High performance debug logging.
Seamlessly integrates the
debug module with the high performance
pino
logger so you can turn on debug logs in production scenarios
with minimum overhead.
debug (20x in extreme mode!)
pino/
bunyan/
bole format)
debug isn't)
debug logging calls
$ npm install --save pino-debug
If all you want is fast JSON logging to STDOUT
$ DEBUG=* node -r pino-debug app.js
Namespaces are enabled the usual way, via the
DEBUG
environment variable.
The namespace is also included in the log output, in the
ns key.
Here's a sample log when the above is applied to a generic express app:
{"pid":8784,"hostname":"Davids-MacBook-Pro.local","level":20,"time":1480277659273,"msg":"skip empty body","ns":"body-parser:json","v":1}
For fine grained control over output stream, and mappings
between
debug namespaces and
pino logger levels,
supply a
pino instance and an optional options object with
a
map property containing mappings.
NOTE:
pino-debug must be required at the entry point of your node process,
before any other modules have been loaded
Again this example assumes a generic
express app:
const pinoDebug = require('pino-debug')
const logger = require('pino')({level: process.env.LEVEL || 'info'}, process.stderr);
pinoDebug(logger, {
auto: true, // default
map: {
'example:server': 'info',
'express:router': 'debug',
'*': 'trace' // everything else - trace
}
})
The
auto option turns on any namespaces listed in the
map object
(so we don't have to use the
DEBUG environment variable to turn them on).
NOTE:
pino-debug can only be called once.
Call
pino-debug with a
pino logger instance only and any debug namespaces
enabled via
DEBUG or
debug.enable will be logged with the level 20 (
'debug').
Remember, if you want to see the messages you need to set the
pino logger instance
logging level to
'debug'.
Call
pino-debug without arguments and a default
pino instance will be created with
the logging level set to 20 (
'debug' level).
Any debug namespaces enabled via
DEBUG or
debug.enable will be logged
with the level 20 (
'debug').
This is the recommended usage. Call
pino-debug with a
pino logger instance,
and an
opts object containining
map property.
opts.map
{'debug-namespace: 'pino-loglevel-label'}
The keys of the
map property correspond to the same namespaces that can be
set on the
DEBUG environment variable:
pinoDebug(pinoInstance, {
map: {
'my-app': 'info',
'some-dep:*': 'debug',
'*': 'trace'
}
})
opts.auto
[true] | false
If
true (default) any debug namespaces found in the keys of
opts.map will be
enabled.
Additionally, any debug namespaces enabled via
DEBUG or
debug.enable
will be logged with the level 20 (
'debug').
If
false, any namespaces that appear in
opts.map and are enabled via
DEBUG or
debug.enable will be logged to with the corresponding log level,
(as specified in the
opts.map). Any not specified in
opts.map, but which
are enabled via
DEBUG or
debug.enable will be logged with the level 20 (
'debug').
opts.skip
Array
Equivalent of prefixing a namespace with dash (
-) when specifying
DEBUG namespaces. Any namespaces specified will not be logged.
$ npm run bench
==========
basic averages
Pino average: 249
Debug average: 395
PinoDebug average: 244
PinoExtremeDebug average: 119
==========
==========
object averages
PinoObj average: 262
DebugObj average: 2448
PinoDebugObj average: 256
PinoExtremeDebugDeepObj average: 126
==========
==========
deepobject averages
PinoDeepObj average: 4809
DebugDeepObj average: 30083
PinoDebugDeepObj average: 4793
PinoExtremeDebugDeepObj average: 4810
==========
The example folder has a generic
express app, with some additions.
The
package.json file has the following
scripts:
"start": "node ./bin/www",
"start-preload": "DEBUG=* node -r ../ ./bin/www",
"start-programmatic": "./bin/www-programmatic",
"start-programmatic-debug": "LEVEL=debug ./bin/www-programmatic",
"start-programmatic-trace": "LEVEL=trace ./bin/www-programmatic"
The
start-preload script demonstrates preload usage. It set's
the
DEBUG environment variable to log everything,
and then uses the
-r flag to load
pino-debug (relatively referenced).
The three scripts beginning
start-programmatic all use a different
entry point where
pino-debug has been required and instantiatd with
a
pino instance and the mappings (as shown in usage examples).
Sponsored by nearForm