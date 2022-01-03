A compilation of pitch detection algorithms for Javascript. Supports both the browser and node.
npm install --save pitchfinder
All pitchfinding algorithms provided operate on
Float32Arrays. To find the pitch of a
wav file, we can use the
wav-decoder library to extract the data into such an array.
const fs = require("fs");
const WavDecoder = require("wav-decoder");
const Pitchfinder = require("pitchfinder");
// see below for optional configuration parameters.
const detectPitch = Pitchfinder.YIN();
const buffer = fs.readFileSync(PATH_TO_FILE);
const decoded = WavDecoder.decode.sync(buffer); // get audio data from file using `wav-decoder`
const float32Array = decoded.channelData[0]; // get a single channel of sound
const pitch = detectPitch(float32Array); // null if pitch cannot be identified
This assumes you are using an npm-compatible build system, like Webpack or Browserify, and that your target browser supports WebAudio. Ample documentation on WebAudio is available online, especially on Mozilla's MDN.
import * as Pitchfinder from "pitchfinder";
const myAudioBuffer = getAudioBuffer(); // assume this returns a WebAudio AudioBuffer object
const float32Array = myAudioBuffer.getChannelData(0); // get a single channel of sound
const detectPitch = Pitchfinder.AMDF();
const pitch = detectPitch(float32Array); // null if pitch cannot be identified
Set a tempo and a quantization interval, and an array of pitches at each interval will be returned.
const Pitchfinder = require("pitchfinder");
const detectPitch = Pitchfinder.YIN();
const frequencies = Pitchfinder.frequencies(detectPitch, float32Array, {
tempo: 130, // in BPM, defaults to 120
quantization: 4, // samples per beat, defaults to 4 (i.e. 16th notes)
});
// or use multiple detectors for better accuracy at the cost of speed.
const detectors = [detectPitch, Pitchfinder.AMDF()];
const moreAccurateFrequencies = Pitchfinder.frequencies(
detectors,
float32Array,
{
tempo: 130, // in BPM, defaults to 120
quantization: 4, // samples per beat, defaults to 4 (i.e. 16th notes)
}
);
sampleRate - defaults to 44100
threshold - used by the algorithm
probabilityThreshold - don't return a pitch if probability estimate is below this number.
minFrequency - Lowest frequency detectable
maxFrequency - Highest frequency detectable
sensitivity
ratio
no special config
If you'd like a version that uses compiled C++ code and runs much faster, check out this repo. However, it will not work in the browser.
teoria or another music theory tool to add more intelligent parsing.
Several of these algorithms were ported from Jonas Six's excellent TarsosDSP library (written in Java). If you're looking for a far deeper set of tools than this, check out his work on his website or on Github.
Thanks to Aubio for his YIN code