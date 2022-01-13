官方网站：https://pinus.io
欢迎加Pinus官方QQ群：102530089
示例工程请参见：https://github.com/node-pinus/pinus/tree/master/examples/simple-example
手动安装：
npm install pinus -g
mkdir testProject
cd testProject
初始化项目
pinus init
与Pomelo的关系
- pinus是pomelo的TS版本，框架内部把回调改为了Promise。
- 框架与pomelo一样，所以可以看pomelo的相关教程。
- 协议与pomelo一样，所以pomelo的客户端代码可以直接对接上pinus服务端。
框架编译方法
git clone https://github.com/node-pinus/pinus.git
cd pinus
yarn
yarn run build
编译好以后可以使用 yarn link 或者 npm link 软链接到自己的项目。
也可以用 yarn 的 workspace
Pinus -- a fast, scalable game server framework for node.js
Pinus is a fast, scalable game server framework for node.js.
It provides the basic development framework and many related components, including libraries and tools.
Pinus is also suitable for real-time web applications; its distributed architecture makes pinus scale better than other real-time web frameworks.
Features
Complete support of game server and realtime application server architecture
- Multiple-player game: mobile, social, web, MMO rpg(middle size)
- Realtime application: chat, message push, etc.
Fast, scalable
- Distributed (multi-process) architecture, can be easily scale up
- Flexible server extension
- Full performance optimization and test
Easy
- Simple API: request, response, broadcast, etc.
- Lightweight: high development efficiency based on node.js
- Convention over configuration: almost zero config
Powerful
- Many clients support, including javascript, flash, android, iOS, cocos2d-x, C
- Many libraries and tools, including command line tool, admin tool, performance test tool, AI, path finding etc.
- Good reference materials: full docs, many examples and an open-source MMO RPG demo
Extensible
- Support plugin architecture, easy to add new features through plugins. We also provide many plugins like online status, master high availability.
- Custom features, users can define their own network protocol, custom components very easy.
Why should I use pinus?
Fast, scalable, real-time game server development is not an easy job, and a good container or framework can reduce its complexity.
Unfortunately, unlike web, finding a game server framework solution is difficult, especially an open source solution. Pinus fills this gap, providing a full solution for building game server frameworks.