A cute ndjson formatter for pino.

Usage

Pipe a server that uses pino into pino-colada for logging.

node server.js | pino-colada

After parsing input from server.js , pino-colada returns a stream and pipes it over to process.stdout . It will output a timestamp, a log level in a form of an emoji, and a message.

const pino = require ( 'pino' ) const logger = pino({ prettyPrint : {}, prettifier : require ( 'pino-colada' ) }) logger.info( 'hi' )

Log Output Format

pino-colada has a few special-case formatting modes that are enabled by passing certain keys into pino when the data is logged. Errors, for instance, should print out the error message and the stack trace. But not all errors will contain the appropriate keys (such as an error return from a promise).

Below is an example log message to demonstrate how pino-colada processes the data:

10:01:31 🚨 MyNamespace MyFunction Encountered an internal server error GET 500 / test 230B 45ms Error: Mock Error message triggered. at testHandler (/home/user/index.js:175:20) at /home/user/index.js:398:11 at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5) { "err" : { "msg" : "Mock Error message triggered." } }

Given the following pino log,

{ "level" :30, "time" :1639403408545, "pid" :37661, "hostname" : "Irinas-MacBook-Pro.local" , "name" : "http" , "message" : "response" , "method" : "GET" , "url" : "/error" , "statusCode" :500, "elapsed" :3, "contentLength" :0, "v" :1}

pino-colada produces the following output:

14 :46:04 ✨ http --> GET 500 /error 0B 3ms

The output corresponds to pino's ndjson. Here are is an annotated explanation of how pino-colada formats the logs:

14 : 46 : 04 ✨ http --> GET 500 /error 0 B 3ms ┬ ─┬─ ─┬─ ─┬─ ─┬─ ───┬── ┬ ─┬─ | | | | | | | | ────┬─── | | | | | | | | ╰── "time" | | | | | | | | | | | | | | ╰── "level" | | | | | | | | | | | | ╰── "name" | | | | | | | | | | ╰── "message" | | | | | | | | ╰── "method" | | | | | | ╰── "statusCode" | | | ╰── "url" | | ╰── "contentLength" ╰── "elapsed" / "responseTime"

A few notes on the formatting:

We use these emojis to represent the "level" : level 10, trace: '🔍' level 20, debug: '🐛', level 30, info: '✨', level 40, warn: '⚠️', level 50, error: '🚨', level 60, fatal: '💀'.

: If the "message" value is request or response , we convert it to <-- and --> respectively.

value is or , we convert it to and respectively. If "stack" property is present, pino-colada will print the stack trace following the formatted error log.

Install

npm install pino-colada

License

MIT