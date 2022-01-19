This module provides a set of standard object serializers for the Pino logger.

Serializers

Serializes an Error like object. Returns an object:

{ type : 'string' , message : 'string' , stack : 'string' , raw : Error }

Any other extra properties, e.g. statusCode , that have been attached to the object will also be present on the serialized object.

Used internally by Pino for general response logging. Returns an object:

{ res : {} }

Where res is the response as serialized by the standard response serializer.

Used internall by Pino for general request logging. Returns an object:

{ req : {} }

Where req is the request as serialized by the standard request serializer.

The default request serializer. Returns and object:

{ id : 'string' , method : 'string' , url : 'string' , headers : Object , remoteAddress : 'string' , remotePort : Number , raw : Object }

The default response serializer. Returns an object:

{ statusCode : Number , headers : Object , raw : Object }

A utility method for wrapping the default error serializer. This allows custom serializers to work with the already serialized object.

The customSerializer accepts one parameter — the newly serialized error object — and returns the new (or updated) error object.

A utility method for wrapping the default request serializer. This allows custom serializers to work with the already serialized object.

The customSerializer accepts one parameter — the newly serialized request object — and returns the new (or updated) request object.

A utility method for wrapping the default response serializer. This allows custom serializers to work with the already serialized object.

The customSerializer accepts one parameter — the newly serialized response object — and returns the new (or updated) response object.

License

MIT License