This module provides a "transport" for pino that forwards messages to the papertrail log service through udp/tcp/tls. The module can echo the received logs or work silently.
To use globally from command line:
npm install -g pino-papertrail
To include as a library in your project:
npm install pino-papertrail --save
Want to use
pino-papertrail from the CLI? See the CLI documentation for details.
Want to use
pino-papertrail as a library in your project? See the API documentation for details.
If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.
Not a coder, but still want to support? Have a look at the options available to donate.
Licensed under MIT.