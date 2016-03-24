openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pip

pipe

by heapwolf
1.1.0 (see all)

Unix style pipes for nodejs streams `streamA | streamB | streamA`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build-status

SYNOPSIS

Provides pipes by operator instead of a chain.

DESCRIPTION

Pipe streams together with a simpler syntax, like a | b | c

EXAMPLES

pipe does not require through, i just like using through.

var through = require('through')
require('pipe').install()

var a = through(function(d) {
  this.queue(d.toString().toUpperCase())
})

var b = through(function(d) {
  this.queue(d.split('-').join(','))
})

var c = through(function(d) {
  this.queue(d.split(',').reverse().toString())
})

a | b | c | process.stdout

a.write('a-s-d-f') // OMG WTF? => F,D,S,A

It is also possible to to install pipe directly by requiring the register module which can be handy with ES6:

import 'pipe/register'

// Instead of:
import pipe from 'pipe'
pipe.install()

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial