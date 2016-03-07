High-speed HTTP logger for Node.js

To our knowledge, pino-http is the fastest HTTP logger in town.

Benchmarks

Benchmarks log each request/response pair while returning 'hello world' , using autocannon with 100 connections and 10 pipelined requests.

http-ndjson (equivalent info): 7730.73 req/sec

(equivalent info): 7730.73 req/sec http-ndjson (standard minimum info): 9522.37 req/sec

(standard minimum info): 9522.37 req/sec pino-http : 21496 req/sec

: 21496 req/sec pino-http (extreme): 25770.91 req/sec

(extreme): 25770.91 req/sec no logger: 46139.64 req/sec

All benchmarks where taken on a Macbook Pro 2013 (2.6GHZ i7, 16GB of RAM).

Install

npm i pino-http --save

Example

const http = require ( 'http' ) const server = http.createServer(handle) const logger = require ( 'pino-http' )() function handle ( req, res ) { logger(req, res) req.log.info( 'something else' ) res.end( 'hello world' ) } server.listen( 3000 )

$ node example.js | pino-pretty [ 2016 -03 -31 T16: 53 : 21.079 Z] INFO ( 46316 on MBP-di-Matteo): something else req: { "id": 1 , "method": "GET", "url": "/", "headers": { "host": "localhost:3000", "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0", "accept": "*/*" }, "remoteAddress": "::1", "remotePort": 64386 } [ 2016 -03 -31 T16: 53 : 21.087 Z] INFO ( 46316 on MBP-di-Matteo): request completed res: { "statusCode": 200 , "header": "HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r

X-Powered-By: restify\r

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8\r

Content-Length: 11\r

ETag: W/\"b-XrY7u+Ae7tCTyyK7j1rNww\"\r

Date: Thu, 31 Mar 2016 16:53:21 GMT\r

Connection: keep-alive\r

\r

" } responseTime: 10 req: { "id": 1 , "method": "GET", "url": "/", "headers": { "host": "localhost:3000", "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0", "accept": "*/*" }, "remoteAddress": "::1", "remotePort": 64386 }

API

opts : it has all the options as pino and

logger : parent pino instance for a child logger instance, which will be used by pino-http . To refer to this child instance, use pinoHttp.logger

: parent pino instance for a child logger instance, which will be used by . To refer to this child instance, use pinoHttp.logger genReqId : you can pass a function which gets used to generate a request id. The first argument is the request itself. As fallback pino-http is just using an integer. This default might not be the desired behavior if you're running multiple instances of the app

: you can pass a function which gets used to generate a request id. The first argument is the request itself. As fallback is just using an integer. This default might not be the desired behavior if you're running multiple instances of the app useLevel : the logger level pino-http is using to log out the response. default: info

: the logger level is using to log out the response. default: customLogLevel : set to a function (res, err, req) => { /* returns level name string */ } . This function will be invoked to determine the level at which the log should be issued ( silent will prevent logging). This option is mutually exclusive with the useLevel option. The first argument is the HTTP response. The second argument is an error object if an error has occurred in the request.

: set to a . This function will be invoked to determine the level at which the log should be issued ( will prevent logging). This option is mutually exclusive with the option. The first argument is the HTTP response. The second argument is an error object if an error has occurred in the request. autoLogging : set to false , to disable the automatic "request completed" and "request errored" logging. Defaults to true . If set to an object, you can provide more options.

: set to , to disable the automatic "request completed" and "request errored" logging. Defaults to . If set to an object, you can provide more options. autoLogging.ignore : set to a function (req) => { /* returns boolean */ } . Useful for defining logic based on req properties (such as a user-agent header) to ignore successful requests.

: set to a . Useful for defining logic based on req properties (such as a user-agent header) to ignore successful requests. autoLogging.ignorePaths : array that holds one or many paths that should not autolog on completion. Paths will be matched exactly to the url path req.url (using Node class URL.pathname ). This is useful for ignoring e.g. health check paths that get called every X seconds, and would fill out the logs unnecessarily. If the path matches and succeeds (http 200), it will not log any text. If it fails, it will log the error (as with any other path).

