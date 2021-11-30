Tee pino logs into multiple files, according to the given levels. Works with any newline delimited json stream.

Install

npm i pino-tee -g

Usage

CLI

Specify a minimum log level to write to file.

The following writes info, warn and error level logs to ./info-warn-error-log , and all output of app.js to ./all-logs :

node app.js | pino-tee info ./info-warn-error-logs | tee -a ./all-logs

(using tee -a ./all-logs will both write to ./all-logs and stdout , enabling piping of more pino transports)

NodeJS

You can log to multiple files by spawning a child process. In the following example pino-tee writes into three different files for warn, error & fatal log levels.

const pino = require ( 'pino' ) const childProcess = require ( 'child_process' ) const stream = require ( 'stream' ) const cwd = process.cwd() const { env } = process const logPath = ` ${cwd} /log` const logThrough = new stream.PassThrough() const log = pino({ name : 'project' }, logThrough) const child = childProcess.spawn(process.execPath, [ require .resolve( 'pino-tee' ), 'warn' , ` ${logPath} /warn.log` , 'error' , ` ${logPath} /error.log` , 'fatal' , ` ${logPath} /fatal.log` ], { cwd, env }) logThrough.pipe(child.stdin) log.warn( 'WARNING 1' ) log.error( 'ERROR 1' ) log.fatal( 'FATAL 1' )

This prints raw logs into log files, you can also print pretty logs to the console for development purposes. For that, you need to use pino-multi-stream. See the example below

const pinoms = require ( 'pino-multi-stream' ) const childProcess = require ( 'child_process' ) const stream = require ( 'stream' ) const cwd = process.cwd() const { env } = process const logThrough = new stream.PassThrough() const prettyStream = pinoms.prettyStream() const streams = [ { stream : logThrough }, { stream : prettyStream } ] const log = pinoms(pinoms.multistream(streams)) const child = childProcess.spawn(process.execPath, [ require .resolve( 'pino-tee' ), 'warn' , ` ${__dirname} /warn` , 'error' , ` ${__dirname} /error` , 'fatal' , ` ${__dirname} /fatal` ], { cwd, env }) logThrough.pipe(child.stdin) log.warn( 'WARNING 1' ) log.error( 'ERROR 1' ) log.fatal( 'FATAL 1' )

Here, we're tapping into the write stream that pino-tee gets and manually formatting the log line using pino-pretty to write on the stdout . Note that the pretty printing is typically only done while developing.

API

Create a new tee instance from source. It is an extended instance of cloneable-readable .

Example:

const tee = require ( 'pino-tee' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const stream = tee(process.stdin) stream.tee(fs.createWriteStream( 'errors' ), line => line.level >= 50 ) stream.pipe(process.stdout)

Create a new stream that will filter a given line based on some parameters. Each line is automatically parsed, or skipped if it is not a newline delimited json.

The filter can be a function with signature filter(line) , where line is a parsed JSON object. The filter can also be one of the pino levels either as text or as a custom level number, in that case all log lines with that level or greater will be written.

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

License

MIT