Load pino logs into Sentry

Install

npm install pino-sentry -g

Usage

CLI

node ./app.js | pino-sentry --dsn=https://******@sentry.io/12345

API

const { createWriteStream, Sentry } = require ( "pino-sentry" ); const opts = { }; const stream = createWriteStream({ dsn : process.env.SENTRY_DSN }); const logger = pino(opts, stream); logger.info({ tags : { foo : "bar" }, msg : "Error" }); logger.info({ extra : { foo : "bar" }, msg : "Error" }); logger.info({ msg : "Error" , breadcrumbs : [ { category : "auth" , message : "Authenticated user " + user.email, level : "info" , }, ], }); Sentry.addBreadcrumb({ category : "custom-logger" , message : "Hey there!" , level : "debug" , type : "debug" , data : { some : "data" }, });

Options ( options )

Override Message Attributes

In case the generated message does not follow the standard convention, the main attribute keys can be mapped to different values, when the stream gets created. Following attribute keys can be overridden:

msg - the field used to get the message, it can be dot notted (eg 'data.msg')

extra

stack - the field used to get the stack, it can be dot notted (eg 'err.stack')

maxValueLength - option to adjust max string length for values, default is 250

decorateScope - option to decorate, manipulate the sentry scope just before the capture

sentryExceptionLevels - option that represent the levels that will be handled as exceptions. Default : error and fatal

const { createWriteStream, Sentry } = require ( "pino-sentry" ); const opts = { }; const stream = createWriteStream({ dsn : process.env.SENTRY_DSN, messageAttributeKey : "message" , stackAttributeKey : "trace" , extraAttributeKeys : [ "req" , "context" ], maxValueLength : 250 , sentryExceptionLevels : [ Sentry.Severity.Warning, Sentry.Severity.Error, Sentry.Severity.Fatal, ], decorateScope : ( data, scope ) => { scope.setUser( "userId" , { id : data.userId }); }, }); const logger = pino(opts, stream);

Transport options

--dsn ( -d ): your Sentry DSN or Data Source Name (defaults to process.env.SENTRY_DSN )

--environment ( -e ): (defaults to process.env.SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT || process.env.NODE_ENV || 'production' )

--serverName ( -n ): transport name (defaults to pino-sentry )

--debug ( -dm ): turns debug mode on or off (default to process.env.SENTRY_DEBUG || false )

--sampleRate ( -sr ): sample rate as a percentage of events to be sent in the range of 0.0 to 1.0 (default to 1.0 )

--maxBreadcrumbs ( -mx ): total amount of breadcrumbs that should be captured (default to 100 )

--level ( -l ): minimum level for a log to be reported to Sentry (default to debug )

Log Level Mapping

Pino logging levels are mapped by default to Sentry's acceptable levels.

{ trace : 'debug' , debug : 'debug' , info : 'info' , warn : 'warning' , error : 'error' , fatal : 'fatal' }

License

MIT License