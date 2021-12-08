Load pino logs into Elasticsearch.
npm install pino-elasticsearch -g
pino-elasticsearch
To send pino logs to elasticsearch:
cat log | pino-elasticsearch --node http://localhost:9200
Flags
-h | --help Display Help
-v | --version display Version
-n | --node the URL where Elasticsearch is running
-i | --index the name of the index to use; default: pino
will replace %{DATE} with the YYYY-MM-DD date
-t | --type the name of the type to use; default: log
-f | --flush-bytes the number of bytes for each bulk insert; default: 1000
-t | --flush-interval time that the helper will wait before flushing; default: 30000
-b | --bulk-size the number of documents for each bulk insert [DEPRECATED]
-l | --trace-level trace level for the elasticsearch client, default 'error' (info, debug, trace).
| --es-version specify the major version number of Elasticsearch (eg: 5, 6, 7)
(this is needed only if you are using Elasticsearch <= 7)
-u | --username Username to specify with authentication method
(can only be used in tandem with the 'password' flag)
-p | --password Password to specify with authentication method
(can only be used in tandem with the 'username' flag)
-k | --api-key Api key for authentication instead of username/password combination
-c | --cloud Id of the elastic cloud node to connect to
-r | --read-config the name of config file
--rejectUnauthorized Reject any connection which is not authorized with the list of supplied CAs; default: true
const pino = require('pino')
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch')
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: 'an-index',
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
'es-version': 7,
'flush-bytes': 1000
})
const logger = pino({ level: 'info' }, streamToElastic)
logger.info('hello world')
// ...
If you want to output to multiple streams (transports and console)), the simplest way is to use the
pino-multi-stream library and register a stream per output.
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch');
const pinoMultiStream = require('pino-multi-stream').multistream;
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: 'an-index',
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
'es-version': 7,
'flush-bytes': 1000
});
const pinoOptions = {};
return pino(pinoOptions, pinoMultiStream([
{ stream: process.stdout },
{ stream: streamToElastic },
]));
You can learn more about
pino-multi-stream here: https://github.com/pinojs/pino-multi-stream.
If you want to use a custom Connection class for the Elasticsearch client, you can pass it as an option when using as a module. See the Elasticsearch client docs for Connection.
const pino = require('pino')
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch')
const Connection = <custom Connection>
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: 'an-index',
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
'es-version': 7,
'flush-bytes': 1000,
Connection
})
const logger = pino({ level: 'info' }, streamToElastic)
logger.info('hello world')
// ...
Assuming your Elasticsearch instance is running and accessible, there are a couple of common problems that will cause indices or events (log entries) to not be created in Elasticsearch when using this library. Developers can get feedback on these problems by listening for events returned by the stream handler.
The stream handler returned from the default factory function is an
EventEmitter. Developers can use this interface to debug issues encountered by the
pino-elasticsearch library.
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch');
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: 'an-index',
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
'es-version': 7,
'flush-bytes': 1000
})
streamToElastic.on('<event>', (error) => console.log(event));
The following table lists the events emitted by the stream handler:
|Event
|Callback Signature
|Description
unknown
(line: string, error: string) => void
|Event received by
pino-elasticsearch is unparseable (via
JSON.parse)
insertError
(error: Error & { document: Record<string, any> }) => void
|The bulk insert request to Elasticsearch failed (records dropped).
insert
(stats: Record<string, any>) => void
|Called when an insert was successfully performed
error
(error: Error) => void
|Called when the Elasticsearch client fails for some other reason
There are a few common problems developers will encounter when initially using this library. The next section discusses these issues.
Pino output is not JSON
Any transform of the stream (like
pino-pretty) that results in an non-JSON stream output will be ignored (the
unknown event will be emitted).
const pino = require('pino');
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch');
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: 'an-index',
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
'es-version': 7,
'flush-bytes': 1000
})
streamToElastic.on(
'unknown',
(line, error) =>
console.log('Expect to see a lot of these with Pino Pretty turned on.')
);
const logger = pino({
prettyPrint: true,
}, streamToElastic)
Events do not match index schema/mappings
Elasticsearch schema mappings are strict and if events do not match their format, the events will be dropped. A typical example is if you use the default
pino format with the
logs- index in Elasticsearch. The default installation of Elasticsearch includes a data pipeline mapped to the
logs- index prefix. This is intended to be used by the Beats and Logstash aggregators and requires
@timestamp and
@message fields. The default
pino setup uses
time and
msg. Attempting to write events to the
logs- index without mapping/transforming the
pino schema will result in events being dropped.
