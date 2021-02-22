pinst

pinst lets you have postinstall hook that runs only in dev 🍺

This can be useful if you want to automatically run commands just after npm install , but don't want your package users to be affected.

Usage

$ npm install pinst --save-dev

{ "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "<some dev only command>" , "prepublishOnly" : "pinst --disable" , "postpublish" : "pinst --enable" } }

$ npm publish

On prepublishOnly , postinstall will be renamed to _postinstall (disabled)

On postpublish , it will be renamed back to postinstall (enabled)

CLI

pinst accepts the following flags:

- -enable, -e Enable postinstall hook - -disable, -d Disable postinstall hook - -silent, -s

Try it

To test that everything works without actually publishing your package, you can manually run the following commands:

$ npm run prepublishOnly $ npm run postpublish

Tips

By inverting commands, you can also use pinst to enable postinstall for your users only and not yourself.

pinst also supports install alias.

License

MIT - Typicode 🌵