This module provides a "transport" for pino that forwards messages to a DataDog.
To use globally from command line:
npm install -g pino-datadog
To include as a library in your project:
npm install pino-datadog
Want to use
pino-datadog from the CLI?
See the CLI documentation for details.
Want to use
pino-datadog as a library in your project?
See the API documentation for details.
Licensed under MIT.