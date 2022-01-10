openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

pino-stackdriver

by Osmond van Hemert
3.0.0 (see all)

🌲A transport for pino that sends messages to Google Stackdriver Logging

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pino-stackdriver

CI Codacy Badge Known Vulnerabilities Coverage Status js-standard-style

This module provides a "transport" for pino that forwards messages to the Google Stackdriver log service through it's API.

Screenshot

You should install pino-stackdriver globally for ease of use:

npm install --production -g pino-stackdriver

Requirements

This package internally uses the Google cloud logging library to call the Stackdriver Logging API. To be able to log to Stackdriver, some setup is needed on the Google Cloud platform.

Create a service account on the page Stackdriver Logging Client Libraries. This downloads a JSON file with the credentials required.

Installation

To use globally from command line:

npm install -g pino-stackdriver

To include as a library in your project:

npm install pino-stackdriver

CLI

Want to use pino-stackdriver from the CLI? See the CLI documentation for details.

API

Want to use pino-stackdriver as a library in your project? See the API documentation for details.

Maintainers

Osmond van Hemert Github Web

Contributing

If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.

Not a coder, but still want to support? Have a look at the options available to donate.

License

Licensed under MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial