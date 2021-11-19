This module provides a "transport" for pino that forwards messages to a DataDog.

Installation

To use globally from command line:

npm install -g pino-datadog

To include as a library in your project:

npm install pino-datadog

CLI

Want to use pino-datadog from the CLI? See the CLI documentation for details.

API

Want to use pino-datadog as a library in your project? See the API documentation for details.

Maintainers

Osmond van Hemert

Contributing

If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.

Not a coder, but still want to support? Have a look at the options available to donate.

License

Licensed under MIT.