A cute ndjson formatter for pino.
Pipe a server that uses pino into pino-colada for logging.
node server.js | pino-colada
After parsing input from
server.js, pino-colada returns a stream and pipes it
over to
process.stdout. It will output a timestamp, a log level in a form of
an emoji, and a message.
const pino = require('pino')
const logger = pino({
prettyPrint: {},
prettifier: require('pino-colada')
})
logger.info('hi')
pino-colada has a few special-case formatting modes that are enabled by passing certain keys into pino when the data is logged. Errors, for instance, should print out the error message and the stack trace. But not all errors will contain the appropriate keys (such as an error return from a promise).
Below is an example log message to demonstrate how pino-colada processes the data:
10:01:31 🚨 MyNamespace MyFunction Encountered an internal server error GET 500 /test 230B 45ms
Error: Mock Error message triggered.
at testHandler (/home/user/index.js:175:20)
at /home/user/index.js:398:11
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
{
"err": {
"msg": "Mock Error message triggered."
}
}
Given the following pino log,
{"level":30,"time":1639403408545,"pid":37661,"hostname":"Irinas-MacBook-Pro.local","name":"http","message":"response","method":"GET","url":"/error","statusCode":500,"elapsed":3,"contentLength":0,"v":1}
pino-colada produces the following output:
14:46:04 ✨ http --> GET 500 /error 0B 3ms
The output corresponds to pino's ndjson. Here are is an annotated explanation of how
pino-colada formats the logs:
14:46:04 ✨ http --> GET 500 /error 0B 3ms
┬ ─┬─ ─┬─ ─┬─ ─┬─ ───┬── ┬ ─┬─
| | | | | | | |
────┬─── | | | | | | | |
╰── "time" | | | | | |
| | | | | | | |
╰── "level" | | | | |
| | | | | | |
╰── "name" | | | |
| | | | | |
╰── "message" | | |
| | | | |
╰── "method" | |
| | | |
╰── "statusCode"
| | |
╰── "url"
| |
╰── "contentLength"
╰── "elapsed"/"responseTime"
A few notes on the formatting:
"level":
"message" value is
request or
response, we convert it to
<-- and
--> respectively.
"stack" property is present,
pino-colada will print the stack trace following the formatted error log.
npm install pino-colada