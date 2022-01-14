This module provides transport for pino that forwards messages to your Logflare account.
You can use
pino-logflare both for node and browser apps. We also support isomorphic Vercel apps.
To use globally from command line:
$ npm install -g pino-logflare
To include as a library in your project:
$ npm install pino-logflare
Want to use
pino-logflare from the CLI?
See the CLI documentation for details.
Want to use
pino-logflare as a library in your project?
See the API documentation for details.
Set up
pino-logflare to use in your Vercel project.
See the VERCEL documentation for details.
pino-pretty.
Thanks to @zackkrida for creating the initial version of pino-logflare.
Thanks to @ovhemert for creating the pino-datadog project this transport is based on.
If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.
Licensed under MIT.