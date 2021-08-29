Track hits and access a Matomo API with Node.js
The package is named after the previous name of Matomo. I don't feel like changing the package name, because people are using it in their apps.
const matomo = require ('piwik').setup ('https://example.tld/matomo/', 'abc123');
// track a pageview
matomo.track (
{
idsite: 1,
url: 'http://mysite.tld/some/page',
action_name: 'Page Title',
_cvar: { '1': ['group', 'customer'] }
},
console.log
);
npm install piwik
( baseURL, [token], [timeout] )
In order to use this module you need to start with
setup().
|argument
|type
|required
|description
|baseURL
|string
|yes
|The URL to your Matomo installation. Both HTTP and HTTPS are supported.
|token
|string
|no
|Your API access token. Either set
token or include
token_auth in the
baseURL.
|timeout
|integer
|no
|Request wait time out in ms, default
5000 (5 seconds).
const matomo = require ('piwik') .setup ('https://example.tld/matomo/', 'abc123');
( vars, callback )
Call an API method.
|argument
|type
|required
|description
|vars
|object
|yes
|see documentation
|callback
|function
|yes
function (err, data)
// page urls for today
matomo.api (
{
method: 'Actions.getPageUrls',
idSite: 1,
period: 'day',
date: 'today'
},
console.log
);
( vars, callback )
Track a hit.
|argument
|type
|required
|description
|vars
|object or array
|yes
|see documentation
|callback
|function
|no
function (err, data)
// track a pageview
matomo.track (
{
idsite: 1,
url: 'http://mysite.tld/some/page',
action_name: 'Page Title',
_cvar: { '1': ['group', 'customer'] }
},
console.log
);
// track many at once (log import)
matomo.track (
[
{
idsite: 1,
url: 'http://mysite.tld/some/page',
action_name: 'Page Title',
},
{
idsite: 1,
url: 'http://mysite.tld/blog/123-hello',
action_name: 'Hello World',
}
],
console.log
);
( callback )
Retrieve referrer spammers blocklist maintained by Piwik as an array.
Disclaimer: the example below is intended only for educational purposes. ;)
const Kira = require ('Kira');
const revenge = new Kira ();
piwik.loadSpammers (function (err, list) {
if (err) { return console.log (err); }
// Destroy them all
list.forEach (function (target) {
revenge.kill ('http://'+ target, 200, 10000);
});
});
The callback function receives two parameters:
err and
data.
When an error occurs
err is an instance of
Error.
When all is good
err is
null and
data is set.
|message
|description
|additional
|request failed
|Request cannot be made
|see
err.error
|http error
|HTTP error
err.code and
err.body
|api error
|API error
err.text
|track failed
|Track method failed
err.data
matomo.api (props, function (err, data) {
if (err) {
console.log (err);
return;
}
console.log (data);
});
This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.
Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.
In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
For more information, please refer to https://unlicense.org