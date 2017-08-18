Pipe functions in a Unix-like style. It supports Promises (async) anywhere in the pipeline and every step will be executed sequentially. The return (resolve in case of Promises ) of each function will be passed in as an argument to the next one

Key features:

Supports Promises , or any lib following the Promises/A+ spec about being thenable ( .then() method)

) Lightweight, 501 bytes, before gzip!

Install

NPM / Node

npm install pipe-functions

Usage

Sync

const pipe = require ( 'pipe-functions' ); const result = pipe( 'input' , fn1, fn2, fnN); const result2 = pipe(fn0, fn1, fn2, fnN);

Async ( Promises )

If the pipeline contains a Promise anywhere in the pipeline, we must treat pipe like a Promise itself, so we must to use .then() to get the final result.

const pipe = require ( 'pipe-functions' ); pipe( 'input' , fn1, fnPromise1, fn2, fnPromise2).then( console .log);

A suggestion regarding Promises . Probably you've seen, or had to write, a stack of promises like that:

someAsyncFunction( 'param' ) .then(doSomethingWithTheResult) .then(doSomethingElseWithTheResultOfTheLast) .then(oneMore) .then(almostThere) .then(done) .catch( console .log)

It could be written as:

const pipe = require ( 'pipe-functions' ); pipe( someAsyncFunction( 'param' ), doSomethingWithTheResult, doSomethingElseWithTheResultOfTheLast, oneMore, almostThere, done ).catch( console .log)

Examples

OBS: Some examples needs a platform with support for Destructuring (Nodejs v6+, Chrome).

Sync

const pipe = require ( 'pipe-functions' ); const capitalize = v => v[ 0 ].toUpperCase() + v.slice( 1 ); const quote = v => `" ${v} "` ; const result = pipe( 'time' , capitalize, quote);

Async ( Promises )

const pipe = require ( 'pipe-functions' ); const capitalize = v => v[ 0 ].toUpperCase() + v.slice( 1 ); const fetchAndSetBandName = v => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => setTimeout( () => resolve( `Pink Floyd - ${v} ` ), 1000 )); pipe( 'time' , capitalize, fetchAndSetBandName).then( console .log)

Example with destructuring,

To easily pass in more than one value (within an Object or Array) through the pipeline.