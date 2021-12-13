openbase logo
pino-colada

by Irina Shestak
2.2.0 (see all)

cute ndjson formatter for pino 🌲🍹

Documentation
Readme

pino-colada 🍹

A cute ndjson formatter for pino.

An example of pino-colada terminal output. The output shows timestamps, messages, stack traces, all colourised for ease of reading. The exact output is as follows: 15:31:42 ✨ http <-- GET xxx / 15:31:42 ✨ http --> GET 200 / 11B 9ms 15:31:49 🚨 helloooo server error Error: helloooo server error at createError (/Users/lrlna/Code/pino-colada/node_modules/merry/error.js:15:15) at /Users/lrlna/Code/pino-colada/example.js:23:10 at proxy (/Users/lrlna/Code/pino-colada/node_modules/wayfarer/index.js:42:17) at Function.<anonymous> (/Users/lrlna/Code/pino-colada/node_modules/merry/index.js:81:7) at emit (/Users/lrlna/Code/pino-colada/node_modules/wayfarer/index.js:57:23) at match (/Users/lrlna/Code/pino-colada/node_modules/server-router/index.js:94:12) at Server._router (/Users/lrlna/Code/pino-colada/node_modules/merry/index.js:61:14) at Server.emit (node:events:390:28) at parserOnIncoming (node:_http_server:951:12) at HTTPParser.parserOnHeadersComplete (node:_http_common:128:17) 15:31:49 ✨ http <-- GET xxx /error 15:31:49 ✨ http --> GET 500 /error 0B 0ms 15:32:02 ⚠️ not found 15:32:02 ✨ http <-- GET xxx /user 15:32:02 ✨ http --> GET 404 /user 0B 0ms 15:32:07 ⚠️ not found 15:32:07 ✨ http <-- GET xxx /content 15:32:07 ✨ http --> GET 404 /content 0B 1ms 15:33:50 ✨ http <-- POST xxx /user 15:33:50 ✨ http --> POST 200 /user 12B 1ms

Usage

Pipe a server that uses pino into pino-colada for logging.

node server.js | pino-colada

pino-colada

After parsing input from server.js, pino-colada returns a stream and pipes it over to process.stdout. It will output a timestamp, a log level in a form of an emoji, and a message.

Usage as pino prettifier

const pino = require('pino')
const logger = pino({
  prettyPrint: {},
  prettifier: require('pino-colada')
})

logger.info('hi')

Log Output Format

pino-colada has a few special-case formatting modes that are enabled by passing certain keys into pino when the data is logged. Errors, for instance, should print out the error message and the stack trace. But not all errors will contain the appropriate keys (such as an error return from a promise).

Below is an example log message to demonstrate how pino-colada processes the data: 

10:01:31 🚨 MyNamespace MyFunction Encountered an internal server error GET 500 /test 230B 45ms
Error: Mock Error message triggered.
    at testHandler (/home/user/index.js:175:20)
    at /home/user/index.js:398:11
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
{
  "err": {
    "msg": "Mock Error message triggered."
  }
}

Given the following pino log,

{"level":30,"time":1639403408545,"pid":37661,"hostname":"Irinas-MacBook-Pro.local","name":"http","message":"response","method":"GET","url":"/error","statusCode":500,"elapsed":3,"contentLength":0,"v":1}

pino-colada produces the following output:

14:46:04  http --> GET 500 /error 0B 3ms

The output corresponds to pino's ndjson. Here are is an annotated explanation of how pino-colada formats the logs:

14:46:04 ✨ http --> GET 500 /error 0B 3ms
         ┬  ─┬─  ─┬─ ─┬─ ─┬─ ───┬── ┬  ─┬─
         |   |    |   |   |     |   |   |
────┬─── |   |    |   |   |     |   |   |
    ╰── "time"    |   |   |     |   |   |
         |   |    |   |   |     |   |   |
         ╰── "level"  |   |     |   |   | 
             |    |   |   |     |   |   |
             ╰── "name"   |     |   |   |
                  |   |   |     |   |   |
                  ╰── "message" |   |   |
                      |   |     |   |   |
                      ╰── "method"  |   |
                          |     |   |   |
                          ╰── "statusCode"
                                |   |   |
                                ╰── "url"
                                    |   |
                                    ╰── "contentLength"
                                        ╰── "elapsed"/"responseTime"

A few notes on the formatting:

  • We use these emojis to represent the "level":
    • level 10, trace: '🔍'
    • level 20, debug: '🐛',
    • level 30, info: '✨',
    • level 40, warn: '⚠️',
    • level 50, error: '🚨',
    • level 60, fatal: '💀'.
  • If the "message" value is request or response, we convert it to <-- and --> respectively.
  • If "stack" property is present, pino-colada will print the stack trace following the formatted error log.

Install

npm install pino-colada

License

MIT

