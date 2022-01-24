Pirates

Properly hijack require

Two reasons:

Babel and istanbul were breaking each other. Everyone seemed to re-invent the wheel on this, and everyone wanted a solution that was DRY, simple, easy to use, and made everything Just Work™, while allowing multiple require hooks, in a fashion similar to calling super .

For some context, see the Babel issue thread which started this all, then the nyc issue thread, where discussion was moved (as we began to discuss just using the code nyc had developed), and finally to #1 where discussion was finally moved.

Installation

npm install --save pirates

Usage

Using pirates is really easy:

const addHook = require ( 'pirates' ).addHook; function matcher ( filename ) { return true ; } const revert = addHook( ( code, filename ) => code.replace( '@@foo' , 'console.log(\'foo\');' ), { exts : [ '.js' ], matcher } ); revert();

API

Add a require hook. hook must be a function that takes (code, filename) , and returns the modified code. opts is an optional options object. Available options are: matcher , which is a function that accepts a filename, and returns a truthy value if the file should be hooked (defaults to a function that always returns true), falsey if otherwise; exts , which is an array of extensions to hook, they should begin with . (defaults to ['.js'] ); ignoreNodeModules , if true, any file in a node_modules folder wont be hooked (the matcher also wont be called), if false, then the matcher will be called for any files in node_modules (defaults to true).

Projects that use Pirates

See the wiki page. If you add Pirates to your project, (And you should! It works best if everyone uses it. Then we can have a happy world full of happy require hooks!), please add yourself to the wiki.