pd

pino-datadog

by Osmond van Hemert
2.0.2 (see all)

🌲A transport for pino that sends messages to DataDog

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

pino-datadog

CI Codacy Badge Known Vulnerabilities Coverage Status js-standard-style

This module provides a "transport" for pino that forwards messages to a DataDog.

Installation

To use globally from command line:

npm install -g pino-datadog

To include as a library in your project:

npm install pino-datadog

CLI

Want to use pino-datadog from the CLI? See the CLI documentation for details.

API

Want to use pino-datadog as a library in your project? See the API documentation for details.

Maintainers

Osmond van Hemert Github Web

Contributing

If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.

Not a coder, but still want to support? Have a look at the options available to donate.

License

Licensed under MIT.

