUrls',
    idSite:   1,
    period:   'day',
    date:     'today'
  },
  console.log
);

.track

( vars, callback )

Track a hit.

argumenttyperequireddescription
varsobject or arrayyessee documentation
callbackfunctionnofunction (err, data)

Tracking API docs

// track a pageview
matomo.track (
  {
    idsite:      1,
    url:         'http://mysite.tld/some/page',
    action_name: 'Page Title',
    _cvar:       { '1': ['group', 'customer'] }
  },
  console.log
);

// track many at once (log import)
matomo.track (
  [
    {
      idsite:      1,
      url:         'http://mysite.tld/some/page',
      action_name: 'Page Title',
    },
    {
      idsite:      1,
      url:         'http://mysite.tld/blog/123-hello',
      action_name: 'Hello World',
    }
  ],
  console.log
);

.loadSpammers

( callback )

Retrieve referrer spammers blocklist maintained by Piwik as an array.

Open source list

Disclaimer: the example below is intended only for educational purposes. ;)

const Kira = require ('Kira');
const revenge = new Kira ();

piwik.loadSpammers (function (err, list) {
  if (err) { return console.log (err); }

  // Destroy them all
  list.forEach (function (target) {
    revenge.kill ('http://'+ target, 200, 10000);
  });
});

Callback and Errors

The callback function receives two parameters: err and data. When an error occurs err is an instance of Error. When all is good err is null and data is set.

messagedescriptionadditional
request failedRequest cannot be madesee err.error
http errorHTTP errorerr.code and err.body
api errorAPI errorerr.text
track failedTrack method failederr.data
matomo.api (props, function (err, data) {
  if (err) {
    console.log (err);
    return;
  }

  console.log (data);
});

Unlicense

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

For more information, please refer to https://unlicense.org

Author

Franklin | Buy me a coffee

