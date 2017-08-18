Pipe functions in a Unix-like style. It supports
Promises (async) anywhere in the pipeline and every step will be executed sequentially. The return (resolve in case of
Promises) of each function will be passed in as an argument to the next one
Key features:
Promises, or any lib following the Promises/A+ spec about being thenable (.then() method)
Promises will be executed sequentially
String,
Number,
Date, etc.) or even a
Function or a
Promise
lib/pipe-non-es6.js)
npm install pipe-functions
const pipe = require('pipe-functions');
// First argument can be of any type
const result = pipe('input', fn1, fn2, fnN);
// And also a function
const result2 = pipe(fn0, fn1, fn2, fnN);
Promises)
If the pipeline contains a
Promise anywhere in the pipeline, we must treat
pipe like a
Promise itself, so we must to use .then() to get the final result.
const pipe = require('pipe-functions');
// First argument can be of any type, as shown in the previous example
pipe('input', fn1, fnPromise1, fn2, fnPromise2).then(console.log);
A suggestion regarding
Promises. Probably you've seen, or had to write, a stack of promises like that:
someAsyncFunction('param')
.then(doSomethingWithTheResult)
.then(doSomethingElseWithTheResultOfTheLast)
.then(oneMore)
.then(almostThere)
.then(done)
.catch(console.log)
It could be written as:
const pipe = require('pipe-functions');
pipe(
someAsyncFunction('param'),
doSomethingWithTheResult,
doSomethingElseWithTheResultOfTheLast,
oneMore,
almostThere,
done
).catch(console.log)
OBS: Some examples needs a platform with support for Destructuring (Nodejs v6+, Chrome).
const pipe = require('pipe-functions');
/** Functions **/
const capitalize = v => v[0].toUpperCase() + v.slice(1);
const quote = v => `"${v}"`;
/** Pipe **/
// result will be: "Time"
const result = pipe('time', capitalize, quote);
Promises)
const pipe = require('pipe-functions');
/** Functions **/
// Sync
const capitalize = v => v[0].toUpperCase() + v.slice(1);
// Async
const fetchAndSetBandName = v => new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(() => resolve(`Pink Floyd - ${v}`), 1000));
/** Pipe **/
// the result will be: Pink Floyd - Time
pipe('time', capitalize, fetchAndSetBandName).then(console.log)
To easily pass in more than one value (within an Object or Array) through the pipeline.
const pipe = require('pipe-functions');
/** Functions **/
// Async
const fetchBandName = ({ song }) => new Promise((resolve, reject) =>
setTimeout(() => resolve({ song, band: 'Pink Floyd' }), 1000));
// Sync
const concatBandAndSong = ({ song, band }) => `${band} - ${song}`;
/** Pipe **/
// the result will be: Pink Floyd - Time
pipe('time', fetchBandName, concatBandAndSong).then(console.log)