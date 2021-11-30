Tee pino logs into multiple files, according to the given levels. Works with any newline delimited json stream.
npm i pino-tee -g
Specify a minimum log level to write to file.
The following writes info, warn and error level logs to
./info-warn-error-log, and all output of
app.js to
./all-logs:
node app.js | pino-tee info ./info-warn-error-logs | tee -a ./all-logs
(using
tee -a ./all-logs will both write to
./all-logs and
stdout, enabling piping of more pino transports)
You can log to multiple files by spawning a child process. In the following example pino-tee writes into three different files for warn, error & fatal log levels.
const pino = require('pino')
const childProcess = require('child_process')
const stream = require('stream')
// Environment variables
const cwd = process.cwd()
const { env } = process
const logPath = `${cwd}/log`
// Create a stream where the logs will be written
const logThrough = new stream.PassThrough()
const log = pino({ name: 'project' }, logThrough)
// Log to multiple files using a separate process
const child = childProcess.spawn(process.execPath, [
require.resolve('pino-tee'),
'warn', `${logPath}/warn.log`,
'error', `${logPath}/error.log`,
'fatal', `${logPath}/fatal.log`
], { cwd, env })
logThrough.pipe(child.stdin)
// Writing some test logs
log.warn('WARNING 1')
log.error('ERROR 1')
log.fatal('FATAL 1')
This prints raw logs into log files, you can also print pretty logs to the console for development purposes. For that, you need to use pino-multi-stream. See the example below
const pinoms = require('pino-multi-stream')
const childProcess = require('child_process')
const stream = require('stream')
const cwd = process.cwd()
const { env } = process
const logThrough = new stream.PassThrough()
const prettyStream = pinoms.prettyStream()
const streams = [
{ stream: logThrough },
{ stream: prettyStream }
]
const log = pinoms(pinoms.multistream(streams))
const child = childProcess.spawn(process.execPath, [
require.resolve('pino-tee'),
'warn', `${__dirname}/warn`,
'error', `${__dirname}/error`,
'fatal', `${__dirname}/fatal`
], { cwd, env })
logThrough.pipe(child.stdin)
// Writing some test logs
log.warn('WARNING 1')
log.error('ERROR 1')
log.fatal('FATAL 1')
Here, we're tapping into the write stream that pino-tee gets and manually formatting the log line using
pino-pretty to write on the
stdout. Note that the pretty printing is typically only done while developing.
Create a new
tee instance from source. It is an extended instance of
cloneable-readable.
Example:
const tee = require('pino-tee')
const fs = require('fs')
const stream = tee(process.stdin)
stream.tee(fs.createWriteStream('errors'), line => line.level >= 50)
stream.pipe(process.stdout)
Create a new stream that will filter a given line based on some parameters. Each line is automatically parsed, or skipped if it is not a newline delimited json.
The filter can be a
function with signature
filter(line), where
line is a parsed JSON object. The filter can also be one of the
pino levels either
as text or as a custom level number, in that case all log lines with
that level or greater will be written.
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
MIT