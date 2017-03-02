Pipeable JavaScript - another utility like sed/awk/wc... but with JS! Quickly filter, map and reduce from the command line. Features a streaming API. Inspired by pipeable ruby.

Overview

pjs is a cli tool that can accept input on stdin, or read from a list of files. Its filter, map and reduce options take expressions to be run, in that order, and applies them to the supplied input. The expressions themselves can contain identifiers used by keys in String.prototype, which will automatically be bound to the given line. This lets you save a bit of typing with your one-liners, while still giving you access to all your JS string functions! Check out some of the examples below to see how they translate.

ls -1 | pjs -f 'length > 5' ls -1 | pjs -m 'length' ls -1 | pjs -m '" " + toUpperCase()' ls -1 | pjs -f 'length > 5' -m 'replace(/\d/g, "")'

The current line and value can also be accessed via the $ variable, and the tool supports json output.

( echo 'foo' && echo 'foobar' ) | pjs -jm '{name: $, length: length}' [ { "name" : "foo" , "length" :3}, { "name" : "foobar" , "length" :6} ]

pjs also includes lodash functions, which can be accessed via the _ object, and chained using $$

echo 'hello' | pjs -m '_.upperFirst($)' echo 'please-titleize-this-sentence' | \ pjs -m '$$.lowerCase().split(" ").map(_.upperFirst).join(" ")'

as well as Ramda and point-free style

echo 'please-titleize-this-sentence' | \ pjs -m "R.compose(R.replace(/(^|\s)\w/g, R.toUpper), R.replace(/-/g, ' '))"

Installation

It can be installed via npm using:

npm install -g pipeable-js

Usage

Usage : pjs [options] [files ...] Functions and expressions are invoked in the following order: filter , map , reduce All functions are passed the line ($) and index (i) Built-in reduce function s: length, min , max , sum, avg, concat Custom reduce expressions accep t: prev , curr, i, array Includes lodash (_), and can be chained using $$ Supports Ramda (R) and point-free style Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number -i, --ignore ignore empty lines - j , --json output as json - f , -- filter <exp> filter by a boolean expression - m , -- map <exp> map values using the expression -r, --reduce <func| exp > reduce using a function or expression

Examples

filter

pjs -f 'i % 2 == 0' file pjs -f 'length > 80' file

map

pjs -m "replace(/\d/g, '')" file pjs -m 'split(",")[1]' file

reduce

pjs -r length file pjs -r 'Number(prev) + Number(curr)' file pjs -r '(+prev) + (+curr)' file pjs -r sum file pjs -r concat file1 file2

mixed

pjs -m 'length' -r max file

Comparison

Features pjs pythonpy pru Language JavaScript Python Ruby Streaming Yes Limited [1] Yes Implementation Streams Iterables Generators Easy JSON output Yes No No WebscaleTM YES No No