: array that holds one or many paths that should not autolog on completion. Paths will be matched exactly to the url path (using Node class ). This is useful for ignoring e.g. health check paths that get called every X seconds, and would fill out the logs unnecessarily. If the path matches and succeeds (http 200), it will not log any text. If it fails, it will log the error (as with any other path). autoLogging.getPath : set to a function (req) => { /* returns path string */ } . This function will be invoked to return the current path as a string. This is useful for checking autoLogging.ignorePaths against a path other than the default req.url . e.g. An express server where req.originalUrl is preferred.

: set to a . This function will be invoked to return the current path as a string. This is useful for checking against a path other than the default . e.g. An express server where is preferred. stream : same as the second parameter

: same as the second parameter customReceivedMessage : set to a function (req, res) => { /* returns message string */ } This function will be invoked at each request received, setting "msg" property to returned string. If not set, nothing value will be used.

: set to a This function will be invoked at each request received, setting "msg" property to returned string. If not set, nothing value will be used. customSuccessMessage : set to a function (res) => { /* returns message string */ } This function will be invoked at each successful response, setting "msg" property to returned string. If not set, default value will be used.

: set to a This function will be invoked at each successful response, setting "msg" property to returned string. If not set, default value will be used. customErrorMessage : set to a function (err, res) => { /* returns message string */ } This function will be invoked at each failed response, setting "msg" property to returned string. If not set, default value will be used.

: set to a This function will be invoked at each failed response, setting "msg" property to returned string. If not set, default value will be used. customAttributeKeys : allows the log object attributes added by pino-http to be given custom keys. Accepts an object of format { [original]: [override] } . Attributes available for override are req , res , err , responseTime and, when using quietReqLogger, reqId .

: allows the log object attributes added by to be given custom keys. Accepts an object of format . Attributes available for override are , , , and, when using quietReqLogger, . wrapSerializers : when false , custom serializers will be passed the raw value directly. Defaults to true .

: when , custom serializers will be passed the raw value directly. Defaults to . customProps : set to a function (req,res) => { /* returns on object */ } or { /* returns on object */ } This function will be invoked for each request with req and res where we could pass additional properties that needs to be logged outside the req .

: set to a or This function will be invoked for each request with and where we could pass additional properties that needs to be logged outside the . quietReqLogger : when true , the child logger available on req.log will no longer contain the full bindings and will now only have the request id bound at reqId (note: the autoLogging messages and the logger available on res.log will remain the same except they will also have the additional reqId property). default: false

stream : the destination stream. Could be passed in as an option too.

Examples

Logger options

const http = require ( 'http' ) const server = http.createServer(handle) const pino = require ( 'pino' ) const logger = require ( 'pino-http' )({ logger : pino(), genReqId : function ( req ) { return req.id }, serializers : { err : pino.stdSerializers.err, req : pino.stdSerializers.req, res : pino.stdSerializers.res }, wrapSerializers : true , useLevel : 'info' , customLogLevel : function ( res, err ) { if (res.statusCode >= 400 && res.statusCode < 500 ) { return 'warn' } else if (res.statusCode >= 500 || err) { return 'error' } else if (res.statusCode >= 300 && res.statusCode < 400 ) { return 'silent' } return 'info' }, customSuccessMessage : function ( res ) { if (res.statusCode === 404 ) { return 'resource not found' } return 'request completed' }, customReceivedMessage : function ( req, _res ) { return 'request received: ' + req.method }, customErrorMessage : function ( error, res ) { return 'request errored with status code: ' + res.statusCode }, customAttributeKeys : { req : 'request' , res : 'response' , err : 'error' , responseTime : 'timeTaken' }, customProps : function ( req,res ) { return { customProp : req.customProp, customProp2 : res.locals.myCustomData } } }) function handle ( req, res ) { logger(req, res) req.log.info( 'something else' ) res.end( 'hello world' ) } server.listen( 3000 )

