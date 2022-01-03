npm install pino-sentry -g
node ./app.js | pino-sentry --dsn=https://******@sentry.io/12345
const { createWriteStream, Sentry } = require("pino-sentry");
// ...
const opts = {
/* ... */
};
const stream = createWriteStream({ dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN });
const logger = pino(opts, stream);
// add tags
logger.info({ tags: { foo: "bar" }, msg: "Error" });
// add extra
logger.info({ extra: { foo: "bar" }, msg: "Error" });
// add breadcrumbs
// https://docs.sentry.io/platforms/node/enriching-events/breadcrumbs/
logger.info({
msg: "Error",
breadcrumbs: [
{
category: "auth",
message: "Authenticated user " + user.email,
level: "info",
},
],
});
// the sentry instance is exposed and can be used to manipulate the same sentry than pino-sentry
Sentry.addBreadcrumb({
category: "custom-logger",
message: "Hey there!",
level: "debug",
type: "debug",
data: { some: "data" },
});
options)
In case the generated message does not follow the standard convention, the main attribute keys can be mapped to different values, when the stream gets created. Following attribute keys can be overridden:
msg - the field used to get the message, it can be dot notted (eg 'data.msg')
extra
stack - the field used to get the stack, it can be dot notted (eg 'err.stack')
maxValueLength - option to adjust max string length for values, default is 250
decorateScope - option to decorate, manipulate the sentry scope just before the capture
sentryExceptionLevels - option that represent the levels that will be handled as exceptions. Default :
error and
fatal
const { createWriteStream, Sentry } = require("pino-sentry");
// ...
const opts = {
/* ... */
};
const stream = createWriteStream({
dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN,
messageAttributeKey: "message",
stackAttributeKey: "trace",
extraAttributeKeys: ["req", "context"],
maxValueLength: 250,
sentryExceptionLevels: [
Sentry.Severity.Warning,
Sentry.Severity.Error,
Sentry.Severity.Fatal,
],
decorateScope: (data, scope) => {
scope.setUser("userId", { id: data.userId });
},
});
const logger = pino(opts, stream);
--dsn (
-d): your Sentry DSN or Data Source Name (defaults to
process.env.SENTRY_DSN)
--environment (
-e): (defaults to
process.env.SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT || process.env.NODE_ENV || 'production')
--serverName (
-n): transport name (defaults to
pino-sentry)
--debug (
-dm): turns debug mode on or off (default to
process.env.SENTRY_DEBUG || false)
--sampleRate (
-sr): sample rate as a percentage of events to be sent in the range of 0.0 to 1.0 (default to
1.0)
--maxBreadcrumbs (
-mx): total amount of breadcrumbs that should be captured (default to
100)
--level (
-l): minimum level for a log to be reported to Sentry (default to
debug)
Pino logging levels are mapped by default to Sentry's acceptable levels.
{
trace: 'debug',
debug: 'debug',
info: 'info',
warn: 'warning',
error: 'error',
fatal: 'fatal'
}