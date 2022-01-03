openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

pino-sentry

by Andrew Avdeev
0.10.0 (see all)

🚥 Load pino logs into Sentry

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pino-sentry

CircleCI node license

Load pino logs into Sentry

Index

Install

npm install pino-sentry -g

Usage

CLI

node ./app.js | pino-sentry --dsn=https://******@sentry.io/12345

API

const { createWriteStream, Sentry } = require("pino-sentry");
// ...
const opts = {
  /* ... */
};
const stream = createWriteStream({ dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN });
const logger = pino(opts, stream);

// add tags
logger.info({ tags: { foo: "bar" }, msg: "Error" });

// add extra
logger.info({ extra: { foo: "bar" }, msg: "Error" });

// add breadcrumbs
// https://docs.sentry.io/platforms/node/enriching-events/breadcrumbs/
logger.info({
  msg: "Error",
  breadcrumbs: [
    {
      category: "auth",
      message: "Authenticated user " + user.email,
      level: "info",
    },
  ],
});

// the sentry instance is exposed and can be used to manipulate the same sentry than pino-sentry
Sentry.addBreadcrumb({
  category: "custom-logger",
  message: "Hey there!",
  level: "debug",
  type: "debug",
  data: { some: "data" },
});

Options (options)

Override Message Attributes

In case the generated message does not follow the standard convention, the main attribute keys can be mapped to different values, when the stream gets created. Following attribute keys can be overridden:

  • msg - the field used to get the message, it can be dot notted (eg 'data.msg')
  • extra
  • stack - the field used to get the stack, it can be dot notted (eg 'err.stack')
  • maxValueLength - option to adjust max string length for values, default is 250
  • decorateScope - option to decorate, manipulate the sentry scope just before the capture

  • sentryExceptionLevels - option that represent the levels that will be handled as exceptions. Default : error and fatal

const { createWriteStream, Sentry } = require("pino-sentry");
// ...
const opts = {
  /* ... */
};
const stream = createWriteStream({
  dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN,
  messageAttributeKey: "message",
  stackAttributeKey: "trace",
  extraAttributeKeys: ["req", "context"],
  maxValueLength: 250,
  sentryExceptionLevels: [
    Sentry.Severity.Warning,
    Sentry.Severity.Error,
    Sentry.Severity.Fatal,
  ],
  decorateScope: (data, scope) => {
    scope.setUser("userId", { id: data.userId });
  },
});
const logger = pino(opts, stream);

Transport options

  • --dsn (-d): your Sentry DSN or Data Source Name (defaults to process.env.SENTRY_DSN)
  • --environment (-e): (defaults to process.env.SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT || process.env.NODE_ENV || 'production')
  • --serverName (-n): transport name (defaults to pino-sentry)
  • --debug (-dm): turns debug mode on or off (default to process.env.SENTRY_DEBUG || false)
  • --sampleRate (-sr): sample rate as a percentage of events to be sent in the range of 0.0 to 1.0 (default to 1.0)
  • --maxBreadcrumbs (-mx): total amount of breadcrumbs that should be captured (default to 100)
  • --level (-l): minimum level for a log to be reported to Sentry (default to debug)

Log Level Mapping

Pino logging levels are mapped by default to Sentry's acceptable levels.

{
  trace: 'debug',
  debug: 'debug',
  info: 'info',
  warn: 'warning',
  error: 'error',
  fatal: 'fatal'
}

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial