官方网站：https://pinus.io 欢迎加Pinus官方QQ群：102530089

示例工程请参见：https://github.com/node-pinus/pinus/tree/master/examples/simple-example

手动安装： npm install pinus -g

mkdir testProject cd testProject 初始化项目 pinus init

与Pomelo的关系

pinus是pomelo的TS版本，框架内部把回调改为了Promise。 框架与pomelo一样，所以可以看pomelo的相关教程。 协议与pomelo一样，所以pomelo的客户端代码可以直接对接上pinus服务端。

框架编译方法

git clone https://github.com/node-pinus/pinus.git cd pinus yarn yarn run build

编译好以后可以使用 yarn link 或者 npm link 软链接到自己的项目。 也可以用 yarn 的 workspace

Pinus -- a fast, scalable game server framework for node.js

Pinus is a fast, scalable game server framework for node.js. It provides the basic development framework and many related components, including libraries and tools. Pinus is also suitable for real-time web applications; its distributed architecture makes pinus scale better than other real-time web frameworks.

Features

Complete support of game server and realtime application server architecture

Multiple-player game: mobile, social, web, MMO rpg(middle size)

Realtime application: chat, message push, etc.

Fast, scalable

Distributed (multi-process) architecture, can be easily scale up

Flexible server extension

Full performance optimization and test

Easy

Simple API: request, response, broadcast, etc.

Lightweight: high development efficiency based on node.js

Convention over configuration: almost zero config

Powerful

Many clients support, including javascript, flash, android, iOS, cocos2d-x, C

Many libraries and tools, including command line tool, admin tool, performance test tool, AI, path finding etc.

Good reference materials: full docs, many examples and an open-source MMO RPG demo

Extensible

Support plugin architecture, easy to add new features through plugins. We also provide many plugins like online status, master high availability.

Custom features, users can define their own network protocol, custom components very easy.

Why should I use pinus?

Fast, scalable, real-time game server development is not an easy job, and a good container or framework can reduce its complexity. Unfortunately, unlike web, finding a game server framework solution is difficult, especially an open source solution. Pinus fills this gap, providing a full solution for building game server frameworks.