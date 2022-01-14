openbase logo
pino-logflare

by Logflare
0.3.12 (see all)

🌲 send pino logs to Logflare

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

pino-logflare

This module provides transport for pino that forwards messages to your Logflare account.

You can use pino-logflare both for node and browser apps. We also support isomorphic Vercel apps.

Installation

To use globally from command line:

$ npm install -g pino-logflare

To include as a library in your project:

$ npm install pino-logflare

CLI

Want to use pino-logflare from the CLI? See the CLI documentation for details.

API

Want to use pino-logflare as a library in your project? See the API documentation for details.

Vercel

Set up pino-logflare to use in your Vercel project. See the VERCEL documentation for details.

Known Issues

  • Not compatible with pino-pretty.

Credits

Thanks to @zackkrida for creating the initial version of pino-logflare.

Thanks to @ovhemert for creating the pino-datadog project this transport is based on.

Contributing

If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.

License

Licensed under MIT.