Developers can troubleshoot insert errors by watching for the
insertError event.
streamToElastic.on(
'insertError',
(error) => {
const documentThatFailed = error.document;
console.log(`An error occurred insert document:`, documentThatFailed);
}
);
If you want to use Elastic Common Schema, you should install
@elastic/ecs-pino-format, as the
ecs option of this module has been removed.
const pino = require('pino')
const ecsFormat = require('@elastic/ecs-pino-format')()
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch')
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: 'an-index',
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
'es-version': 7,
'flush-bytes': 1000
})
const logger = pino({ level: 'info', ...ecsFormat }, streamToElastic)
logger.info('hello world')
// ...
You can then use Kibana to
browse and visualize your logs.
Note: This transport works only with Elasticsearch version ≥ 5.
It is possible to customize the index name for every log line just providing a function to the
index option:
const pino = require('pino')
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch')
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: function (logTime) {
// the logTime is a ISO 8601 formatted string of the log line
return `awesome-app-${logTime.substring(5, 10)}`
},
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200'
})
// ...
The function must be sync, doesn't throw and return a string.
Indexing to datastreams requires the
op_type to be set to
create:
const pino = require('pino')
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch')
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: "type-dataset-namespace",
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
op_type: 'create'
})
// ...
const pino = require('pino')
const ecsFormat = require('@elastic/ecs-pino-format')()
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch')
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: 'an-index',
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
'es-version': 7,
'flush-bytes': 1000
})
// Capture errors like unable to connect Elasticsearch instance.
steamToElastic.on('error', (error) => {
console.error('Elasticsearch client error:', error);
})
// Capture errors returned from Elasticsearch, "it will be called for everytime a document can't be indexed".
streamToElastic.on('insertError', (error) => {
console.error('Elasticsearch server error:', error);
})
const logger = pino({ level: 'info', ...ecsFormat }, streamToElastic)
logger.info('hello world')
If you need to use basic authentication to connect with the Elasticsearch cluster, pass the credentials in the URL:
cat log | pino-elasticsearch --node https://user:pwd@localhost:9200
Alternatively you can supply a combination of
username and
password OR
api-key:
cat log | pino-elasticsearch --node https://localhost:9200 -u user -p pwd
cat log | pino-elasticsearch --node https://localhost:9200 --api-key=base64EncodedKey
Elastic cloud option
cloud is also supported:
cat log | pino-elasticsearch --cloud=name:bG9jYWxob3N0JGFiY2QkZWZnaA== --api-key=base64EncodedKey
Note: When using the cli, if you pass username/password AND an apiKey the apiKey will take precedence over the username/password combination.
You can also include the
auth field in your configuration like so:
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch')
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: 'an-index',
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
auth: {
username: 'user',
password: 'pwd'
},
'es-version': 7,
'flush-bytes': 1000
})
Alternatively you can pass an
apiKey instead:
const pinoElastic = require('pino-elasticsearch')
const streamToElastic = pinoElastic({
index: 'an-index',
consistency: 'one',
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
cloud: {
id: 'name:bG9jYWxob3N0JGFiY2QkZWZnaA=='
},
auth: {
apiKey: 'apikey123'
},
'es-version': 7,
'flush-bytes': 1000
})
For a full list of authentication options when using elastic, check out the authentication configuration docs
use pino-elasticsearch as a module is simple, use pino-multi-stream to send log to multi transport, for example:
const pinoms = require('pino-multi-stream')
const pinoEs = require('pino-elasticsearch')({
host: '192.168.1.220',
index: 'zb',
port: '9200'
})
const logger = pinoms({
streams: [
{level: 'error', stream: process.stderr}, // an "error" level destination stream
{level: 'info', stream: process.stdout}, // an "info" level destination stream
{stream: pinoEs}
]
})
logger.info({'msg': {'info': 'info'}})
logger.debug('debug')
logger.warn('warn')
logger.error('error')
Notice, the
host and
port parameters of
pino-elasticsearch are required
Setting up pino-elasticsearch is easy, and you can use the bundled
docker-compose.yml file to bring up both
Elasticsearch and
Kibana.
You will need docker and
docker-compose, then in this project
folder, launch
docker-compose -f docker-compose-v7.yml up.
You can test it by launching
node example | pino-elasticsearch, in
this project folder. You will need to have
pino-elasticsearch
installed globally.
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
Licensed under MIT.