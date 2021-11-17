Lead maintainer: jsumners
This module provides a "transport" for pino that simply forwards messages to an arbitrary socket. The socket can be UDPv4 or TCPv4. The module can echo the received logs or work silently.
You should install
pino-socket globally for ease of use:
$ npm install --production -g pino-socket
You can use this module as a pino transport like so:
const pino = require('pino')
const transport = pino.transport({
target: 'pino-socket',
options: {
address: '10.10.10.5',
port: 5000.
mode: 'tcp'
}
})
pino(transport)
All options are described further below.
Note that the
echo option is disabled within this usage.
Pino supports a legacy transport interface
that is still supported by this module.
Given an application
foo that logs via pino, and a system that
collects logs on port UDP
5000 on IP
10.10.10.5, you would use
pino-socket
like so:
$ node foo | pino-socket -a 10.10.10.5 -p 5000
OR
$ node foo | pino-socket -u /tmp/unix.sock
--settings (
-s): read settings from a JSON file (switches take precedence)
--unixsocket (
-u): the unix socket path for the destination. Default: ``.
--address (
-a): the address for the destination socket. Default:
127.0.0.1.
--port (
-p): the port for the destination socket. Default:
514.
--mode (
-m): either
tcp or
udp. Default:
udp.
--secure (
-tls): enable secure (TLS) connection for TCP (only works with
--mode=tcp).
--noverify (
-nv): allow connection to server with self-signed certificates (only works with
--secure).
--reconnect (
-r): enable reconnecting to dropped TCP destinations. Default: off
--reconnectTries <n> (
-t <n>): set number (
<n>) of reconnect attempts
before giving up. Default: infinite
--echo (
-e): echo the received messages to stdout. Default: enabled.
--no-echo (
-ne): disable echoing received messages to stdout.
The
--settings switch can be used to specify a JSON file that contains
a hash of settings for the the application. A full settings file is:
{
"address": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 514,
"mode": "tcp",
"secure": false,
"noverify": false,
"reconnect": true,
"reconnectTries": 20,
"echo": false
}
Note that command line switches take precedence over settings in a settings file. For example, given the settings file:
{
"address": "10.0.0.5",
"port": 514
}
And the command line:
$ yes | pino-socket -s ./settings.json -p 1514
The connection will be made to address
10.0.0.5 on UDP port
1514.