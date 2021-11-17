Lead maintainer: jsumners

This module provides a "transport" for pino that simply forwards messages to an arbitrary socket. The socket can be UDPv4 or TCPv4. The module can echo the received logs or work silently.

You should install pino-socket globally for ease of use:

$ npm install --production -g pino-socket

Usage as Pino Transport

You can use this module as a pino transport like so:

const pino = require ( 'pino' ) const transport = pino.transport({ target : 'pino-socket' , options : { address : '10.10.10.5' , port : 5000. mode : 'tcp' } }) pino(transport)

All options are described further below. Note that the echo option is disabled within this usage.

Usage as Pino Legacy Transport

Pino supports a legacy transport interface that is still supported by this module. Given an application foo that logs via pino, and a system that collects logs on port UDP 5000 on IP 10.10.10.5 , you would use pino-socket like so:

$ node foo | pino-socket -a 10.10.10.5 -p 5000

OR

$ node foo | pino-socket -u /tmp/unix.sock

Options

--settings ( -s ): read settings from a JSON file (switches take precedence)

( ): read settings from a JSON file (switches take precedence) --unixsocket ( -u ): the unix socket path for the destination. Default: ``.

( ): the unix socket path for the destination. Default: ``. --address ( -a ): the address for the destination socket. Default: 127.0.0.1 .

( ): the address for the destination socket. Default: . --port ( -p ): the port for the destination socket. Default: 514 .

( ): the port for the destination socket. Default: . --mode ( -m ): either tcp or udp . Default: udp .

( ): either or . Default: . --secure ( -tls ): enable secure (TLS) connection for TCP (only works with --mode=tcp ).

( ): enable secure (TLS) connection for TCP (only works with ). --noverify ( -nv ): allow connection to server with self-signed certificates (only works with --secure ).

( ): allow connection to server with self-signed certificates (only works with ). --reconnect ( -r ): enable reconnecting to dropped TCP destinations. Default: off

( ): enable reconnecting to dropped TCP destinations. Default: off --reconnectTries <n> ( -t <n> ): set number ( <n> ) of reconnect attempts before giving up. Default: infinite

( ): set number ( ) of reconnect attempts before giving up. Default: infinite --echo ( -e ): echo the received messages to stdout. Default: enabled.

( ): echo the received messages to stdout. Default: enabled. --no-echo ( -ne ): disable echoing received messages to stdout.

Settings JSON File

The --settings switch can be used to specify a JSON file that contains a hash of settings for the the application. A full settings file is:

{ "address" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 514 , "mode" : "tcp" , "secure" : false , "noverify" : false , "reconnect" : true , "reconnectTries" : 20 , "echo" : false }

Note that command line switches take precedence over settings in a settings file. For example, given the settings file:

{ "address" : "10.0.0.5" , "port" : 514 }

And the command line:

$ yes | pino-socket -s ./settings.json -p 1514

The connection will be made to address 10.0.0.5 on UDP port 1514 .

License

MIT License