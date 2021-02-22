openbase logo
pinst

by typicode
2.1.6 (see all)

🍺 dev only postinstall hooks (package.json)

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.7K

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

pinst Node.js CI npm

pinst lets you have postinstall hook that runs only in dev 🍺

This can be useful if you want to automatically run commands just after npm install, but don't want your package users to be affected.

Usage

$ npm install pinst --save-dev

// package.json
{
  "scripts": {
    "postinstall": "<some dev only command>",
    "prepublishOnly": "pinst --disable",
    "postpublish": "pinst --enable"
  }
}

$ npm publish

On prepublishOnly, postinstall will be renamed to _postinstall (disabled)

On postpublish, it will be renamed back to postinstall (enabled)

CLI

pinst accepts the following flags:

--enable, -e   Enable postinstall hook
--disable, -d  Disable postinstall hook
--silent, -s

Try it

To test that everything works without actually publishing your package, you can manually run the following commands:

$ npm run prepublishOnly
$ npm run postpublish

Tips

By inverting commands, you can also use pinst to enable postinstall for your users only and not yourself.

pinst also supports install alias.

License

MIT - Typicode 🌵

