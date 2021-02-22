pinstlets you have
postinstallhook that runs only in dev 🍺
This can be useful if you want to automatically run commands just after
npm install, but don't want your package users to be affected.
$ npm install pinst --save-dev
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "<some dev only command>",
"prepublishOnly": "pinst --disable",
"postpublish": "pinst --enable"
}
}
$ npm publish
On
prepublishOnly,
postinstall will be renamed to
_postinstall (disabled)
On
postpublish, it will be renamed back to
postinstall (enabled)
pinst accepts the following flags:
--enable, -e Enable postinstall hook
--disable, -d Disable postinstall hook
--silent, -s
To test that everything works without actually publishing your package, you can manually run the following commands:
$ npm run prepublishOnly
$ npm run postpublish
By inverting commands, you can also use
pinst to enable
postinstall for your users only and not yourself.
pinst also supports
install alias.
MIT - Typicode 🌵