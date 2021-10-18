openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

pino-papertrail

by Osmond van Hemert
2.1.0 (see all)

🌲 Load pino logs into Papertrail

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pino-papertrail

CI Codacy Badge Known Vulnerabilities Coverage Status js-standard-style

This module provides a "transport" for pino that forwards messages to the papertrail log service through udp/tcp/tls. The module can echo the received logs or work silently.

Installation

To use globally from command line:

npm install -g pino-papertrail

To include as a library in your project:

npm install pino-papertrail --save

CLI

Want to use pino-papertrail from the CLI? See the CLI documentation for details.

API

Want to use pino-papertrail as a library in your project? See the API documentation for details.

Maintainers

Osmond van Hemert Github Web

Contributing

If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.

Not a coder, but still want to support? Have a look at the options available to donate.

License

Licensed under MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial