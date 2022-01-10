This module provides a "transport" for pino that forwards messages to the Google Stackdriver log service through it's API.

Requirements

This package internally uses the Google cloud logging library to call the Stackdriver Logging API. To be able to log to Stackdriver, some setup is needed on the Google Cloud platform.

Create a service account on the page Stackdriver Logging Client Libraries. This downloads a JSON file with the credentials required.

Installation

To use globally from command line:

npm install -g pino-stackdriver

To include as a library in your project:

npm install pino-stackdriver

CLI

Want to use pino-stackdriver from the CLI? See the CLI documentation for details.

API

Want to use pino-stackdriver as a library in your project? See the API documentation for details.

Maintainers

Osmond van Hemert

License

Licensed under MIT.