The pinoHttp instance has a property logger , which references to an actual logger instance, used by pinoHttp. This instance will be a child of an instance, passed as opts.logger , or a fresh one, if no opts.logger is passed. It can be used, for example, for doing most of the things, possible to do with any pino instance, for example changing logging level in runtime, like so:

const pinoHttp = require ( 'pinoHttp' )(); pinoHttp.logger.level = 'silent' ;

The pinoHttp function has a property called startTime which contains a symbol that is used to attach and reference a start time on the HTTP res object. If the function returned from pinoHttp is not the first function to be called in an HTTP servers request listener function then the responseTime key in the log output will be offset by any processing that happens before a response is logged. This can be corrected by manually attaching the start time to the res object with the pinoHttp.startTime symbol, like so:

const http = require ( 'http' ) const logger = require ( 'pino-http' )() const someImportantThingThatHasToBeFirst = require ( 'some-important-thing' ) http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { res[logger.startTime] = Date .now() someImportantThingThatHasToBeFirst(req, res) logger(req, res) res.end( 'hello world' ) }).listen( 3000 )

Custom formatters

You can customize the format of the log output by passing a Pino transport.

const logger = require ( 'pino-http' )({ quietReqLogger : true , transport : { target : 'pino-http-print' , options : { destination : 1 , all : true , translateTime : true } } })

Default serializers

Generates a JSONifiable object from the HTTP request object passed to the createServer callback of Node's HTTP server.

It returns an object in the form:

{ pid : 93535 , hostname : 'your host' , level : 30 , msg : 'my request' , time : '2016-03-07T12:21:48.766Z' , v : 0 , req : { id : 42 , method : 'GET' , url : '/' , headers : { host : 'localhost:50201' , connection : 'close' }, remoteAddress : '::ffff:127.0.0.1' , remotePort : 50202 } }

Generates a JSONifiable object from the HTTP response object passed to the createServer callback of Node's HTTP server.

It returns an object in the form:

{ pid : 93581 , hostname : 'myhost' , level : 30 , msg : 'my response' , time : '2016-03-07T12:23:18.041Z' , v : 0 , res : { statusCode : 200 , header : 'HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r

Date: Mon, 07 Mar 2016 12:23:18 GMT\r

Connection: close\r

Content-Length: 5\r

\r

' } }

Custom serializers

Each of the standard serializers can be extended by supplying a corresponding custom serializer. For example, let's assume the request object has custom properties attached to it, and that all of the custom properties are prefixed by foo . In order to show these properties, along with the standard serialized properties, in the resulting logs, we can supply a serializer like:

const logger = require ( 'pino-http' )({ serializers : { req (req) { Object .keys(req.raw).forEach( ( k ) => { if (k.startsWith( 'foo' )) { req[k] = req.raw[k] } }) return req } } })

If you prefer to work with the raw value directly, or you want to honor the custom serializers already defined by opts.logger , you can pass in opts.wrapSerializers as false :

const logger = require ( 'pino-http' )({ wrapSerializers : false , serializers : { req (req) { return { message : req.foo }; } } })

Logging request body

Logging of requests' bodies is disabled by default since it can cause security risks such as having private user information (password, other GDPR-protected data, etc.) logged (and persisted in most setups). However if enabled, sensitive information can be redacted as per redaction documentation.

Furthermore, logging more bytes does slow down throughput. This video by pino maintainers Matteo Collina & David Mark Clements goes into this in more detail.

After considering these factors, logging of the request body can be achieved as follows:

const http = require ( 'http' ) const logger = require ( 'pino-http' )({ serializers : { req(req) { req.body = req.raw.body; return req; }, }, });

Custom serializers + custom log attribute keys

If custom attribute keys for req , res , or err log keys have been provided, serializers will be applied with the following order of precedence:

serializer matching custom key > serializer matching default key > default pino serializer

Team

Matteo Collina

https://github.com/mcollina

https://www.npmjs.com/~matteo.collina

https://twitter.com/matteocollina

David Mark Clements

https://github.com/davidmarkclements

https://www.npmjs.com/~davidmarkclements

https://twitter.com/davidmarkclem

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

Logo and identity designed by Beibhinn Murphy O'Brien: https://www.behance.net/BeibhinnMurphyOBrien.

License

MIT