Redact sensitive information from your pino logs.

🍾🍷

API

noir([serializers = {}], paths = [], censor = '[Redacted]' ) => {Pino Serializer Object }

paths

The paths parameter should be an array of strings, describing the nested location of a key in an object.

The path can be represented in dot notation, a.b.c , and/or bracket notation a[b[c]] , a.b[c] , a[b].c .

Paths also supports the asterisk wildcard ( * ) to redact all keys within an object. For instance a.b.* applied to the object {a: b: {c: 'foo', d: 'bar'}} will result in the redaction of properties c and d in that object ( {"a": "b": {"c": "[Redacted]", "d": "[Redacted]"}} ).

censor

The censor can be of any type, for instance an object like {redacted: true} is allowed, as is null . Explicitly passing undefined as the censor will in most cases cause the property to be stripped from the object. Edge cases occur when an array key is redacted, in which case null will appear in the array (this is ultimately a nuance of JSON.stringify , try JSON.stringify(['a', undefined, 'c']) )

censor can also accept a function. This is helpful in cases where you want to redact dynamically instead of a fixed value. A common use case could be to mask partially (e.g. { test: 1234567890 } => { "test": "xxxxxx7890" } ). Check the tests to see this in action.

serializers (optional)

An object containing a previous serializers object. The output of those serializers will be redacted. In this way it is possible to chain standard serializers with pino-noir.

Example

var noir = require ( 'pino-noir' ) var redaction = noir([ 'key' , 'path.to.key' , 'path.leading.to.another.key' , 'check.*' , 'also[*]' ], 'Ssshh!' ) var pino = require ( 'pino' )({ serializers : redaction }) pino.info({ key : 'will be redacted' , path : { to : { key : 'sensitive' , another : 'thing' }, leading : { to : { another : { key : 'wow' }}} }, check : { out : 'the' , wildards : 'yo!' }, also : [ 'works' , { with : 'arrays' }] }) var redaction2 = noir([ 'key' ], (val) => 'was ' + val.substr( -8 )) var pino2 = require ( 'pino' )({ serializers : redaction2 }) pino2.info({ key : 'will be redacted' })

Pino Web Loggers

Pino-noir is also directly compatible with hapi-pino, express-pino-logger, koa-pino-logger, restify-pino-logger.

In each case, use the same serializers option as with pino .

For instance, with express-pino-logger :

var express = require ( 'express' ) var noir = require ( 'pino-noir' ) var app = express() app.use( require ( 'express-pino-logger' )({ serializers : noir([ 'key' , 'path.to.key' , 'check.*' , 'also[*]' ], 'Ssshh!' ) }))

Another example, with Hapi:

const Hapi = require ( 'hapi' ) const noir = require ( 'pino-noir' ) const server = new Hapi.Server() server.register({ register : require ( 'hapi-pino' ), options : { serializers : noir([ 'key' , 'path.to.key' , 'check.*' , 'also[*]' ], 'Ssshh!' ) } }, (err) => { })

Benchmarks

Overhead in benchmarks ranges from 0% to 20% depending on the case.

benchPinoTopLevel *10000: 293 .869ms benchNoirTopLevel *10000: 367 .033ms benchPinoNested *10000: 463 .412ms benchNoirNested *10000: 441 .725ms benchPinoDeepNested *10000: 599 .449ms benchNoirDeepNested *10000: 519 .669ms benchPinoVeryDeepNested *10000: 569 .447ms benchNoirVeryDeepNested *10000: 638 .181ms benchPinoWildcardStructure *10000: 538 .458ms benchNoirWildcards *10000: 624 .209ms benchPinoFunctionCensor *10000: 375 .109ms benchNoirFunctionCensor *10000: 462 .107ms

In these benchmarks, redacting top level keys adds no overhead to logging, redacting using wildcards in a deep nested structure adds 20% overhead.

Redacting various nested structures adds between 8-13% overhead.

Other benchmark runs showed (roughly speaking) deviation of around ±3%.

Acknowledgements

Sponsored by nearForm

Emily Rose for inspiration on the name and idea

License

MIT