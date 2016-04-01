Lead maintainer: jsumners
pino-syslog is a so called "transport" for the pino logger. pino-syslog receives pino logs from
stdin
and transforms them into RFC3164 or RFC5424 (syslog) formatted messages which are written to
stdout. The default output format is RFC5424.
This transport does not send messages to a remote, or even local, syslog compatible server. It merely reformats the logs into syslog compatible strings. To send logs to a syslog server, use the pino-socket transport. For example:
$ node your-app.js | pino-syslog | pino-socket -a syslog.example.com
This RFC mandates that the maximum number of bytes that a syslog message may be
is
1024. Thus, pino-syslog will do one of two things when this limit is exceeded:
time and
level properties, a
originalSize property set to the number of bytes the original log message consumed, and a
msg property set to
"message exceeded syslog 1024 byte limit".
messageOnly configuration option is set to
true.
This means you can lose data if your log messages are too large. If that is to be the case, you should investigate
the
includeProperties option to reduce your log size. But, really, you should investigate what it is you are logging.
This RFC does not limit the message size except to say that the receiver may impose a maximum. Thus, pino-syslog does not impose a length limit when conforming to this RFC. There are a couple of things to note, though:
-.
req.id then it will be used as the message id portion of the log. For example,
the data
{req: {id: '1234'}} would have '1234' as the message id in the resulting formatted log.
These caveats may be configurable in a later version.
Given the log:
{"pid":94473,"hostname":"MacBook-Pro-3","level":30,"msg":"hello world","time":1459529098958,"v":1}
pino-syslog will write out:
<134>1 2016-04-01T16:44:58Z MacBook-Pro-3 - 94473 - - {"pid":94473,"hostname":"MacBook-Pro-3","level":30,"msg":"hello world","time":1459529098958,"v":1}
Or, in RFC3164 mode:
<134>Apr 1 16:44:58 MacBook-Pro-3 none[94473]: {"pid":94473,"hostname":"MacBook-Pro-3","level":30,"msg":"hello world","time":1459529098958,"v":1}
Putting it all together:
$ echo '{"pid":94473,"hostname":"MacBook-Pro-3","level":30,"msg":"hello world","time":1459529098958,"v":1}' | node pino-syslog [s:0 l:8025]
<134>1 2016-04-01T16:44:58Z MacBook-Pro-3 - 94473 - - {"pid":94473,"hostname":"MacBook-Pro-3","level":30,"msg":"hello world","time":1459529098958,"v":1}
You can use this module as a pino transport like so:
const pino = require('pino')
const transport = pino.transport({
target: 'pino-syslog',
level: 'info',
options: {
enablePipelining: false, // optional (default: true)
destination: 1, // optional (default: stdout)
... // other options
}
})
pino(transport)
The options object's properties are described below. There is some extra properties:
enablePipelining: it must be set to
false to disable the pino transport pipeline.
destination: it must be an integer which is used to specify the destination of the log messages.
1 is stdout,
2 is stderr and others numbers must be a file descriptor. This option is used only when the pipelining is disabled.
This feature is enabled by default and let you to submit the
pino-syslog output to another destination at your choice, such as a
socket using the
pino-socket module:
const transport = pino.transport({
pipeline: [
{
target: 'pino-syslog',
level: 'info',
options: {
... // other options
}
},
{
target: 'pino-socket',
options: {
mode: 'tcp',
address: '127.0.0.1',
port: 8001
}
}
]
})
pino(transport)
Pino supports a legacy transport interface that is still supported by this module.
You should install pino-syslog globally so that it can be used as a utility:
$ npm install --production -g pino-syslog
pino-syslog supports configuration using option flags and/or via a JSON file. The option flags take precedence over the JSON configuration. The default options are:
{
"modern": true,
"appname": "none",
"cee": false,
"facility": 16,
"includeProperties": [],
"messageOnly": false,
"tz": "Etc/UTC",
"newline": false,
"structuredData": "-"
}
This also shows the full structure of a configuration file, which can be loaded using
--config <path-to-file> (
-c <path-to-file>).
--modern (
-m) (boolean): indicates if RFC5424 (
true) or RFC3164 (
false) should be used.
--appname (
-a) (string): sets the name of the application in the 'TAG' portion of the syslog header.
--cee (boolean): denotes whether or not to prefix the message field with
@cee: . This will only work if
messageOnly is
false.
--facility (
-f) (number): a valid facility number,
[0 - 23].
--includeProperties (
-p) (array): a list of property names from the original pino log to include in the formatted
message. This is only applicable if
messageOnly is
false.
--messageOnly (
-mo) (boolean): indicates if the message field should contain only the
msg property of the pino log, or
if it should be stringified JSON.
--tz (string): any valid timezone string that moment will recognize. The timestamp field of the
syslog header will be sent according to this setting.
--newline (
-n) (boolean): terminate with a newline
--structuredData (
-s) (string): structured data to send with an RFC5424 message.