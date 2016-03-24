SYNOPSIS

Provides pipes by operator instead of a chain.

DESCRIPTION

Pipe streams together with a simpler syntax, like a | b | c

EXAMPLES

pipe does not require through , i just like using through.

var through = require ( 'through' ) require ( 'pipe' ).install() var a = through( function ( d ) { this .queue(d.toString().toUpperCase()) }) var b = through( function ( d ) { this .queue(d.split( '-' ).join( ',' )) }) var c = through( function ( d ) { this .queue(d.split( ',' ).reverse().toString()) }) a | b | c | process.stdout a.write( 'a-s-d-f' )

It is also possible to to install pipe directly by requiring the register module which can be handy with ES6: