This module provides a "transport" for pino that forwards messages to the Google Stackdriver log service through it's API.
This package internally uses the Google cloud logging library to call the Stackdriver Logging API. To be able to log to Stackdriver, some setup is needed on the Google Cloud platform.
Create a service account on the page Stackdriver Logging Client Libraries. This downloads a JSON file with the credentials required.
To use globally from command line:
npm install -g pino-stackdriver
To include as a library in your project:
npm install pino-stackdriver
Licensed under MIT.