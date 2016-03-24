Provides pipes by operator instead of a chain.
Pipe streams together with a simpler syntax, like
a | b | c
pipe does not require
through, i just like using through.
var through = require('through')
require('pipe').install()
var a = through(function(d) {
this.queue(d.toString().toUpperCase())
})
var b = through(function(d) {
this.queue(d.split('-').join(','))
})
var c = through(function(d) {
this.queue(d.split(',').reverse().toString())
})
a | b | c | process.stdout
a.write('a-s-d-f') // OMG WTF? => F,D,S,A
It is also possible to to install pipe directly by
requiring the
register module which can be handy with ES6:
import 'pipe/register'
// Instead of:
import pipe from 'pipe'
pipe.install()